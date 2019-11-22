Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Tu sei qui: Home / Audio / Coldplay – WOTW / POTP: audio, testo e traduzione

Coldplay – WOTW / POTP: audio, testo e traduzione

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento




WOTW / POTP (acronimo di Wonder of the World / Power of the People) è la sesta traccia contenuta nel primo dei due CD dell’album Everyday Life dei Coldplay, pubblicato il 22 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa breve e semplice canzone, scritta da Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman & Will Champion e prodotta da Daniel Green, Rik Simpson & Bill Rahko.

copertina album Coldplay Everyday Life

WOTW / POTP testo e traduzione

downloadDownload su: AmazoniTunes

[Verse 1]
In a world gone wrong
I shall be strong
Wonder of the world
Power of the people

[Verse 2]
In a world of fright
My faith is strong
Wonder of the world
Power of the people


[Chorus]
In our world tonight
Is turn it right
When were the strength of an eagle
In our world tonight
I see the light
Wonder of the world, power of the people

[Outro]
Ooh-ooh-ooh ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh


In un mondo finito male
Sarò forte?
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo


In un mondo di terrore
La mia fede è forte
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo

Nel nostro mondo stasera
È rimetterlo in sesto
Quando era la forza di un’aquila
Nel nostro mondo stasera
vedo la luce
Meraviglia del mondo
Potere del popolo

Ascolta su:


Interazioni con il lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.