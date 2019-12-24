Drake rilascia a sorpresa “War”: video e testo della nuova canzone









Il significato, il testo e il video di War, canzone freestyle del rapper canadese Drake, disponibile dal 24 dicembre 2019 come parte del progetto El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, un mixtape ideato dal suo manager Oliver El-Khatib. La compilation è disponibile su Soundcloud.

Il brano non è quindi disponibile nelle piattaforme streaming e nemmeno per il download e l’unico modo possibile per ascoltarlo, è il video ufficiale diretto da Theo Skudra, che vede Drake festeggiare con gli amici in una stazione sciistica e interpretare la canzone mentre scivola giù per le piste e cavalca una motoslitta di notte.

Dopo il doppio singolo “Omertà” e “Money in the Grave” pubblicati a giugno e la riedizione di “Behind Barz” di settembre, alla vigilia di Natale arriva questa quarta release solista dell’anno, prodotta dal londinese AXL Beats.

Il significato di War in pillole

Qui l’artista di Toronto affronta diversi argomenti come inimicizie, tradimenti, relazioni sentimentali, social media e riappacificazioni, in quanto dopo tante frecciatine, lascia chiaramente intendere si sia riconciliato con il cantautore The Weeknd, anch’egli di Toronto. L’ascia di guerra, sembra essere finalmente stata seppellita, cosa che sicuramente i fan dei due artisti gradiranno (“And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my nigga/Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up”).





Drake War testo

AXL (AXL), AXL (AXL), AXL (AXL)

Warrior, ayy





I don’t cop things for resale, don’t do iCloud, don’t do email

Feds wanna tap up man and wire up man like Chubbs did Detail

Back when Ricky was doin’ up Teesdale, I was doin’ dinner with Teezy

I didn’t trust no one, swore I got a lie, niggas got too greazy

Niko never move neeky, sweatsuit Nike, sweatsuit DG

If man get beaky, ring ring, call up GiGi, do him up neatly

Used to look up to a man from certain ends with tune on repeat

Thought he was a bad boy, then ’til man got pinched and man went PC

Man went PC just like Dell and Windows, some man been those

Before I was ever around Kendall’s, I was at ends though, dreamin’ up Enzo’s

The woman I do end up with has to be a bad girl just like Munchy

Can’t have no pretentious ting when I know this road gets bumpy

Word to the broski Jay, he got different names in different countries

Three waps in the whip, when we beat that case, where man live way too comfy

I don’t do well with people makin’ disses or makin’ threats

Woi-oi, man got flown like private jets, for way-way less

I know you tryna get one down on us ever since then it’s been stressed

‘Cause you know the reps dem owe you one and we always pay them debts

Wassa, wassa, just like the crodie Pressa, I don’t do no passa

Link with Scull and cousin Jamie hard, ah yard and we deh pon Gaza

Pasha Sasha pissed, I was way too young at the time for slashings

You niggas spend too much time on captions, not enough time on action

Pick one man with slaps that’s rappin’; I bet he don’t want no clashings

The LV pouch on chest is just for fashion, niggas just actin’

Are you dumb or stupid? The wheels on the Rolls is Chromazz, headshot domazz

Just checked in at the hotel floor that we all got potent aromas

OVOXO link up, mandem drink up, me and the drillers

Hawk and Sticks and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla

And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my nigga

Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up

As for the rest of the game, I’ll do man dirty, man’ll get two time

To me, that’s just our side, I don’t really care who rides on whose side

Ring ten shots to the poolside, never seen none of these grown men outside

4301 won’t spare no one, niggas gotta know about Southside

Steppin’ outta line, get outlined, ain’t North, tied up stateside

Bringin’ man down when it takes ties, tryna get saved by the bell like Bayside

Prince I carry that last name, that shit stays on me like brand names

Jas just lined up brand new hand tings and nice guy on a madting

Everyone I know has code names, anyone I’m beefin’ with is a no name

Niggas can’t even win home games, they just gotta fall in line like Soul Train

Ayy, yeah

AXL (AXL), AXL (AXL), AXL (AXL)







