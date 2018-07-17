Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid – Eastside: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Produttore e autore statunitense di fama mondiale, Benjamin Levin, aka Benny Blanco, vi presenta il singolo d’esordio “Eastside”, disponibile nelle piattaforme digitali dal 13 luglio 2018.
Il pluripremiato artista della Virginia, ha per l’occasione assoldato due degli artisti più in voga degli ultimi mesi, vale a dire la cantautrice statunitense Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, in arte Halsey, e il collega Khalid Donnel Robinson.
Il testo è stato scritto dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Happy Perez & nientedimeno che Ed Sheeran, mentre per la produzione, Blanco si è fatto aiutare da watt & Cashmere Cat.
Si tratta di un pezzo nostalgico ma molto ben fatto, nel quale si ricordano i bei tempi, quelli in cui si era giovani e nascevano i primi amori.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Jake Schreier ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube di Benny cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.
Eastside testo e traduzione – Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid (Download)
[Intro: Khalid]
Uh
Yeah, yeah
[Verse 1: Khalid]
When I was young, I fell in love
We used to hold hands, man, that was enough (yeah)
Then we grew up, started to touch
Used to kiss underneath the light on the back of the bus (yeah)
Oh no, your daddy didn’t like me much
And he didn’t believe me when I said you were the one
Oh, every day she found a way out of the window to sneak out late
[Strofa 1: Khalid]
Quando ero giovane, mi innamorai
Ci tenevamo per mano, amico, era sufficiente (sì)
Poi siamo cresciuti, abbiamo iniziato a toccarci
Ci baciavamo sotto la luce sul retro del bus (sì)
Oh no, a tuo padre non piacevo molto
E lui non mi credeva quando dicevo che eri quella giusta
Oh, ogni giorno lei trovava un modo per uscire di nascosto dalla finestra
[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]
She used to meet me on the Eastside
In the city where the sun don’t set
And every day you know that we ride
Through the backstreets of a blue Corvette
Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight
We can go anywhere we want
Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat
Just take my hand and come with me
[Pre-Ritornello: Khalid]
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Nella città dove il sole non tramonta
E ogni giorno sai che ce ne andiamo in giro
Nelle stradine con una Corvette blu
Baby, sai che ho solo voglia di partire stasera
Possiamo andare dove vogliamo
Guidare fino alla costa, salta nel sedile
Prendimi la mano e vieni con me
[Chorus: Khalid]
We can do anything if we put our minds to it
Take your whole life then you put a line through it
My love is yours if you’re willing to take it
Give me your heart ’cause I ain’t gonna break it
So come away, starting today
Start a new life, together in a different place
We know that love is how all these ideas came to be
So baby, run away with me
[Ritornello: Khalid]
Possiamo fare qualsiasi cosa se ci mettiamo un po’ di impegno
Prendi tutta la tua vita, poi mettici una riga sopra
Il mio amore è tuo se sei disposta a prenderlo
Dammi il tuo cuore perché non lo spezzerò
Quindi vieni via con me, da oggi
Inizia una nuova vita, insieme in un altro posto
Sappiamo che l’amore è come tutte queste idee che nascono
Quindi piccola, scappa con me
[Verse 2: Halsey]
Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family
A house and everything in between
And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three
Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously
We got our dead-end jobs and got bills to pay
Have old friends and know our enemies
Now I-, I’m thinking back to when I was young
Back to the day when I was falling in love
[Strofa 2: Halsey]
Diciassette anni e sogniamo di avere una famiglia
Una casa e tutto il resto
E poi, oh, improvvisamente ci ritroviamo a ventitre anni
Ora c’è pressione nel prendere la nostra vita più seriamente
Abbiamo i nostri lavori senza futuro e bollette da pagare
Abbiamo vecchi amici e conosciamo i nostri nemici
Ora sto ripensando a quando ero giovane
Ai tempi in cui mi ero innamorata
[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
He used to meet me on the Eastside
In the city where the sun don’t set
And every day you know where we ride
Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette
And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight
We can go anywhere we want
Drive down to the coast, jump in the sea
Just take my hand and come with me
Singing
[Pre-Ritornello: Halsey]
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Nella città dove il sole non tramonta
E ogni giorno sapevi dove andare
Nelle stradine su una Corvette blu
E baby, sai che ho solo voglia di partire stasera
Possiamo andare dove vogliamo
Guidare fino alla costa, fare un salto a mare
Prendimi la mano e vieni con me
Cantando
[Chorus: Halsey & Khalid]
We can do anything if we put our minds to it
Take your whole life then you put a line through it
My love is yours if you’re willing to take it
Give me your heart ’cause I ain’t gonna break it
So come away, starting today
Start a new life, together in a different place
We know that love is how all these ideas came to be
So baby, run away with me
[Ritornello: Halsey & Khalid]
Possiamo fare qualsiasi cosa se ci mettiamo un po’ di impegno
Prendi tutta la tua vita, poi mettici una riga sopra
Il mio amore è tuo se sei disposta a prenderlo
Dammi il tuo cuore perché non lo spezzerò
Quindi vieni via con me, da oggi
Inizia una nuova vita, insieme in un altro posto
Sappiamo che l’amore è come tutte queste idee che nascono
Quindi piccola, scappa con me
[Bridge: Halsey & Khalid]
Run away, now
Run away, now
Run away, now
Run away, now
Run away, now
Run away, now
[Ponte: Halsey e Khalid]
Scappiamo, ora
Scappiamo, ora
Scappiamo, ora
Scappiamo, ora
Scappiamo, ora
Scappiamo, ora
[Outro: Halsey & Khalid]
He used to meet me on the Eastside
She used to meet me on the Eastside
He used to meet me on the Eastside
She used to meet me on the Eastside
In the city where the sun don’t set
[Conclusione: Halsey e Khalid]
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Ci incontravamo nella zona est
Nella città dove il sole non tramonta
