Ant Saunders – Yellow Hearts: audio, testo e traduzione

Leggi il testo, la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Yellow Hearts, singolo scritto e interpretato dall’emergente Ant Saunders, rilasciato il 18 giugno 2019.
Nell’interessante canzone, Ant parla dell’euforia scaturita dal fatto che una ragazza mette dei cuori gialli tra il il suo nome, probabilmente sui social media, per poi scoprire che è stato tutto un imbroglio e che questa ragazza lo sta prendendo in giro.
Ant Saunders Yellow Hearts testo e traduzione
[Chorus]
She put my name with yellow hearts
Her favorite color, like the stars
I didn’t listen very hard
When she told me she was crazy from the start
She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)
I said she was a work of art (Work of art)
I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)
When she told me she was crazy from the start
[Verse 1]
I drive down open roads so slow
Here comes a train, I’ll let it go
Ain’t got nobody on my phone
Don’t like being all alone (Don’t like being all alone)
Not good at keeping with the trends (No, no)
Too good at welcoming amends
It’s been a while since I’ve heard her say
That we were more than friends (Oh)
Oh, I, I-I-I, know a lot is going on
But girl, please tell me
And I’ll let you be
Are you still with me or not?
[Chorus]
She put my name with yellow hearts
Her favorite color, like the stars
I didn’t listen very hard
When she told me she was crazy from the start
She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)
I said she was a work of art (Work of art)
I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)
When she told me she was crazy from the start
[Refrain]
She put yellow hearts around my name
I thought they were all just the same
To you, what do they really mean?
Have you only been playing games?
[Verse 2]
I’m by the garden with the carpenter bees
Like I’m Bob Ross-in’ with a Harden beard
Taking it all in like I got no issues in my nature
Primroses blooming in the night
Birds wanna take me on a flight
Appreciating my land ‘fore it turns into a glacier
Chasers are of no good use
This taste will be long endured
Why’d you have to go so soon?
I thought this was as good as new
[Interlude]
She put yellow hearts around my name
I thought they were all just the same
To you, what do they really mean?
Have you only been playing games?
[Chorus]
She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)
Her favorite color, like the stars (Like the stars)
I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)
When she told me she was crazy from the start
She put my name with yellow hearts (She put yellow hearts around my name)
I said she was a work of art (I thought they were all just the same)
I didn’t listen very hard (To you, what do they really mean?)
When she told me she was crazy from the start (Have you only been playing games?)
[Outro]
Have you only been playing games?
No, no
Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli
Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle
Non ho ascoltato molto bene
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita
Ha messo il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)
Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (opera d’arte)
Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita
Percorro strade aperte così lentamente
Ecco che arriva un treno, lo lascerò andare
Non ho nessuno sul mio telefono
Non mi piace essere tutto solo (Non mi piace essere tutto solo)
Non sono bravo a seguire le tendenze (No, no)
Troppo bravo a ricevere scuse
È passato un po’ da quando l’ho sentita dire
Che eravamo più che amici (oh)
Oh, io, io-io-io, so bene cosa sta succedendo
Ma ragazza, per favore dimmelo
E ti lascerò in pace
Sei ancora con me o no?
Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli
Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle
Non ho ascoltato molto bene
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita
Ha messo il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)
Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (opera d’arte)
Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita
Ha messo cuori gialli intorno al mio nome
Pensavo fossero tutti uguali
Per te cosa significano veramente?
Hai solo fatto giochetti?
Sono vicino al giardino circondato da insetti
Come se fossi Bob Ross con la barba di Harden
Accettando tutto come se non m’importasse della mia natura
Primule che fioriscono nella notte
Gli uccelli vogliono portarmi in volo
Apprezzando la mia terra prima che diventi un ghiacciaio
I cacciatori non sono di alcuna utilità
Questo gusto lo sopporterò a lungo
Perché dovresti andare così presto?
Ho pensato che questo fosse come nuovo
Ha messo cuori gialli attorno al mio nome
Pensavo fossero tutti uguali
Per te cosa significano veramente?
Hai solo fatto giochetti?
Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)
Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle (come le stelle)
Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dall’inizio
Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli (ha messo cuori gialli attorno al mio nome)
Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (pensavo fossero tutti uguali)
Non ho ascoltato molto bene (per te, cosa significano veramente?)
Quando mi ha detto che era pazza fin dall’inizio (Hai solo fatto giochetti?)
Hai solo fatto giochetti?
No
