Alessia Cara – October: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Dal 5 settembre 2019 è disponibile il nuovo nonché secondo EP di Alessia Cara battezzato This Summer e in un progetto con questo titolo, incentrato sull’estate, non poteva non esserci il brano che saluta la calda stagione: sto ovviamente parlando di October, sesta ed ultima traccia dell’Extended Play.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jon Levine, che l’ha anche prodotta insieme a Midi Jones.
In October, Alessia parla del mese che non considera solo la fine dell’estate, ma anche la fine del suo viaggio con Shawn Mendes, in quanto qui parla della sua positiva esperienza nel tour del cantautore canadese, che ha affidato proprio alla Caracciolo l’apertura dei suoi concerti.
Alessia Cara – October Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
5 AM, the moon went to sleep
Your friend speakin’ in tongues in the back seat
Just one little glance, I know what you mean somehow
We’re stealin’ moments, moments away
Why are we just not as good in the day?
Is it too soon to know if it’s too soon to say for now?
Sono le 5 del mattino, la luna è andata a dormire
Il tuo amico sul sedile posteriore parla in altre lingue
Solo un piccolo sguardo, in qualche modo capisco cosa intendi
Stiamo rubando istanti, pochi istanti
Perché non siamo così bravi durante il giorno?
È troppo presto per sapere se è troppo presto per dirlo ora?
[Pre-Chorus]
The bubble we’re livin’ in
Settin’ me free again
I don’t know what it is about this
La bolla in cui viviamo
Mi ha resa libera di nuovo
Non so di cosa si tratta
[Chorus]
I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah
I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah
I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m gonna miss this when it’s
I’m gonna miss you when it’s done
Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì
Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì
Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì
Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà
Mi mancherai quando sarà finita
[Verse 2]
Can’t feel my hands, you laugh like you do
It happened like that accordin’ to you
It’s only a month, but doesn’t feel new somehow
Yeah, yeah
Non sento più le mie mani, tu ridi come al solito
È andata così secondo te
È solo un mese, ma per qualche motivo non sembra una novità
Si si
[Pre-Chorus]
The bubble we’re livin’ in
Settin’ me free again
I don’t know what it is about this
La bolla in cui viviamo
Mi ha resa libera di nuovo
Non so di cosa si tratta
[Chorus]
I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah
I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah
I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m gonna miss this when it’s
I’m gonna miss
I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah
I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah
I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m gonna miss this when it’s
I’m gonna miss you when it’s done
Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì
Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì
Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì
Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà
Mi mancherai quando sarà finita
Mi mancherà
Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì
Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì
Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì
Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà
Mi mancherai quando sarà finita
[Bridge]
Paint a picture in my brain, encapsulate the fleetin’ feelin’
It ricochets, replace my pain ’til every trace is leavin’
The nerve of autumn time, days flyin’ by, every sunrise healin’ me
And we’re okay, we’ll live this way ’til it’s done
Faccio un disegno nel mio cervello, che racchiude una sensazione passeggera
Che rimbalza, rimpiazzando il mio dolore finché ogni traccia se ne va
La forza del periodo autunnale, i giorni scorrono, ogni alba mi fa guarire
E stiamo bene, viviamo così finché non sarà finita
[Chorus]
I’m gonna miss this when it’s over
I hope we never see October
I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m gonna miss this when it’s
I’m gonna miss
I’m gonna miss this when it’s over, yeah, yeah
I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah
I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah
I’m gonna miss this when it’s
I’m gonna miss you when it’s done
Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita
Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre
Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì
Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà
Mi mancherà
Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì
Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì
Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì
Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà
Mi mancherai quando sarà finita
[Outro]
I’m gonna miss you when it’s done
Mi mancherai quando sarà finita
Lascia un commento