Coldplay – WOTW / POTP: audio, testo e traduzione

WOTW / POTP (acronimo di Wonder of the World / Power of the People) è la sesta traccia contenuta nel primo dei due CD dell’album Everyday Life dei Coldplay, pubblicato il 22 novembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa breve e semplice canzone, scritta da Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman & Will Champion e prodotta da Daniel Green, Rik Simpson & Bill Rahko.
WOTW / POTP testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
In a world gone wrong
I shall be strong
Wonder of the world
Power of the people
[Verse 2]
In a world of fright
My faith is strong
Wonder of the world
Power of the people
[Chorus]
In our world tonight
Is turn it right
When were the strength of an eagle
In our world tonight
I see the light
Wonder of the world, power of the people
[Outro]
Ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
In un mondo finito male
Sarò forte?
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo
In un mondo di terrore
La mia fede è forte
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo
Nel nostro mondo stasera
È rimetterlo in sesto
Quando era la forza di un’aquila
Nel nostro mondo stasera
vedo la luce
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo
