Machine Gun Kelly ft. Halsey – forget me too: testo e traduzione della canzone

In Tickets To My Downfall, quinto album in studio di Machine Gun Kelly, il cantautore duetta con la cantautrice statunitense Halsey sulle note di forget me too, quinta traccia dell’atteso progetto composto da quindici brani e arrivato a oltre un anno di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Hotel Diablo.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa bella e interessante canzone, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Travis Barker, Omer Fedi e Dark Waves, con produzione di Fedi & Barker.

Nel brano, i due artisti, nel ruolo di amanti che vivono una tribolata relazione, non riescono a fare a meno l’uno dell’altra, principalmente sotto le coperte in quanto molto attratti reciprocamente, quindi risulta loro difficile dimenticarsi, anche se sotto certi aspetti provano a farlo…

forget me too Machine Gun Kelly Testo

[Intro]

Let me take my fucking bracelet off

[Ritornello]

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too

You tell me you hate me, baby

Yeah, I bet you do

[Strofa 1]

Damn

I saw you walk in the room and I tried my best

Not to panic while I’m lookin’ for the back door

I smell the perfume and it’s obvious

I’m gonna stay and put my key in the bag more

I can’t, I can’t, I can’t pretend to forget you

The reason I punched a hole in the wall back home

And then, and then

And then a couple hours later we’re in room 29 at The Chateau

[Pre-Ritornello]

I left before you woke up

I don’t feel right (See you sober)

[Ritornello]

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too

You tell me you hate me, baby

Yeah, I bet you do

I’m keepin’ you waiting

But I won’t wait on you

Want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too

[Strofa 2: Halsey]

I’ve wasted so much time

Waitin’ around for your phone calls every night

My bad dreams are silk screens

‘Cause I taste blood when you bleed

It’s eating me alive

We’d both be better off alone

Still think I’d get you on the phone

With one last breath in me

I’d die before I let you leave

[Pre-Rit.: Halsey, con MGK]

You left before I woke up

Why don’t I ever see you sober?

[Rit.: Halsey]

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too

You tell me you hate me, baby

Yeah, I bet you do

I’m keepin’ you waiting

But I won’t wait on you

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too





[Bridge: MGK, Halsey & Entrambi]

Hey you

Tell me why you do the things that make me

Hate you

It’s an emotional kaleidoscope when I

Face you

Permanent calligraphy, I just

Tattooed

Your name on me forever

[Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey]

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too

You tell me you hate me, baby

Yeah, I bet you do

I’m keepin’ you waiting

But I won’t wait on you

You want me to forget you

Okay, forget me too





La traduzione di forget me too

Fammi togliere il mio dannato braccialetto

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Ok, fallo anche tu

Dici di odiarmi, piccola

Sì, non avevo dubbi

Dannazione

Ti ho vista entrare in camera e ho dato il massimo

Niente panico mentre cerco la porta sul retro

Sento il profumo ed è ovvio

Resterò di più per mettere la chiave nella borsa

Non posso, non posso, non posso far finta di dimenticarti

Il motivo per cui dato un pugno nel muro a casa

E poi, e poi

E poi un paio d’ore dopo eravamo nella stanza 29 allo Chateau

Me ne sono andato prima che ti svegliassi

Non mi sentivo bene (ci vediamo da sobri)

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Ok, fallo anche tu

Dici di odiarmi, piccola

Sì, non avevo dubbi

Ti faccio aspettare

Ma non ti aspetterò

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Va bene, fallo anche tu





Ho sprecato così tanto tempo

Aspettando ogni notte le tue telefonate

I miei brutti sogni sono serigrafici

Perché sento il sapore del sangue quando sanguini

Mi sta mangiando viva

Staremmo entrambi meglio da soli

Penso ancora che ti chiamerei al telefono

Con un ultimo respiro dentro di me

Morirei prima di lasciarti andare

Te ne sei andato prima che mi svegliassi

Perché non ti vedo mai sobria?

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Ok, fallo anche tu

Dici di odiarmi, piccola

Sì, non avevo dubbi

Ti faccio aspettare

Ma non ti aspetterò

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Va bene, fallo anche tu

Ehi, tu

Dimmi perché fai le cose che mi fanno

Odiarti

È un caleidoscopio emozionale quando io

Ti affronto

Calligrafia permanente che ho appena

Tatuato

Il tuo nome su di me per sempre

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Ok, fallo anche tu

Dici di odiarmi, piccola

Sì, non avevo dubbi

Ti faccio aspettare

Ma non ti aspetterò

Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te

Va bene, fallo anche tu

