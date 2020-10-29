Robin Schulz feat. KIDDO – All We Got: guarda il video con le ginnaste (testo e traduzione)

Il dj e produttore tedesco Robin Schulz vi presenta la nuova produzione All We Got, con voce di Kiddo, disponibile dal 16 ottobre e on air dal successivo 30 ottobre 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e il video diretto da Maxim Rosenbauer e Moritz Ross.

Prodotto con la collaborazione di JUNKX, il nuovo interessante e gradevole singolo, egregiamente interpretato dall’emergente cantautrice Kiddo, ha l’intento di invitare tutti a tornare nuovamente a sognare in grande, in un 2020 che ci ha veramente segnato.

Il filmato che accompagna la coinvolgente canzone è stato girato a Bucarest e vede protagoniste due ex ginnaste, nello specifico Andrada Craciun (ex nazionale rumena) e Olivia Cimpian (quattro volte campionessa nei campionati europei giovanili del 2016 in Romania e medaglia di Bronzo ai campionati giovanili europei del 2016), e racconta la storia di rivalità e amicizia tra queste due atlete.

Testo e Traduzione di All We Got by Robin Schulz

[Rit.]

This is all we got

Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds

This is all we got

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Sognare una rivoluzione nella nostra mente

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

[1a Strofa]

Lock me out of this life institution

I am angry and high on illusions

Yes, I hate, but hate’s not a solution

Trying my best, but hey, I’m just a human, oh

Buttami fuori da questa istituzione di vita

Sono arrabbiato e fatta di illusioni

Sì, odio, ma l’odio non è una soluzione

Sto facendo del mio meglio, ma ehi, sono solo un essere umano, oh

[Pre-Rit.]

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

We don’t need to worship heaven’s art

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

So where’s the love?

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Non ci serve adorare l’arte del paradiso

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Allora dov’è l’amore?

[Rit.]

This is all we got

Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds

This is all we got

Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high

We don’t need a lot

And we don’t care if we fuck it up

If it’s what we got

Then why not give it all we got?





Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo

Non serve molto

E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane

Se è quello che abbiamo

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo?

[2a Strofa]

I can see in your eyes you’re defeated

Try to fool yourself till you believe it

That you’re better off numb and not feeling

But there’s a sky if you jump through the ceiling, oh

Vedo nei tuoi occhi che sei sconfitto

Cerchi di illuderti finché non ci credi

Che stai meglio nell’insensibilità e a non sentire nulla

Ma c’è un cielo se salti dal soffitto, oh

[Pre-Rit.]

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

We don’t need to worship heaven’s art

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

So where’s the love?

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Non ci serve adorare l’arte del paradiso

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Allora dov’è l’amore?

[Chorus]

This is all we got

Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds

This is all we got

Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high

We don’t need a lot

And we don’t care if we fuck it up

If it’s what we got

Then why not give it all we got? (We got)

Then why not give it all we got? (We got)

Questo è tutto quello che abbiamo

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo

Non serve molto

E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane

Se è quello che abbiamo

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)





[Ponte]

Lock me out of this life institution, no

Trying my best, but hey, I’m just a human, oh

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

We don’t need to say we’re sorry

So where’s the love?

This is all we got

Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds

This is all we got

Buttami fuori da questa istituzione di vita, no

Sto facendo del mio meglio, ma ehi, sono solo un essere umano, oh

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Non serve dire che ci dispiace

Allora dov’è l’amore?

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

[Rit.]

Oh, oh, oh, oh

This is all we got

Dreaming ’bout a revolution in our minds

This is all we got

Talking ’bout our resolutions getting high

We don’t need a lot

And we don’t care if we fuck it up

If it’s what we got

Then why not give it all we got? (We got)

Then why not give it all we got? (We got)

Then why not give it all we got? (We got)

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Questo è tutto quello che abbiamo

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Sognare una rivoluzione nelle nostre menti

Questo è tutto ciò che abbiamo

Parlare dei nostri propositi da sballo

Non serve molto

E non ci interessa se mandiamo tutto a pu**ane

Se è quello che abbiamo

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)

Allora perché non dare tutto ciò che abbiamo? (Che abbiamo)

Autori: Robin Schulz, KIDDO, Dennis Bierbrodt, Stefan Dabruck, Guido Kramer, Oliver Lundström, Jürgen Dohr, Alessandra Günthardt, Fredrik Samsson, Daniel Weimann.







