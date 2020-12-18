Leggi il testo e guarda il video di Gnat, singolo di Eminem

In Gnat, ottava traccia dell’album Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, ma anche primo singolo estratto dalla seconda parte del disco, Eminem fa principalmente rap su vicende politiche (Trump) e virus (SARS e COVID-19).

Scritta e prodotta insieme a David Doman, artisticamente conosciuto come d.a. got that dope, la canzone (il testo) è accompagnata dal video ufficiale diretto da Cole Bennett, che potete vedere appena sotto.

Testo Gnat di Eminem

[Intro]

Yeah, yeah, sick

(d.a. got that dope)

[Ritornello]

They say these bars are like COVID (Bars are like COVID)

You get ’em right off the bat (You get ’em right off the bat)

Infected with SARS and Corona (Infected with SARS and Corona)

Like you took a bite off of that (Damn)

And it goes from martian to human (Yeah)

That’s how the virus attacks (That’s how the virus attacks)

They come at me with machine guns (Brr)

Like trying to fight off a gnat

[1a Strofa]

Still stackin’ my chips, hoes, higher than Shaq on his tiptoes

Atop the Empire State Buildin’, this shit is like child’s play, children

I will not annihilate, kill them, I’ll fuck around and pile eight million

Dead little juveniles, wait, chill, then, I’ll await my trial date ’til then

Ain’t nothin’ you say can ever Trump (Nah), mic, pencil get killed (Yeah)

If you’re hypersensitive, I wasn’t referencin’ the vice president, chill (Chill)

I mean my penmanship at times tends to get ill, violent but with skill

That’s why I hence when I write ends up with the mic and pencil gettin’ killed (Yeah, hold up)

And I’m still ride or die for the squad (Yeah)

So you know which side that I’m on

If a battle line’s ever drawn, but if I get involved

It’ll be like K9’s in a brawl

But not similar to Mike Vick at all

‘Cause even if I don’t have a dog in the fight

They ain’t never gonna get rid of the fight in the dog

Got stripes like a tiger, so you might get mauled, a mic in the palms

Like claws, I can swing right for your jaw and rip it off with one swipe of the paw

Bitch, you still on my dick or naw? (Naw)

If I suck, your wife is a straw (Straw)

I’m sick and I’m not gonna cover my mouth next time that I cough





[Ritornello]

They say these bars are like COVID (Bars are like COVID)

You get ’em right off the bat (You get ’em right off the bat)

Infected with SARS and Corona (Infected with SARS and Corona)

Like you took a bite off of that (Damn)

And it goes from martian to human (Yeah)

That’s how the virus attacks (That’s how the virus attacks)

They come at me with machine guns (Brr)

Like trying to fight off a gnat (Yeah, yeah)

[2a Strofa]

And d.a. got that dope he sends to me (Uh-huh)

It’s like pneumonia symptoms and contracting COVID instantly

Which is what separates my flow from theirs, so that no one gets even close to this to pose a risk to me

So vocalistically (What?), that’s social distancing (Yeah)

Flow going viral, you best stay strapped

With that Lysol and get way back

Get that Pine-Sol and that Ajax

‘Cause this dry cough is just like football umpires callin’ a playback

Bitch, back the fuck up like fifteen yards, these rhymes call for a face mask (Face mask)

‘Nother fourteen-day quarantine, they’re cordoning off everything

This shit lookin’ like a horror scene, like me metaphorically (Damn)

‘Cause them stay-at-home orders seem like they just keep getting more extreme

Who knows when this nightmare will end? Like Monroe, Norma Jean

Still got that heroin lyrical drip with that morphine and that Thorazine

‘Cause I’m so fuckin’ dope (Dope) and you’re a fiend

And that’s the one thing that hasn’t changed (Nope), for some semblance of normalcy

But I might need that Hydrochloroquine ’cause I got that (Yeah)

The Dark Horse, I’m a knight-mare

Mom fed me Valium like air

Thought that’s why they called it a high chair (Woah)

I got a contact like eyewear

Woah, wait a minute, bitch, let me lie here

20/20 hindsight in my side mirror

Every year, you drop the ball like Times Square

My hair trigger whenever I get an idea

Fuck, now my name rings out like a sponge mop

And my drip was a drop

In the bucket, so that gun shot

You just heard just now in that one spot

Just came from the nine mil’ that I just got

That’s big bucks and I got a full money clip and I’m loaded

I ain’t even mean to go the fuck off

I’m still totally inappropriate with an opiate

Groping it while I’m holding it like a trophy

I’m hoping a little codeine’ll get me OD’in’

Woah, everything is slow, I begin to floating

I know that I’m getting loaded, the pen exploded

Hiroshima with the flows, a utopia

With the dope, I’m an OG, I’m like the G.O.A.T

Here to get your goat little bit of sodium, it’s assault

When I’m at the podium, at your throat, holy camoly

I’m in the zone with the shit I’m on

Get Imodium and a commode because nobody’s even close

You’re petroleum to plutonium, you’re a phony

I’m at the crib with your ho, got her at the pole like voting with no clothing

Stripped down to a toe ring and here we go with the gloating

I’ve got my nose in the air like a Boeing

Then I got into a little bit of an argument with her

So I took a little lick of a Klonopin at dinner

Then I hit her with the motherfucking ottoman and bit her

Then I shot her in the liver, delivered her to the bottom of the river

But I’m probably gon’ jump in the water with her

With a wad of money ’cause I got a lot of it

And when it come to drippin’, I be soppin’ like a hundred mile an hour

Never runnin’ out of either one of ’em, I gotta get it ’cause

[Ritornello]

They say these bars are like COVID (Bars are like COVID)

You get ’em right off the bat (You get ’em right off the bat)

Infected with SARS and Corona (Infected with SARS and Corona)

Like you took a bite off of that (Damn)

And it goes from martian to human (Yeah)

That’s how the virus attacks (That’s how the virus attacks)

They come at me with machine guns (Brr)

It’s like trying to fight off a gnat (Fight off a gnat)



