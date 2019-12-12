Alec Benjamin – Mind Is A Prison: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









E’ un Alec Benjamin che canta strani pensieri quello che ascoltiamo nel nuovo singolo Mind Is A Prison, disponibile ovunque dalle ore 18 del 12 dicembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video che accompagna questa gradevolissima canzone scritta di suo pugno, nella quale, come dicevo, parla del fatto di pensare troppo e di lasciarsi coinvolgere troppo dai suoi pensieri, dai quali vorrebbe fuggire, in quanto ritiene che la sua mente sia una prigione, dalla quale, specificherà dopo, è sicuro che non riuscirà mai ad evadere.

Inizia quindi a raccontare una sorta di incubo, nel quale viene catturato, messo in cella, sedato, analizzato, rimesso in gabbia e legato. Queste entità gli dicono inoltre che lui sia pazzo…

Alec Benjamin Mind Is A Prison Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

I don’t live in California, I’ll inform you, that’s not where I reside

I’m just a tenant, paying rent inside this body

and I got two windows and those windows, well, I’ll call them my eyes

I’m just going where the wind blows, I don’t get to decide

Non vivo in California, ti informerò che non è lì che risiedo

Sono solo un inquilino, pagando l’affitto in questo corpo e io

E ho due finestre e quelle finestre, beh, le chiamerò i miei occhi

Vado solo dove mi porta il vento, non so decidere

[Pre-Chorus]

Sometimes I think too much, ya, I get so caught up

I’m always stuck in my head

I wish I could escape, I tried to yesterday

Took all the sheets off my bed

A volte penso troppo, sì, sono così coinvolto

Sono sempre bloccato nella mia testa

Vorrei poter scappare, ci ho provato ieri

Ho tolto tutte le lenzuola dal mio letto

[Chorus]

Then I tied up my linen with five strips of ribbon I found

Scaled the side of the building

I ran to the hills till they found me

And they put me back in my cell

All by myself, alone with my thoughts again

I guess my mind is a prison and I’m never gonna get out

Poi ho legato la biancheria con cinque strisce di nastro che ho trovato

Scalato il lato del palazzo

Sono corso nelle colline finché non mi hanno trovato

E rimesso nella mia cella

Tutto da solo, nuovamente solo con i miei pensieri

Credo che la mia mente sia una prigione e che non ne uscirò mai





[Verse 2]

So they tranquilized me, analyzed me, threw me back in my cage

Then they tied me to an IV, told me I was insane

I’m a prisoner, a visitor inside of my brain

And no matter what I do, they try to keep me in chains

Quindi mi hanno sedato, analizzato e rimesso in gabbia

Poi mi hanno legato ad una flebo, mi hanno detto che ero pazzo

Sono prigioniero, un visitatore nel mio cervello

E non importa ciò che faccio, cercano di tenermi incatenato

[Pre-Chorus]

Sometimes I think too much, ya, I get so caught up

I’m always stuck in my head

I wish I could escape, I tried to yesterday

Took all the sheets off my bed

A volte penso troppo, sì, sono così coinvolto

Sono sempre bloccato nella mia testa

Vorrei poter scappare, ci ho provato ieri

Ho tolto tutte le lenzuola dal mio letto

[Chorus]

Then I tied up my linen with five strips of ribbon I found

Scaled the side of the building

I ran to the hills till they found me

And they put me back in my cell

All by myself, alone with my thoughts again

I guess my mind is a prison and I’m never gonna get out

Poi ho legato la biancheria con cinque strisce di nastro che ho trovato

Scalato il lato del palazzo

Sono corso nelle colline finché non mi hanno trovato

E rimesso nella mia cella

Tutto da solo, nuovamente solo con i miei pensieri

Credo che la mia mente sia una prigione e che non ne uscirò mai

[Bridge]

Said even if it’s true, no matter what I do

I’m never gonna escape

I won’t give up on hope, secure another rope

And try for another day

Said even if it’s true, no matter what I do

I’m never gonna escape

I won’t give up on hope, secure another rope

And try for another day





Dico che anche se fosse vero, qualsiasi cosa faccia

Non scapperò mai

Non rinuncerò alla speranza, mi assicurerò un’altra corda

E un altro giorno ci riproverò

Dico che anche se fosse vero, qualsiasi cosa faccia

Non scapperò mai

Non rinuncerò alla speranza, mi assicurerò un’altra corda

E un altro giorno ci riproverò

[Chorus]

Then I tied up my linen with five strips of ribbon I found

Scaled the side of the building

I ran to the hills till they found me

And they put me back in my cell

All by myself, alone with my thoughts again

I guess my mind is a prison and I’m never gonna get out

Poi ho legato la biancheria con cinque strisce di nastro che ho trovato

Scalato il lato del palazzo

Sono corso nelle colline finché non mi hanno trovato

E rimesso nella mia cella

Tutto da solo, nuovamente solo con i miei pensieri

Credo che la mia mente sia una prigione e che non ne uscirò mai





