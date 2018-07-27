Alan Walker – Darkside feat. Au/Ra & Tomine Harket: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Il deejay e producer norvegese Alan Walker vi presenta il nuovo singolo Darkside, disponibile in digitale dal 27 luglio 2018.

Il produttore della hit Faded, ha reso disponibile il secondo capitolo della trilogia di World Of Walker, perché la nuova meravigliosa canzone è il sequel di “All Falls Down“, pubblicata lo scorso ottobre.

Caratterizzato da sonorità magiche, con certe similitudini con il sound della citata hit internazionale, il brano è stato prodotto con la collaborazione di Mood Melodies, Mere Music & Fredrik Borch Olsen.

Le voci di questo pezzo sono invece della talentuosa Au/Ra (cantante nata ad Ibiza e cresciuta ad Antigua) e della norvegese Tomine Harket.

Diretto da Kristian Berg, il video ufficiale è in pieno stile Alan Walker, spettacolare e suggestivo ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

Alan Walker – Darkside testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1: Tomine Harket]

We’re not in love

We share no stories

Just something in your eyes

Don’t be afraid

The shadows know me

Let’s leave the world behind

Noi non siamo innamorati

Non condividiamo storie

Solo qualcosa nei tuoi occhi

Non aver paura

Le ombre mi conoscono

Lasciamoci il mondo alle spalle

[Chorus: Tomine Harket]

Take me through the night

Fall into the darkside

We don’t need the light

We’ll live on the dark side

I see it, let’s feel it

While we’re still young and fearless

Let go of the light

Fall into the darkside

Tutta la notte fammi

Finire nel lato oscuro

Non ci serve luce

Vivremo nel lato oscuro

Lo vedo, sentiamolo

Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura

Lasciamo andare la luce

Finendo nel lato oscuro

[Drop: Tomine Harket]

Fall into the darkside

Give into the darkside

Let go of the light

Fall into the darkside





Finiamo nel lato oscuro

Addentriamoci al lato oscuro

Lasciamo andare la luce

Finiamo nel lato oscuro

[Verse 2: Au/Ra]

Beneath the sky

As black as diamonds

We’re running out of time

Don’t wait for truth

To come and blind us

Let’s just believe their lies

Sotto il cielo

Nero come diamanti

Abbiamo poco tempo

Non aspettare la verità

Che venga a farci dimenticare

Basta credere alle loro bugie

[Pre-chorus – Au/Ra]:

Believe it, I see it

I know that you can feel it

No secrets worth keeping

So fool me like I’m dreaming

Ci credo, lo vedo

So che puoi sentirlo

Nessun segreto che valga la pena tenere

Quindi ingannami come se stessi sognando





[Chorus: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]

Take me through the night

Fall into the darkside

We don’t need the light

We’ll live on the darkside

I see it, let’s feel it

While we’re still young and fearless

Let go of the light

Fall into the darkside

Tutta la notte fammi

Finire nel lato oscuro

Non ci serve luce

Vivremo nel lato oscuro

Lo vedo, sentiamolo

Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura

Lasciamo andare la luce

Finendo nel lato oscuro

[Drop: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]

Fall into the darkside

Give into the darkside

Let go of the light

Fall into the darkside

Finiamo nel lato oscuro

Addentriamoci al lato oscuro

Lasciamo andare la luce

Finendo nel lato oscuro

[Bridge]

Darkside

Darkside

Darkside

Darkside

Lato oscuro

Lato oscuro

Lato oscuro

Lato oscuro

[Chorus 2: Au/Ra & Tomine Harket]

Take me through the night

Fall into the darkside

We don’t need the light

We’ll live on the darkside

I see it, let’s feel it

While we’re still young and fearless

Let go of the light

Fall into the darkside

Tutta la notte fammi

Finire nel lato oscuro

Non ci serve luce

Vivremo nel lato oscuro

Lo vedo, sentiamolo

Finché siamo ancora giovani e senza paura

Lasciamo andare la luce

Finendo nel lato oscuro







