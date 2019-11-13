Ant Saunders – Yellow Hearts: audio, testo e traduzione









Leggi il testo, la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Yellow Hearts, singolo scritto e interpretato dall’emergente Ant Saunders, rilasciato il 18 giugno 2019.

Nell’interessante canzone, Ant parla dell’euforia scaturita dal fatto che una ragazza mette dei cuori gialli tra il il suo nome, probabilmente sui social media, per poi scoprire che è stato tutto un imbroglio e che questa ragazza lo sta prendendo in giro.

Ant Saunders Yellow Hearts testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus]

She put my name with yellow hearts

Her favorite color, like the stars

I didn’t listen very hard

When she told me she was crazy from the start

She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)

I said she was a work of art (Work of art)

I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)

When she told me she was crazy from the start

[Verse 1]

I drive down open roads so slow

Here comes a train, I’ll let it go

Ain’t got nobody on my phone

Don’t like being all alone (Don’t like being all alone)

Not good at keeping with the trends (No, no)

Too good at welcoming amends

It’s been a while since I’ve heard her say

That we were more than friends (Oh)

Oh, I, I-I-I, know a lot is going on

But girl, please tell me

And I’ll let you be

Are you still with me or not?

[Chorus]

She put my name with yellow hearts

Her favorite color, like the stars

I didn’t listen very hard

When she told me she was crazy from the start

She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)

I said she was a work of art (Work of art)

I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)

When she told me she was crazy from the start

[Refrain]

She put yellow hearts around my name

I thought they were all just the same

To you, what do they really mean?

Have you only been playing games?

[Verse 2]

I’m by the garden with the carpenter bees

Like I’m Bob Ross-in’ with a Harden beard

Taking it all in like I got no issues in my nature

Primroses blooming in the night

Birds wanna take me on a flight

Appreciating my land ‘fore it turns into a glacier

Chasers are of no good use

This taste will be long endured

Why’d you have to go so soon?

I thought this was as good as new

[Interlude]

She put yellow hearts around my name

I thought they were all just the same

To you, what do they really mean?

Have you only been playing games?

[Chorus]

She put my name with yellow hearts (Yeah, she did)

Her favorite color, like the stars (Like the stars)

I didn’t listen very hard (Very hard, no, no)

When she told me she was crazy from the start

She put my name with yellow hearts (She put yellow hearts around my name)

I said she was a work of art (I thought they were all just the same)

I didn’t listen very hard (To you, what do they really mean?)

When she told me she was crazy from the start (Have you only been playing games?)





[Outro]

Have you only been playing games?

No, no





Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli

Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle

Non ho ascoltato molto bene

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita

Ha messo il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)

Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (opera d’arte)

Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita

Percorro strade aperte così lentamente

Ecco che arriva un treno, lo lascerò andare

Non ho nessuno sul mio telefono

Non mi piace essere tutto solo (Non mi piace essere tutto solo)

Non sono bravo a seguire le tendenze (No, no)

Troppo bravo a ricevere scuse

È passato un po’ da quando l’ho sentita dire

Che eravamo più che amici (oh)

Oh, io, io-io-io, so bene cosa sta succedendo

Ma ragazza, per favore dimmelo

E ti lascerò in pace

Sei ancora con me o no?

Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli

Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle

Non ho ascoltato molto bene

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita

Ha messo il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)

Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (opera d’arte)

Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dalla nascita

Ha messo cuori gialli intorno al mio nome

Pensavo fossero tutti uguali

Per te cosa significano veramente?

Hai solo fatto giochetti?





Sono vicino al giardino circondato da insetti

Come se fossi Bob Ross con la barba di Harden

Accettando tutto come se non m’importasse della mia natura

Primule che fioriscono nella notte

Gli uccelli vogliono portarmi in volo

Apprezzando la mia terra prima che diventi un ghiacciaio

I cacciatori non sono di alcuna utilità

Questo gusto lo sopporterò a lungo

Perché dovresti andare così presto?

Ho pensato che questo fosse come nuovo

Ha messo cuori gialli attorno al mio nome

Pensavo fossero tutti uguali

Per te cosa significano veramente?

Hai solo fatto giochetti?

Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli (Sì, l’ha fatto)

Il suo colore preferito, come le stelle (come le stelle)

Non ho ascoltato molto bene (molto bene, no, no)

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza dall’inizio

Ha scritto il mio nome con cuori gialli (ha messo cuori gialli attorno al mio nome)

Ho detto che era un’opera d’arte (pensavo fossero tutti uguali)

Non ho ascoltato molto bene (per te, cosa significano veramente?)

Quando mi ha detto che era pazza fin dall’inizio (Hai solo fatto giochetti?)

Hai solo fatto giochetti?

No

