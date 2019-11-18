Elisa – Thirst: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Thirst è la seconda traccia nel secondo CD della riedizione del decimo album in studio Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati), rilasciato il 15 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione e l’audio della nuova interessante canzone, scritta e composta da Edoardo D’Erme, in arte Calcutta, Dario Faini (Dardust) & Vanni Casagrande e prodotta da Andrea Rigonat, Taketo Gohara e la stessa Toffoli, che qui canta un amore che sembra ormai quasi essere terminato.

Elisa – Thirst testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Sometimes I get so delicate, yeah.

I pray for good but I never get there

Sad and paranoid

and I know it gets me nowhere.

‘Cause you got me so caught up in your story

‘Cause you got me so gotten, you ignore me

Don’t say our love is enough

for your love never feels like enough, though.

When all I want is your attention

but I can hardly get a mention

A drop inside your ocean

A drop inside the drop

Just tell me there’s some hope now.

Am I everything you ever told me?

‘Cause you are to me always

Are you mine? ‘Cause I’m all yours

Feels like a glass half empty.

A thirst for the lonely

A thirst for you only

All the times that the phone lay silent

waiting on your call to quench the fire

On a night of desire

in a lifetime of desert days

but every time it rains I drink your name.

It’s a dream that I never have to worry

In this dream, you don’t have to say you’re sorry

don’t be, love is enough

just enough when enough is enough, though.

I’m only whole when I feel you hold me

Am I just to be always

a drop inside your ocean

a drop inside a drop?

Just tell me there’s some hope now.

A thirst for the lonely

A thirst for you only

All the times that the phone lay silent

waiting on your call to quench the fire

On a night of desire

in a lifetime of desert days

but every time it rains I drink your name.

And every lie you ever told

is giving me life, so just tell me

I’ll believe anymore and still more so don’t stop

Just let the rain come down in droves

’til every river overflows

Until your ghost is all around me

Until your ghost is all around me.





A thirst for the lonely

A thirst for you only

All the times that the phone lay silent

waiting on your call to quench the fire

On a night of desire

in a lifetime of desert days

oh, and every time it rains I drink your… name

Your name.





A volte sono così delicata, sì.

Prego per il bene, ma non ci arrivo mai

Tristezza e paranoia

So che non mi porteranno da nessuna parte.

Perché mi hai presa così tanto nella tua storia

Perché mi hai fatto appassionare così tanto che mi ignori

Non dire che il nostro amore sia sufficiente

perché il tuo amore non è comunque mai abbastanza.

Quando tutto ciò che voglio è la tua attenzione

ma riesco a fatica a parlare

Una goccia dentro il tuo oceano

Una goccia dentro la goccia

Ora dimmi solo che c’è qualche speranza.

Sono tutto quello che mi hai detto?

Perché sei sempre con me

Tu sei mio? Perché sono tutta tua

Sembra un bicchiere mezzo vuoto.

Una sete di solitudine

Una sete solo per te

Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio

in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco

In una notte di desiderio

in una vita di giornate di deserto

ma ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo nome.





È un sogno di cui non devo mai preoccuparmi

In questo sogno, non devi dire che ti dispiace

no, il tuo amore è abbastanza

quanto basta quando basta

Sto bene solo quando mi stringi

Devo essere sempre

una goccia dentro il tuo oceano

una goccia dentro una goccia?

Ora dimmi solo che c’è qualche speranza.

Una sete di solitudine

Una sete solo per te

Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio

in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco

In una notte di desiderio

in una vita di giornate di deserto

ma ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo nome.

E ogni bugia che hai raccontato

mi sta dando la vita, quindi dimmi

Crederò a tutto, quindi non fermarti

Lascia che la pioggia scenda in massa

Finché ogni fiume trabocca

Finché il tuo fantasma è intorno a me

Finché il tuo fantasma è intorno a me.

Una sete solo per te

Tutte le volte che il telefono è rimasto in silenzio

in attesa di una tua chiamata che plachi il fuoco

In una notte di desiderio

in una vita di giornate di deserto

oh, e ogni volta che piove bevo il tuo … nome

Il tuo nome.

Ascolta su:



