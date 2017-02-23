Yall: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Together feat. Mandy + testo e traduzione

Si intitola Together il nuovo singolo del team di produzione spagnolo Yall, uscito il 3 febbraio 2017 ed in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo 24 febbraio.
Dopo il grande successo di Hundred Miles (2015), certificato Oro in vari paesi e Disco di Diamante in Francia, gli Yall ci propongono quest’orecchiabile canzone, firmata e prodotta da Antonio Rayo e Joan Sala.
La vocal del brano è invece la sconosciuta Amanda Castillo, in arte Mandy, che dimostra di avere una bella voce.
Interessanti anche i numeri del singolo ottenuti ad oggi: oltre 2 milioni 129 mila ascolti su Spotify in appena 20 giorni.
Il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, vede protagonista assoluta la famosa skater Hyojoo Ko.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate testo e traduzione in italiano.
Together – Yall – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Non mi serve un motivo
Per stare al tuo fianco
Indipendentemente dalla stagione
I nostri progetti saranno vivi
C’è qualcosa per cui vivere
E’ così difficile da trovare
Basta vivere l’attimo
Continuare a correre liberamente
[Pre-Ritornello]
Succedono cose che ci riuniscono
Su, alzati, cerca solo di fare le cose per bene
Non preoccuparti di nulla
Chiudi gli occhi e guarda solo il cielo
Vai avanti giorno e notte
Puoi trovarlo anche se siamo [?] Meglio
Quando siamo insieme
[Ritornello]
Hey, prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere
Sappi che puoi contare su di me
Prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere
Credo che insieme siamo migliori (o “penso che è meglio stare insieme”)
[Post-Ritornello]
Credo che insieme siamo migliori
Credo che insieme siamo migliori
[Verse 2]
Abbiamo una missione
Che viene da dentro
Non ci servono autorizzazioni
No non disegneremo la linea del traguardo
Stiamo percorrendo la stessa strada
Condividiamo gli stessi vestiti
Questo è il motivo per cui siamo qui
Diffonderemo l’amore
[Pre-Ritornello]
Succedono cose che ci riuniscono
Su, alzati, cerca solo di fare le cose per bene
Non preoccuparti di nulla
Chiudi gli occhi e guarda solo il cielo
Vai avanti giorno e notte
Puoi trovarlo anche se siamo [?] Meglio
Quando siamo insieme
[Ritornello]
Hey, prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere
Sappi che puoi contare su di me
Prendi la mia mano, ti costringerò a rimanere
Credo che insieme siamo migliori
[Post-Ritornello]
Credo che insieme siamo migliori
Credo che insieme siamo migliori
Yall – Together testo
[Verse 1]
I don’t need a reason
To be by your side
No matter the season
Our plans will be alive
Got something to live for
It’s so hard to find
Just live for the moment
Keep on running wild
[Pre-Chorus]
Things happen, we reunite
Come on, get up, just do it right
Don’t worry ‘bout a thing
Close your eyes and just think to the sky
Keep going day and night
You can find it even if we’re [?] better
When we are together
[Chorus]
Hey, take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay
Let you know that you can count on me
Take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay
I think we’re better together
[Post-Chorus]
I think we’re better together
I think we’re better together
[Verse 2]
We are on a mission
It comes from inside
Don’t need no permission
No we won’t draw the finish line
We’re walking the same road
We share the same coats
This is what we came for
We will spread the love
[Pre-Chorus]
Things happen, we reunite
Come on, get up, just do it right
Don’t worry ‘bout a thing
Close your eyes and just think to the sky
Keep going day and night
You can find it even if we’re [?] better
When we are together
[Chorus]
Hey, take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay
Let you know that you can count on me
Take me by the hand, I’ll make you stay
I think we’re better together
[Post-Chorus]
I think we’re better together
I think we’re better together