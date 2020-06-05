Gabry Ponte & Jerome – ascolta il nuovo singolo Lonely









Il dj e produttore Gabry Ponte vi presenta il nuovo singolo tutto da ballare battezzato Lonely, dal 5 giugno 2020 disponibile in tutte le piattaforme digitali e streaming per la nuova digital label GEKAI music.

Anche se caratterizzata da un ripetitivo testo, è a parer mio niente male questa nuova canzone, frutto del lavoro con il collega tedesco Jerome, uno degli astri nascenti della scena club tedesca, che ha recentemente ottenuto un disco d’Oro con il suo singolo ‘Light’, con il quale ha anche superato i 50 milioni di ascolti su Spotify.

Il brano (ascoltalo) è stato scritto con la collaborazione di punte di diamante della Startone Music, già autori per Jonas Blue, Martin Jensen e Sam Feldt per citarne alcuni.

Gabry Ponte Lonely testo e traduzione

[Ritornello]

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

Chase away the demons in our minds

We don’t have to be so lonely

We want to ignite the stars in the skies

All that we need is just a spark

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

(Lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely)

You don’t have to feel so lonely





Potremmo trasformare l’oscurità in luce

Non devi sentirti così solo

Scacciamo i demoni nelle nostre menti

Non dobbiamo essere così soli

Vogliamo accendere le stelle nei cieli

Ci serve solo una scintilla

Potremmo trasformare l’oscurità in luce

Non devi sentirti così solo

(Solo, solo, solo, solo)

Non devi sentirti così solo

[Drop]

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

Chase away the demons in our minds

We don’t have to be so lonely

We want to ignite the stars in the skies

All that we need is just a spark

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

[Ritornello]

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

Chase away the demons in our minds

We don’t have to be so lonely

We want to ignite the stars in the skies

All that we need is just a spark

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

(Lonely) Lonely (Lonely), lonely (Lonely)

You don’t have to feel so lonely

(Lonely) Lonely (Lonely), lonely

You don’t have to feel so lonely

[Drop]

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely

Chase away the demons in our minds

We don’t have to be so lonely

We want to ignite the stars in the skies

All that we need is just a spark

We could turn the darkness into light

You don’t have to feel so lonely





