Eminem – Those Kinda Nights feat. Ed Sheeran: audio e testo della canzone

Il testo e l’audio di Those Kinda Nights di Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran, con il quale torna a fare squadra dopo la collaborazione in Remember the Name, ottava traccia dell’ultima fatica discografica No.6 Collaborations Project.
Scritto dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, Luis Resto, D.A. Doman & John “Sean” Byrne, e prodotta da D.A. Doman, Fred Gibson e lo stesso Eminem, il brano in oggetto è invece la quinta track di Music To Be Murdered By, nuovo nonché undicesimo disco del rapper statunitense, rilasciato a sorpresa venerdì 17 gennaio 2020.
Qui il rapper riporta l’ascoltatore agli inizi degli anni ‘2000, parlando di una notte della sua vita, tra feste, droghe e donne. Cita inoltre diversi membri del suo precedente gruppo rap D12 e 50 Cent, con i quali era spesso in tournée con il suo Anger Management Tour, terminato nel 2005. Quel tour durò diversi anni e vi parteciparono, tra gli altri, anche D12, Xzibit, i Papa Roach, i Limp Bizkit (solo nell’autunno del 2000, poco prima della loro rottura con il rapper), Killa-Kc, Young Buck, Mobb Deep, Tha Future, Royce Da 5’9″ e Murda Ma$e.
Those Kinda Nights testo
[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
Damn, girl, with your sexy ass, haha
Let me holla at you
D.A. got that dope
This one of those kinda nights
[Verse 1: Eminem & Ed Sheeran]
This beat’s takin’ me back to my D12 days
When we hit the club to go and Hell-raise
Probably end up back in the cocktail-waitress
And takin’ her straight back to the motel
Yeah, Bizzare’s tryna get a lapdance
Off a Xan next to Jack Dan’ (Ayo)
Stripper walk by, I’m like “Goddamn”
She’s like “That’s harassment”
I’m like “Yeah, and?” (Woo)
Holy Toledo, it’s Miss Ohio
That’s the best ass I’ve seen in a while
We should be datin’, she’s from Cleveland
But she’s a bengal, this chick a catty
Is that a mini-skirt if it’s a maxi
That’s the shortest thing for a dress since an addy
She said “Fuck off” and threw her liquor at me
It’s one of those kinda nights
Then I said, I said
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
If you wanna go hard tonight
Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me
Slip into the red dress you like
When we arrive we probably won’t leave
I love the way you move like that
When you push your body on mine, oh my
You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise
This one of those kinda nights
[Verse 2: Eminem]
This beat keeps takin’ me back like my ex does
Only ’cause how good the sex was
Hit up the next club, met Alexa
But she was so extra, called her etcetera
Had her like “Oh, my God, my whole inbox filled with your songs, I mow my lawn to ’em”
I said “Oh, my God, you know my songs, that’s totally awesome, I’m Marshall, what’s goin’ on?” (Haha)
Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin’? You straight?
She said “No, I’m bi”
She said “Are you drunk?”, I said “No, I’m high”
I’m checkin’ out the chick, she said “So am I”
What’s in the cup, let me see that
Girl where the rest of that promethazine at
She said cool, gotta run out to my Cadillac
I be like Fat Joe, bring the lean back
Then I said
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
If you wanna go hard tonight
Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me
Slip into the red dress you like
When we arrive we probably won’t leave
I love the way you move like that
When you push your body on mine, oh my
You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise
This one of those kinda—
[Verse 3: Eminem]
OMG
Like the gas in the tank, she’s gettin’ low on me
Says she want’s go with me
I said “Go with you where?” She said “Out”
I said “I’m a candle, I go out if you blow on me”
Walk her out to the parkin’ lot
Here comes the big gate
Turn like a flip page, 50 look shitfaced
Say peace to McVay, me and this chick take off like a sick day
Drivin’ around, I said “Let’s pull over”
She said “No problemo”, windows are dark tint
Roll up the car windows
Monte Carlo in park, bumpin’ Bizarre’s demo
Gettin head in the bucket, marshmello
Yeah, I never in the club met a woman worth knowin’
But if you’re ho’in
Opposite attract, I’m someone, you’re a no one
I’m high and you’re bi
I’m comin’, you’re goin’
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
If you wanna go hard tonight
Well then the smoke and the bottle are on me
Slip into the red dress you like
When we arrive we probably won’t leave
I love the way you move like that
When you push your body on mine, oh my
You wanna smoke, drink, dance until the sun rise
This one of those kinda nights
