Elisa – Thirst: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Thirst è la seconda traccia nel secondo CD della riedizione del decimo album in studio Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati), rilasciato il 15 novembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio della nuova interessante canzone, scritta e composta da Edoardo D’Erme, in arte Calcutta, Dario Faini (Dardust) & Vanni Casagrande e prodotta da Andrea Rigonat, Taketo Gohara e la stessa Toffoli, che qui canta un amore che sembra ormai quasi essere terminato.
Elisa – Thirst testo e traduzione
Sometimes I get so delicate, yeah.
I pray for good but I never get there
Sad and paranoid
and I know it gets me nowhere.
‘Cause you got me so caught up in your story
‘Cause you got me so gotten, you ignore me
Don’t say our love is enough
for your love never feels like enough, though.
When all I want is your attention
but I can hardly get a mention
A drop inside your ocean
A drop inside the drop
Just tell me there’s some hope now.
Am I everything you ever told me?
‘Cause you are to me always
Are you mine? ‘Cause I’m all yours
Feels like a glass half empty.
A thirst for the lonely
A thirst for you only
All the times that the phone lay silent
waiting on your call to quench the fire
On a night of desire
in a lifetime of desert days
but every time it rains I drink your name.
It’s a dream that I never have to worry
In this dream, you don’t have to say you’re sorry
don’t be, love is enough
just enough when enough is enough, though.
I’m only whole when I feel you hold me
Am I just to be always
a drop inside your ocean
a drop inside a drop?
Just tell me there’s some hope now.
A thirst for the lonely
A thirst for you only
All the times that the phone lay silent
waiting on your call to quench the fire
On a night of desire
in a lifetime of desert days
but every time it rains I drink your name.
And every lie you ever told
is giving me life, so just tell me
I’ll believe anymore and still more so don’t stop
Just let the rain come down in droves
’til every river overflows
Until your ghost is all around me
Until your ghost is all around me.
A thirst for the lonely
A thirst for you only
All the times that the phone lay silent
waiting on your call to quench the fire
On a night of desire
in a lifetime of desert days
oh, and every time it rains I drink your… name
Your name.
A volte sono così delicata, sì.
Prego per il bene, ma non ci arrivo mai
Tristezza e paranoia
So che non mi porteranno da nessuna parte.
Perché mi hai presa così tanto nella tua storia
Perché mi hai fatto appassionare così tanto che mi ignori
Non dire che il nostro amore sia sufficiente
perché il tuo amore non è comunque mai abbastanza.
Quando tutto ciò che voglio è la tua attenzione
ma riesco a fatica a parlare
Una goccia dentro il tuo oceano
Una goccia dentro la goccia
Ora dimmi solo che c’è qualche speranza.
Sono tutto quello che mi hai detto?
Perché sei sempre con me
Tu sei mio? Perché sono tutta tua
Sembra un bicchiere mezzo vuoto.
Una sete di solitudine
Una sete solo per te
Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio
in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco
In una notte di desiderio
in una vita di giornate di deserto
ma ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo nome.
È un sogno di cui non devo mai preoccuparmi
In questo sogno, non devi dire che ti dispiace
no, il tuo amore è abbastanza
quanto basta quando basta
Sto bene solo quando mi stringi
Devo essere sempre
una goccia dentro il tuo oceano
una goccia dentro una goccia?
Ora dimmi solo che c’è qualche speranza.
Una sete di solitudine
Una sete solo per te
Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio
in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco
In una notte di desiderio
in una vita di giornate di deserto
ma ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo nome.
E ogni bugia che hai raccontato
mi sta dando la vita, quindi dimmi
Crederò a tutto, quindi non fermarti
Lascia che la pioggia scenda in massa
Finché ogni fiume trabocca
Finché il tuo fantasma è intorno a me
Finché il tuo fantasma è intorno a me.
Una sete solo per te
Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio
in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco
In una notte di desiderio
in una vita di giornate di deserto
oh, e ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo … nome
Il tuo nome.
Lascia un commento