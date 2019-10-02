Alessia Cara – October: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Dal 5 settembre 2019 è disponibile il nuovo nonché secondo EP di Alessia Cara battezzato This Summer e in un progetto con questo titolo, incentrato sull’estate, non poteva non esserci il brano che saluta la calda stagione: sto ovviamente parlando di October, sesta ed ultima traccia dell’Extended Play.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jon Levine, che l’ha anche prodotta insieme a Midi Jones.

In October, Alessia parla del mese che non considera solo la fine dell’estate, ma anche la fine del suo viaggio con Shawn Mendes, in quanto qui parla della sua positiva esperienza nel tour del cantautore canadese, che ha affidato proprio alla Caracciolo l’apertura dei suoi concerti.

Alessia Cara – October Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

5 AM, the moon went to sleep

Your friend speakin’ in tongues in the back seat

Just one little glance, I know what you mean somehow

We’re stealin’ moments, moments away

Why are we just not as good in the day?

Is it too soon to know if it’s too soon to say for now?

Sono le 5 del mattino, la luna è andata a dormire

Il tuo amico sul sedile posteriore parla in altre lingue

Solo un piccolo sguardo, in qualche modo capisco cosa intendi

Stiamo rubando istanti, pochi istanti

Perché non siamo così bravi durante il giorno?

È troppo presto per sapere se è troppo presto per dirlo ora?

[Pre-Chorus]

The bubble we’re livin’ in

Settin’ me free again

I don’t know what it is about this

La bolla in cui viviamo

Mi ha resa libera di nuovo

Non so di cosa si tratta

[Chorus]

I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah

I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah

I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m gonna miss this when it’s

I’m gonna miss you when it’s done

Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì

Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì

Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì

Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà

Mi mancherai quando sarà finita

[Verse 2]

Can’t feel my hands, you laugh like you do

It happened like that accordin’ to you

It’s only a month, but doesn’t feel new somehow

Yeah, yeah





Non sento più le mie mani, tu ridi come al solito

È andata così secondo te

È solo un mese, ma per qualche motivo non sembra una novità

Si si

[Pre-Chorus]

The bubble we’re livin’ in

Settin’ me free again

I don’t know what it is about this

La bolla in cui viviamo

Mi ha resa libera di nuovo

Non so di cosa si tratta

[Chorus]

I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah

I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah

I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m gonna miss this when it’s

I’m gonna miss

I’m gonna miss it when it’s over, yeah, yeah

I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah

I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m gonna miss this when it’s

I’m gonna miss you when it’s done

Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì

Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì

Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì

Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà

Mi mancherai quando sarà finita

Mi mancherà

Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì

Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì

Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì

Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà

Mi mancherai quando sarà finita

[Bridge]

Paint a picture in my brain, encapsulate the fleetin’ feelin’

It ricochets, replace my pain ’til every trace is leavin’

The nerve of autumn time, days flyin’ by, every sunrise healin’ me

And we’re okay, we’ll live this way ’til it’s done

Faccio un disegno nel mio cervello, che racchiude una sensazione passeggera

Che rimbalza, rimpiazzando il mio dolore finché ogni traccia se ne va

La forza del periodo autunnale, i giorni scorrono, ogni alba mi fa guarire

E stiamo bene, viviamo così finché non sarà finita





[Chorus]

I’m gonna miss this when it’s over

I hope we never see October

I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m gonna miss this when it’s

I’m gonna miss

I’m gonna miss this when it’s over, yeah, yeah

I hope we never see October, yeah, yeah

I felt the weight fall off my shoulders, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m gonna miss this when it’s

I’m gonna miss you when it’s done

Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita

Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre

Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì

Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà

Mi mancherà

Questo mi mancherà quando sarà finita, sì, sì

Spero che non vedremo mai ottobre, sì, sì

Ho sentito il peso cadere dalle mie spalle, sì, sì, sì

Mi mancherà tutto questo quando sarà

Mi mancherai quando sarà finita

[Outro]

I’m gonna miss you when it’s done

Mi mancherai quando sarà finita





