Yall: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Together feat. Mandy + testo e traduzione







Si intitola Together il nuovo singolo del team di produzione spagnolo Yall, uscito il 3 febbraio 2017 ed in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo 24 febbraio.

Dopo il grande successo di Hundred Miles (2015), certificato Oro in vari paesi e Disco di Diamante in Francia, gli Yall ci propongono quest’orecchiabile canzone, firmata e prodotta da Antonio Rayo e Joan Sala.

La vocal del brano è invece la sconosciuta Amanda Castillo, in arte Mandy, che dimostra di avere una bella voce.

Interessanti anche i numeri del singolo ottenuti ad oggi: oltre 2 milioni 129 mila ascolti su Spotify in appena 20 giorni.

Il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, vede protagonista assoluta la famosa skater Hyojoo Ko.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate testo e traduzione in italiano.

Together – Yall – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Non mi serve un motivo

Per stare al tuo fianco

Indipendentemente dalla stagione

I nostri progetti saranno vivi

C’è qualcosa per cui vivere

E’ così difficile da trovare

Basta vivere l’attimo

Continuare a correre liberamente

[Pre-Ritornello]

Succedono cose che ci riuniscono

Su, alzati, cerca solo di fare le cose per bene

Non preoccuparti di nulla

Chiudi gli occhi e guarda solo il cielo

Vai avanti giorno e notte

Puoi trovarlo anche se siamo [?] Meglio

Quando siamo insieme

[Ritornello]

Hey, prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere

Sappi che puoi contare su di me

Prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere

Credo che insieme siamo migliori (o “penso che è meglio stare insieme”)

[Post-Ritornello]

Credo che insieme siamo migliori

Credo che insieme siamo migliori

[Verse 2]

Abbiamo una missione

Che viene da dentro

Non ci servono autorizzazioni

No non disegneremo la linea del traguardo

Stiamo percorrendo la stessa strada

Condividiamo gli stessi vestiti

Questo è il motivo per cui siamo qui

Diffonderemo l’amore

[Pre-Ritornello]

Succedono cose che ci riuniscono

Su, alzati, cerca solo di fare le cose per bene

Non preoccuparti di nulla

Chiudi gli occhi e guarda solo il cielo

Vai avanti giorno e notte

Puoi trovarlo anche se siamo [?] Meglio

Quando siamo insieme

[Ritornello]

Hey, prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere

Sappi che puoi contare su di me

Prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere

Credo che insieme siamo migliori

[Post-Ritornello]

Credo che insieme siamo migliori

Credo che insieme siamo migliori

Yall – Together testo

[Verse 1]

I don’t need a reason

To be by your side

No matter the season

Our plans will be alive

Got something to live for

It’s so hard to find

Just live for the moment

Keep on running wild

[Pre-Chorus]

Things happen, we reunite

Come on, get up, just do it right

Don’t worry ‘bout a thing

Close your eyes and just think to the sky

Keep going day and night

You can find it even if we’re [?] better

When we are together

[Chorus]

Hey, take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay

Let you know that you can count on me

Take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay

I think we’re better together

[Post-Chorus]

I think we’re better together

I think we’re better together

[Verse 2]

We are on a mission

It comes from inside

Don’t need no permission

No we won’t draw the finish line

We’re walking the same road

We share the same coats

This is what we came for

We will spread the love

[Pre-Chorus]

Things happen, we reunite

Come on, get up, just do it right

Don’t worry ‘bout a thing

Close your eyes and just think to the sky

Keep going day and night

You can find it even if we’re [?] better

When we are together

[Chorus]

Hey, take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay

Let you know that you can count on me

Take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay

I think we’re better together

[Post-Chorus]

I think we’re better together

I think we’re better together

















