Eminem – Those Kinda Nights feat. Ed Sheeran: audio e testo della canzone









Il testo e l’audio di Those Kinda Nights di Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran, con il quale torna a fare squadra dopo la collaborazione in Remember the Name, ottava traccia dell’ultima fatica discografica No.6 Collaborations Project.

Scritto dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, Luis Resto, D.A. Doman & John “Sean” Byrne, e prodotta da D.A. Doman, Fred Gibson e lo stesso Eminem, il brano in oggetto è invece la quinta track di Music To Be Murdered By, nuovo nonché undicesimo disco del rapper statunitense, rilasciato a sorpresa venerdì 17 gennaio 2020.

Qui il rapper riporta l’ascoltatore agli inizi degli anni ‘2000, parlando di una notte della sua vita, tra feste, droghe e donne. Cita inoltre diversi membri del suo precedente gruppo rap D12 e 50 Cent, con i quali era spesso in tournée con il suo Anger Management Tour, terminato nel 2005. Quel tour durò diversi anni e vi parteciparono, tra gli altri, anche D12, Xzibit, i Papa Roach, i Limp Bizkit (solo nell’autunno del 2000, poco prima della loro rottura con il rapper), Killa-Kc, Young Buck, Mobb Deep, Tha Future, Royce Da 5’9″ e Murda Ma$e.

Those Kinda Nights testo

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

Damn, girl, with your sexy ass, haha

Let me holla at you

D.A. got that dope

This one of those kinda nights

[Verse 1: Eminem & Ed Sheeran]

This beat’s takin’ me back to my D12 days

When we hit the club to go and Hell-raise

Probably end up back in the cocktail-waitress

And takin’ her straight back to the motel

Yeah, Bizzare’s tryna get a lapdance

Off a Xan next to Jack Dan’ (Ayo)

Stripper walk by, I’m like “Goddamn”

She’s like “That’s harassment”

I’m like “Yeah, and?” (Woo)

Holy Toledo, it’s Miss Ohio

That’s the best ass I’ve seen in a while

We should be datin’, she’s from Cleveland

But she’s a bengal, this chick a catty

Is that a mini-skirt if it’s a maxi

That’s the shortest thing for a dress since an addy

She said “Fuck off” and threw her liquor at me

It’s one of those kinda nights

Then I said, I said





[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

If you wanna go hard tonight

Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me

Slip into the red dress you like

When we arrive we probably won’t leave

I love the way you move like that

When you push your body on mine, oh my

You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise

This one of those kinda nights

[Verse 2: Eminem]

This beat keeps takin’ me back like my ex does

Only ’cause how good the sex was

Hit up the next club, met Alexa

But she was so extra, called her etcetera

Had her like “Oh, my God, my whole inbox filled with your songs, I mow my lawn to ’em”

I said “Oh, my God, you know my songs, that’s totally awesome, I’m Marshall, what’s goin’ on?” (Haha)

Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight?

She said “No, I’m bi”

She said “Are you drunk?”, I said “No, I’m high”

I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said “So am I”

What’s in the cup, let me see that

Girl where the rest of that promethazine at

She said cool, gotta run out to my Cadillac

I be like Fat Joe, bring the lean back

Then I said

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

If you wanna go hard tonight

Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me

Slip into the red dress you like

When we arrive we probably won’t leave

I love the way you move like that

When you push your body on mine, oh my

You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise

This one of those kinda—





[Verse 3: Eminem]

OMG

Like the gas in the tank, she’s gettin’ low on me

Says she want’s go with me

I said “Go with you where?” She said “Out”

I said “I’m a candle, I go out if you blow on me”

Walk her out to the parkin’ lot

Here comes the big gate

Turn like a flip page, 50 look shitfaced

Say peace to McVay, me and this chick take off like a sick day

Drivin’ around, I said “Let’s pull over”

She said “No problemo”, windows are dark tint

Roll up the car windows

Monte Carlo in park, bumpin’ Bizarre’s demo

Gettin head in the bucket, marshmello

Yeah, I never in the club met a woman worth knowin’

But if you’re ho’in

Opposite attract, I’m someone, you’re a no one

I’m high and you’re bi

I’m comin’, you’re goin’

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

If you wanna go hard tonight

Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me

Slip into the red dress you like

When we arrive we probably won’t leave

I love the way you move like that

When you push your body on mine, oh my

You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise

This one of those kinda nights





