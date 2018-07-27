Alan Walker – Darkside feat. Au/Ra & Tomine Harket: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il deejay e producer norvegese Alan Walker vi presenta il nuovo singolo Darkside, disponibile in digitale dal 27 luglio 2018.
Il produttore della hit Faded, ha reso disponibile il secondo capitolo della trilogia di World Of Walker, perché la nuova meravigliosa canzone è il sequel di “All Falls Down“, pubblicata lo scorso ottobre.
Caratterizzato da sonorità magiche, con certe similitudini con il sound della citata hit internazionale, il brano è stato prodotto con la collaborazione di Mood Melodies, Mere Music & Fredrik Borch Olsen.
Le voci di questo pezzo sono invece della talentuosa Au/Ra (cantante nata ad Ibiza e cresciuta ad Antigua) e della norvegese Tomine Harket.
Diretto da Kristian Berg, il video ufficiale è in pieno stile Alan Walker, spettacolare e suggestivo ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.
Alan Walker – Darkside testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1: Tomine Harket]
We’re not in love
We share no stories
Just something in your eyes
Don’t be afraid
The shadows know me
Let’s leave the world behind
Noi non siamo innamorati
Non condividiamo storie
Solo qualcosa nei tuoi occhi
Non aver paura
Le ombre mi conoscono
Lasciamoci il mondo alle spalle
[Chorus: Tomine Harket]
Take me through the night
Fall into the darkside
We don’t need the light
We’ll live on the dark side
I see it, let’s feel it
While we’re still young and fearless
Let go of the light
Fall into the darkside
Tutta la notte fammi
Finire nel lato oscuro
Non ci serve luce
Vivremo nel lato oscuro
Lo vedo, sentiamolo
Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura
Lasciamo andare la luce
Finendo nel lato oscuro
[Drop: Tomine Harket]
Fall into the darkside
Give into the darkside
Let go of the light
Fall into the darkside
Finiamo nel lato oscuro
Addentriamoci al lato oscuro
Lasciamo andare la luce
Finiamo nel lato oscuro
[Verse 2: Au/Ra]
Beneath the sky
As black as diamonds
We’re running out of time
Don’t wait for truth
To come and blind us
Let’s just believe their lies
Sotto il cielo
Nero come diamanti
Abbiamo poco tempo
Non aspettare la verità
Che venga a farci dimenticare
Basta credere alle loro bugie
[Pre-chorus – Au/Ra]:
Believe it, I see it
I know that you can feel it
No secrets worth keeping
So fool me like I’m dreaming
Ci credo, lo vedo
So che puoi sentirlo
Nessun segreto che valga la pena tenere
Quindi ingannami come se stessi sognando
[Chorus: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]
Take me through the night
Fall into the darkside
We don’t need the light
We’ll live on the darkside
I see it, let’s feel it
While we’re still young and fearless
Let go of the light
Fall into the darkside
Tutta la notte fammi
Finire nel lato oscuro
Non ci serve luce
Vivremo nel lato oscuro
Lo vedo, sentiamolo
Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura
Lasciamo andare la luce
Finendo nel lato oscuro
[Drop: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]
Fall into the darkside
Give into the darkside
Let go of the light
Fall into the darkside
Finiamo nel lato oscuro
Addentriamoci al lato oscuro
Lasciamo andare la luce
Finendo nel lato oscuro
[Bridge]
Darkside
Darkside
Darkside
Darkside
Lato oscuro
Lato oscuro
Lato oscuro
Lato oscuro
[Chorus 2: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]
Take me through the night
Fall into the darkside
We don’t need the light
We’ll live on the darkside
I see it, let’s feel it
While we’re still young and fearless
Let go of the light
Fall into the darkside
Tutta la notte fammi
Finire nel lato oscuro
Non ci serve luce
Vivremo nel lato oscuro
Lo vedo, sentiamolo
Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura
Lasciamo andare la luce
Finendo nel lato oscuro
