Ava Max – Kings & Queens: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo









Rilasciato giovedì 12 marzo 2020, Kings & Queens è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Ava Max, prima release dell’anno, che sarà inclusa nel futuro album d’esordio.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Jakke Erixon, Hillary Bernstein, Mimoza Blinson, Desmond Child, Madison Love, Leland, Henry Walter, in arte Cirkut e RedOne, al secolo Nadir Khayat, con produzione degli ultimi due.

Il significato di Kings & Queens – Di cosa parla la canzone?

Si tratta di una sorta di inno femminista, nel quale la cantante invita le donne ad essere forti, in special modo con gli uomini. I messaggi sono piuttosto chiari: se ci fossero le donne al comando, la vita sarebbe migliore (If all of the kings had their queens on the throne / We would pop champagne and raise a toast). Se mi fai arrabbiare, divento un drago e quindi indomabile (Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me). Se non obbedisci, ti faccio saltare la testa (Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head), E poi, parlando di spade, se entrambi avessero le spade, quella della cantante sarebbe sicuramente più grande di quella del Re.

Ava Max – Kings & Queens Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Vai alla traduzione in italiano

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verse 1]

Can’t live without me, you wanna, but you can’t, nah-nah-nah

Think it’s funny, but honey, can’t run this show on your own

I can feel my body shake, there’s only so much I can take

I’ll show you how a real queen behaves

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verse 2]

Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head

Gonna change it and make it a world you won’t forget

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But I’m stronger than I ever was before

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Bridge]

In chess, the king can move one space at a time

But queens are free to go wherever they like

You get too close, you’ll get a royalty high

So breathe it in to feel the life





[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Outro]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh





La Traduzione

Torna al testo

[Rit.]

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Stapperemmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che lottano da sole

Ragazze, non ballerete da sole

[Str. 1]

Non puoi vivere senza di me, vuoi, ma non puoi, nah-nah-nah

Pensi che sia divertente, ma tesoro, non sei in grado gestire tutto quanto da sola

Sento il mio corpo vibrare, c’è un limite a ciò che riesco a sopportare

Ti mostrerò come agisce una vera regina

[Pre-Rit. 1]

Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di essere salvata

Quando inizio a sputare fuoco, non puoi domarmi

E potresti pensare che io sia debole senza una spada

Ma se ne avessi una, sarebbe più grossa della tua





[Rit.]

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Stapperemmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che lottano da sole

Ragazze, non ballerete da sole

[Str. 2]

Disobbedisci a me, poi baby, la tua testa salta

Lo cambierò e lo trasformerò in un mondo che non dimenticherai

[Pre-Rit. 2]

Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di essere salvata

Quando inizio a sputare fuoco, non puoi domarmi

E potresti pensare che io sia debole senza una spada

Ma sono più forte di quanto non sia mai stata prima

[Rit.]

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Stapperemmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che lottano da sole

Ragazze, non ballerete da sole

[Ponte]

Negli scacchi, il re si può spostare di una casella alla volta

Ma le regine sono libere di andare dove vogliono

Se ti avvicini troppo otterrai una regalità superiore

Quindi respiralo per sentire la vita

[Rit.]

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Stapperemmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che lottano da sole

Ragazze, non ballerete da sole

Ascolta su:



