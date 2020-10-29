Robin Schulz feat. KIDDO – All We Got: guarda il video con le ginnaste (testo e traduzione)

Il dj e produttore tedesco Robin Schulz vi presenta la nuova produzione All We Got, con voce di Kiddo, disponibile dal 16 ottobre e on air dal successivo 30 ottobre 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e il video diretto da Maxim Rosenbauer e Moritz Ross.
Prodotto con la collaborazione di JUNKX, il nuovo interessante e gradevole singolo, egregiamente interpretato dall’emergente cantautrice Kiddo, ha l’intento di invitare tutti a tornare nuovamente a sognare in grande, in un 2020 che ci ha veramente segnato.
Il filmato che accompagna la coinvolgente canzone è stato girato a Bucarest e vede protagoniste due ex ginnaste, nello specifico Andrada Craciun (ex nazionale rumena) e Olivia Cimpian (quattro volte campionessa nei campionati europei giovanili del 2016 in Romania e medaglia di Bronzo ai campionati giovanili europei del 2016), e racconta la storia di rivalità e amicizia tra queste due atlete.
Testo e Traduzione di All We Got by Robin Schulz
Download su: Amazon – Ascolta su: Apple Music
[Rit.]
This is all we got
Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds
This is all we got
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Sognare una rivoluzione nella nostra mente
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
[1a Strofa]
Lock me out of this life institution
I am angry and high on illusions
Yes, I hate, but hate’s not a solution
Trying my best, but hey, I’m just a human, oh
Buttami fuori da questa istituzione di vita
Sono arrabbiato e fatta di illusioni
Sì, odio, ma l’odio non è una soluzione
Sto facendo del mio meglio, ma ehi, sono solo un essere umano, oh
[Pre-Rit.]
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
We don’t need to worship heaven’s art
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
So where’s the love?
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Non ci serve adorare l’arte del paradiso
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Allora dov’è l’amore?
[Rit.]
This is all we got
Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds
This is all we got
Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high
We don’t need a lot
And we don’t care if we fuck it up
If it’s what we got
Then why not give it all we got?
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo
Non serve molto
E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane
Se è quello che abbiamo
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo?
[2a Strofa]
I can see in your eyes you’re defeated
Try to fool yourself till you believe it
That you’re better off numb and not feeling
But there’s a sky if you jump through the ceiling, oh
Vedo nei tuoi occhi che sei sconfitto
Cerchi di illuderti finché non ci credi
Che stai meglio nell’insensibilità e a non sentire nulla
Ma c’è un cielo se salti dal soffitto, oh
[Pre-Rit.]
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
We don’t need to worship heaven’s art
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
So where’s the love?
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Non ci serve adorare l’arte del paradiso
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Allora dov’è l’amore?
[Chorus]
This is all we got
Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds
This is all we got
Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high
We don’t need a lot
And we don’t care if we fuck it up
If it’s what we got
Then why not give it all we got? (We got)
Then why not give it all we got? (We got)
Questo è tutto quello che abbiamo
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo
Non serve molto
E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane
Se è quello che abbiamo
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)
[Ponte]
Lock me out of this life institution, no
Trying my best, but hey, I’m just a human, oh
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
We don’t need to say we’re sorry
So where’s the love?
This is all we got
Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds
This is all we got
Buttami fuori da questa istituzione di vita, no
Sto facendo del mio meglio, ma ehi, sono solo un essere umano, oh
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Non serve dire che ci dispiace
Allora dov’è l’amore?
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
[Rit.]
Oh, oh, oh, oh
This is all we got
Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds
This is all we got
Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high
We don’t need a lot
And we don’t care if we fuck it up
If it’s what we got
Then why not give it all we got? (We got)
Then why not give it all we got? (We got)
Then why not give it all we got? (We got)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Questo è tutto quello che abbiamo
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti
Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo
Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo
Non serve molto
E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane
Se è quello che abbiamo
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)
Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)
Autori: Robin Schulz, KIDDO, Dennis Bierbrodt, Stefan Dabruck, Guido Kramer, Oliver Lundström, Jürgen Dohr, Alessandra Günthardt, Fredrik Samsson, Daniel Weimann.
Lascia un commento