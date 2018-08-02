Denzel Curry – Clout Cobain: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Denzel Rae Don Curry è un rapper statunitense classe 1995 e Clout Cobain è il terzo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio Ta13oo, pubblicato il 27 luglio 2018.

Disponibile dall’11 giugno, in questa canzone scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Mike Hector e Julian Gramm, Denzel parla delle conseguenze distruttive che si verificano come risultato della ricerca della popolarità.

I vestiti che Curry indossa nella copertina e nel video ufficiale diretto da Zev Deans, sono stranamente simili a quelli che Kurt Cobain indossava prima della sua morte. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Denzel Curry – Clout Cobain testo e traduzione (Download)

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man, I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I’ve felt

Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano

Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare

[Chorus]

Suicidal doors1, call it Kurt Cobain2

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Porte al vento1, chiamale Kurt Cobain2

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

[Verse 1]

I don’t even know what to feel, they don’t even know what’s real

Dry tears with a dollar bill, I’m out tryna make a mill’, oh

Why you wanna take my soul? I’m yelling out “hell no!”

I can’t even trust my friends, most of them might be foes

Watch these hoes when they say they want a lot of me

I don’t know who’s the one that wanna plot on me

I stay low so my demons don’t acknowledge me

When I go, I know death don’t do apologies

Non so nemmeno cosa sentire, non sanno nemmeno ciò che è reale

Lacrime asciugate con una banconota da un dollaro, sono là fuori a cercare di fare milioni, oh

Perché vuoi prendere la mia anima? Sto urlando “non se ne parla proprio!”

Non posso nemmeno fidarmi degli amici, la maggior parte di loro potrebbero essere nemici

Guardo queste pu**ane quando dicono che mi vogliono un sacco

Non so chi è quello che vuole tramare alle mie spalle

Resto tranquillo così i miei demoni non mi riconoscono

Quando me ne andrò, so che la morte non si scuserà

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man, I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I felt (ayy)

Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano

Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare





[Chorus]

Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

[Verse 2]

Know when it rains, it pours

They wanna go to war

For things that they can’t afford

I gotta grab the sword, preach

I gotta thank the Lord, I gotta go record (heat)

I wanna be fly to soar ’cause niggas be trying to floor me

People be thinkin’ that I won the lottery

So paranoid, I don’t know who be plotting on me

Out of nowhere try to fight you

I’m feeling like Raichu ’cause everything shocking to me

Gotta beware of the wicked, the time will be ticking

Them niggas still clocking on me

Lord is my witness, I handle my business

You niggas ain’t never ball blocking on me

So che piove sempre sul bagnato

Vogliono andare in guerra

Per cose che non possono permettersi

Devo prendere la spada, predicare

Devo ringraziare il Signore, devo registrare (calore)

Voglio volare per alzarmi in volo perché i negri cercano di seminarmi

La gente starà pensando che io abbia vinto alla lotteria

Così paranoici, non so chi sta tramando alle mie spalle

Improvvisamente cercano di combatterti

Mi sento come Raichu perché ogni cosa mi sciocca

Devo stare attento ai malvagi, il tempo passerà

Quei negri continueranno a tenermi d’occhio

Il Signore è il mio testimone, gestisco i miei affari

Voi negri non mi fermerete mai

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help

I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself

Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I’ve felt





Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano

Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida

Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare

[Chorus]

Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain

Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain

I need hella bass, I need hella pain

You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain

Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain

Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue

Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore

Vuoi piangere, farò piovere

[Outro]

Clout Cobain, yeah

Clout Cobain, yeah





Significato di alcune parti

1 da Wikipedia: Le portiere incernierate posteriormente, o porte a vento (in inglese suicide doors), sono caratterizzate dall’essere fissate alla carrozzeria di un veicolo sul bordo posteriore del loro alloggiamento[1][2][3][4]. Questi tipi di portiere sono raramente utilizzati sui veicoli moderni a causa dei loro svantaggi.

2 Denzel menziona Kurt Cobain, l’ex cantante del gruppo rock Nirvana, che nel 1994, quando aveva 27 anni, si è suicidato.



