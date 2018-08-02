Denzel Curry – Clout Cobain: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Denzel Rae Don Curry è un rapper statunitense classe 1995 e Clout Cobain è il terzo singolo estratto dal terzo album in studio Ta13oo, pubblicato il 27 luglio 2018.
Disponibile dall’11 giugno, in questa canzone scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Mike Hector e Julian Gramm, Denzel parla delle conseguenze distruttive che si verificano come risultato della ricerca della popolarità.
I vestiti che Curry indossa nella copertina e nel video ufficiale diretto da Zev Deans, sono stranamente simili a quelli che Kurt Cobain indossava prima della sua morte. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.
Denzel Curry – Clout Cobain testo e traduzione (Download)
[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man, I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I’ve felt
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare
[Chorus]
Suicidal doors1, call it Kurt Cobain2
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Porte al vento1, chiamale Kurt Cobain2
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
[Verse 1]
I don’t even know what to feel, they don’t even know what’s real
Dry tears with a dollar bill, I’m out tryna make a mill’, oh
Why you wanna take my soul? I’m yelling out “hell no!”
I can’t even trust my friends, most of them might be foes
Watch these hoes when they say they want a lot of me
I don’t know who’s the one that wanna plot on me
I stay low so my demons don’t acknowledge me
When I go, I know death don’t do apologies
Non so nemmeno cosa sentire, non sanno nemmeno ciò che è reale
Lacrime asciugate con una banconota da un dollaro, sono là fuori a cercare di fare milioni, oh
Perché vuoi prendere la mia anima? Sto urlando “non se ne parla proprio!”
Non posso nemmeno fidarmi degli amici, la maggior parte di loro potrebbero essere nemici
Guardo queste pu**ane quando dicono che mi vogliono un sacco
Non so chi è quello che vuole tramare alle mie spalle
Resto tranquillo così i miei demoni non mi riconoscono
Quando me ne andrò, so che la morte non si scuserà
[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man, I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I felt (ayy)
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare
[Chorus]
Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
[Verse 2]
Know when it rains, it pours
They wanna go to war
For things that they can’t afford
I gotta grab the sword, preach
I gotta thank the Lord, I gotta go record (heat)
I wanna be fly to soar ’cause niggas be trying to floor me
People be thinkin’ that I won the lottery
So paranoid, I don’t know who be plotting on me
Out of nowhere try to fight you
I’m feeling like Raichu ’cause everything shocking to me
Gotta beware of the wicked, the time will be ticking
Them niggas still clocking on me
Lord is my witness, I handle my business
You niggas ain’t never ball blocking on me
So che piove sempre sul bagnato
Vogliono andare in guerra
Per cose che non possono permettersi
Devo prendere la spada, predicare
Devo ringraziare il Signore, devo registrare (calore)
Voglio volare per alzarmi in volo perché i negri cercano di seminarmi
La gente starà pensando che io abbia vinto alla lotteria
Così paranoici, non so chi sta tramando alle mie spalle
Improvvisamente cercano di combatterti
Mi sento come Raichu perché ogni cosa mi sciocca
Devo stare attento ai malvagi, il tempo passerà
Quei negri continueranno a tenermi d’occhio
Il Signore è il mio testimone, gestisco i miei affari
Voi negri non mi fermerete mai
[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man I been on my own, Lord, I’ma need some help
I just wanna feel myself, you want me to kill myself
Man, it’s been so damn long, dealing with the things I’ve felt
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, sono stato solo, Signore, mi serve una mano
Voglio solo sentirmi, tu vuoi che mi uccida
Amico, è da molto tempo che mi occupo delle cose che mi sono sentito di fare
[Chorus]
Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Suicidal doors, call it Kurt Cobain
Suwoo leather seats, like a bloody stain
I need hella bass, I need hella pain
You gon’ wanna cry, I’ma make it rain
Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
Porte al vento, chiamale Kurt Cobain
Sedili in pelle, come una macchia di sangue
Ho dannatamente bisogno del basso, ho dannatamente bisogno del dolore
Vuoi piangere, farò piovere
[Outro]
Clout Cobain, yeah
Clout Cobain, yeah
Significato di alcune parti
1 da Wikipedia: Le portiere incernierate posteriormente, o porte a vento (in inglese suicide doors), sono caratterizzate dall’essere fissate alla carrozzeria di un veicolo sul bordo posteriore del loro alloggiamento[1][2][3][4]. Questi tipi di portiere sono raramente utilizzati sui veicoli moderni a causa dei loro svantaggi.
2 Denzel menziona Kurt Cobain, l’ex cantante del gruppo rock Nirvana, che nel 1994, quando aveva 27 anni, si è suicidato.
