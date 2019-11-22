Coldplay – WOTW / POTP: audio, testo e traduzione









WOTW / POTP (acronimo di Wonder of the World / Power of the People) è la sesta traccia contenuta nel primo dei due CD dell’album Everyday Life dei Coldplay, pubblicato il 22 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa breve e semplice canzone, scritta da Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman & Will Champion e prodotta da Daniel Green, Rik Simpson & Bill Rahko.

WOTW / POTP testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

In a world gone wrong

I shall be strong

Wonder of the world

Power of the people

[Verse 2]

In a world of fright

My faith is strong

Wonder of the world

Power of the people





[Chorus]

In our world tonight

Is turn it right

When were the strength of an eagle

In our world tonight

I see the light

Wonder of the world, power of the people

[Outro]

Ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh





In un mondo finito male

Sarò forte?

Meraviglia del mondo

Potere del popolo





In un mondo di terrore

La mia fede è forte

Meraviglia del mondo

Potere del popolo

Nel nostro mondo stasera

È rimetterlo in sesto

Quando era la forza di un’aquila

Nel nostro mondo stasera

vedo la luce

Meraviglia del mondo

Potere del popolo

