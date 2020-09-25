Machine Gun Kelly ft. Halsey – forget me too: testo e traduzione della canzone

In Tickets To My Downfall, quinto album in studio di Machine Gun Kelly, il cantautore duetta con la cantautrice statunitense Halsey sulle note di forget me too, quinta traccia dell’atteso progetto composto da quindici brani e arrivato a oltre un anno di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica Hotel Diablo.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa bella e interessante canzone, scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Travis Barker, Omer Fedi e Dark Waves, con produzione di Fedi & Barker.
Nel brano, i due artisti, nel ruolo di amanti che vivono una tribolata relazione, non riescono a fare a meno l’uno dell’altra, principalmente sotto le coperte in quanto molto attratti reciprocamente, quindi risulta loro difficile dimenticarsi, anche se sotto certi aspetti provano a farlo…
forget me too Machine Gun Kelly Testo
[Intro]
Let me take my fucking bracelet off
[Ritornello]
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
You tell me you hate me, baby
Yeah, I bet you do
[Strofa 1]
Damn
I saw you walk in the room and I tried my best
Not to panic while I’m lookin’ for the back door
I smell the perfume and it’s obvious
I’m gonna stay and put my key in the bag more
I can’t, I can’t, I can’t pretend to forget you
The reason I punched a hole in the wall back home
And then, and then
And then a couple hours later we’re in room 29 at The Chateau
[Pre-Ritornello]
I left before you woke up
I don’t feel right (See you sober)
[Ritornello]
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
You tell me you hate me, baby
Yeah, I bet you do
I’m keepin’ you waiting
But I won’t wait on you
Want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
[Strofa 2: Halsey]
I’ve wasted so much time
Waitin’ around for your phone calls every night
My bad dreams are silk screens
‘Cause I taste blood when you bleed
It’s eating me alive
We’d both be better off alone
Still think I’d get you on the phone
With one last breath in me
I’d die before I let you leave
[Pre-Rit.: Halsey, con MGK]
You left before I woke up
Why don’t I ever see you sober?
[Rit.: Halsey]
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
You tell me you hate me, baby
Yeah, I bet you do
I’m keepin’ you waiting
But I won’t wait on you
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
[Bridge: MGK, Halsey & Entrambi]
Hey you
Tell me why you do the things that make me
Hate you
It’s an emotional kaleidoscope when I
Face you
Permanent calligraphy, I just
Tattooed
Your name on me forever
[Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly & Halsey]
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
You tell me you hate me, baby
Yeah, I bet you do
I’m keepin’ you waiting
But I won’t wait on you
You want me to forget you
Okay, forget me too
La traduzione di forget me too
Fammi togliere il mio dannato braccialetto
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Ok, fallo anche tu
Dici di odiarmi, piccola
Sì, non avevo dubbi
Dannazione
Ti ho vista entrare in camera e ho dato il massimo
Niente panico mentre cerco la porta sul retro
Sento il profumo ed è ovvio
Resterò di più per mettere la chiave nella borsa
Non posso, non posso, non posso far finta di dimenticarti
Il motivo per cui dato un pugno nel muro a casa
E poi, e poi
E poi un paio d’ore dopo eravamo nella stanza 29 allo Chateau
Me ne sono andato prima che ti svegliassi
Non mi sentivo bene (ci vediamo da sobri)
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Ok, fallo anche tu
Dici di odiarmi, piccola
Sì, non avevo dubbi
Ti faccio aspettare
Ma non ti aspetterò
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Va bene, fallo anche tu
Ho sprecato così tanto tempo
Aspettando ogni notte le tue telefonate
I miei brutti sogni sono serigrafici
Perché sento il sapore del sangue quando sanguini
Mi sta mangiando viva
Staremmo entrambi meglio da soli
Penso ancora che ti chiamerei al telefono
Con un ultimo respiro dentro di me
Morirei prima di lasciarti andare
Te ne sei andato prima che mi svegliassi
Perché non ti vedo mai sobria?
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Ok, fallo anche tu
Dici di odiarmi, piccola
Sì, non avevo dubbi
Ti faccio aspettare
Ma non ti aspetterò
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Va bene, fallo anche tu
Ehi, tu
Dimmi perché fai le cose che mi fanno
Odiarti
È un caleidoscopio emozionale quando io
Ti affronto
Calligrafia permanente che ho appena
Tatuato
Il tuo nome su di me per sempre
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Ok, fallo anche tu
Dici di odiarmi, piccola
Sì, non avevo dubbi
Ti faccio aspettare
Ma non ti aspetterò
Vuoi che mi dimentichi di te
Va bene, fallo anche tu
