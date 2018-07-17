Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid – Eastside: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Produttore e autore statunitense di fama mondiale, Benjamin Levin, aka Benny Blanco, vi presenta il singolo d’esordio “Eastside”, disponibile nelle piattaforme digitali dal 13 luglio 2018.

Il pluripremiato artista della Virginia, ha per l’occasione assoldato due degli artisti più in voga degli ultimi mesi, vale a dire la cantautrice statunitense Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, in arte Halsey, e il collega Khalid Donnel Robinson.

Il testo è stato scritto dai tre artisti con la collaborazione di Happy Perez & nientedimeno che Ed Sheeran, mentre per la produzione, Blanco si è fatto aiutare da watt & Cashmere Cat.

Si tratta di un pezzo nostalgico ma molto ben fatto, nel quale si ricordano i bei tempi, quelli in cui si era giovani e nascevano i primi amori.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Jake Schreier ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube di Benny cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.

Eastside testo e traduzione – Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid (Download)

[Intro: Khalid]

Uh

Yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: Khalid]

When I was young, I fell in love

We used to hold hands, man, that was enough (yeah)

Then we grew up, started to touch

Used to kiss underneath the light on the back of the bus (yeah)

Oh no, your daddy didn’t like me much

And he didn’t believe me when I said you were the one

Oh, every day she found a way out of the window to sneak out late

[Strofa 1: Khalid]

Quando ero giovane, mi innamorai

Ci tenevamo per mano, amico, era sufficiente (sì)

Poi siamo cresciuti, abbiamo iniziato a toccarci

Ci baciavamo sotto la luce sul retro del bus (sì)

Oh no, a tuo padre non piacevo molto

E lui non mi credeva quando dicevo che eri quella giusta

Oh, ogni giorno lei trovava un modo per uscire di nascosto dalla finestra

[Pre-Chorus: Khalid]

She used to meet me on the Eastside

In the city where the sun don’t set

And every day you know that we ride

Through the backstreets of a blue Corvette

Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

We can go anywhere we want

Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat

Just take my hand and come with me

[Pre-Ritornello: Khalid]

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Nella città dove il sole non tramonta

E ogni giorno sai che ce ne andiamo in giro

Nelle stradine con una Corvette blu

Baby, sai che ho solo voglia di partire stasera

Possiamo andare dove vogliamo

Guidare fino alla costa, salta nel sedile

Prendimi la mano e vieni con me





[Chorus: Khalid]

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

My love is yours if you’re willing to take it

Give me your heart ’cause I ain’t gonna break it

So come away, starting today

Start a new life, together in a different place

We know that love is how all these ideas came to be

So baby, run away with me

[Ritornello: Khalid]

Possiamo fare qualsiasi cosa se ci mettiamo un po’ di impegno

Prendi tutta la tua vita, poi mettici una riga sopra

Il mio amore è tuo se sei disposta a prenderlo

Dammi il tuo cuore perché non lo spezzerò

Quindi vieni via con me, da oggi

Inizia una nuova vita, insieme in un altro posto

Sappiamo che l’amore è come tutte queste idee che nascono

Quindi piccola, scappa con me

[Verse 2: Halsey]

Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family

A house and everything in between

And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three

Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously

We got our dead-end jobs and got bills to pay

Have old friends and know our enemies

Now I-, I’m thinking back to when I was young

Back to the day when I was falling in love

[Strofa 2: Halsey]

Diciassette anni e sogniamo di avere una famiglia

Una casa e tutto il resto

E poi, oh, improvvisamente ci ritroviamo a ventitre anni

Ora c’è pressione nel prendere la nostra vita più seriamente

Abbiamo i nostri lavori senza futuro e bollette da pagare

Abbiamo vecchi amici e conosciamo i nostri nemici

Ora sto ripensando a quando ero giovane

Ai tempi in cui mi ero innamorata

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

He used to meet me on the Eastside

In the city where the sun don’t set

And every day you know where we ride

Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette

And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight

We can go anywhere we want

Drive down to the coast, jump in the sea

Just take my hand and come with me

Singing





[Pre-Ritornello: Halsey]

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Nella città dove il sole non tramonta

E ogni giorno sapevi dove andare

Nelle stradine su una Corvette blu

E baby, sai che ho solo voglia di partire stasera

Possiamo andare dove vogliamo

Guidare fino alla costa, fare un salto a mare

Prendimi la mano e vieni con me

Cantando

[Chorus: Halsey & Khalid]

We can do anything if we put our minds to it

Take your whole life then you put a line through it

My love is yours if you’re willing to take it

Give me your heart ’cause I ain’t gonna break it

So come away, starting today

Start a new life, together in a different place

We know that love is how all these ideas came to be

So baby, run away with me

[Ritornello: Halsey & Khalid]

Possiamo fare qualsiasi cosa se ci mettiamo un po’ di impegno

Prendi tutta la tua vita, poi mettici una riga sopra

Il mio amore è tuo se sei disposta a prenderlo

Dammi il tuo cuore perché non lo spezzerò

Quindi vieni via con me, da oggi

Inizia una nuova vita, insieme in un altro posto

Sappiamo che l’amore è come tutte queste idee che nascono

Quindi piccola, scappa con me

[Bridge: Halsey & Khalid]

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

Run away, now

[Ponte: Halsey e Khalid]

Scappiamo, ora

Scappiamo, ora

Scappiamo, ora

Scappiamo, ora

Scappiamo, ora

Scappiamo, ora

[Outro: Halsey & Khalid]

He used to meet me on the Eastside

She used to meet me on the Eastside

He used to meet me on the Eastside

She used to meet me on the Eastside

In the city where the sun don’t set

[Conclusione: Halsey e Khalid]

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Ci incontravamo nella zona est

Nella città dove il sole non tramonta







