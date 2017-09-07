U2 – ascolta il nuovo singolo “You’re The Best Thing About Me”: video, testo e traduzione







In data 6 settembre 2017, gli U2 hanno rilasciato il nuovo brano “You’re The Best Thing About Me”, come primo singolo estratto dal quattordicesimo album in studio Songs of Experience, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita.

C’è molta attesa riguardo questo progetto, che avvicenderà Songs of Innocence (2014): se l’ultima fatica discografica venne incisa con lo scopo di rappresentare esperienze ed influenze (tra la fine degli anni ’70 e l’inizio anni ’80) del gruppo britannico, nel nuovo disco ci saranno invece tracce decisamente intime, dedicate alle persone e posti importanti per i quattro componenti della rock band.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova canzone? Cliccate sulla copertina in basso per accedere all’audio su Spotify.

Scritto dal gruppo, il brano è espressamente dedicato a Ali Hewson, moglie del frontman Bono Vox, cosa bizzarra se si pensa che nella cover, è stata invece immortalata da Anton Corbijn, Sian Evans, la figlia di David Howell Evans, aka The Edge.

La canzone è stata lanciata su Youtube tramite il lyric video a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

U2 – You’re The Best Thing About Me traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Quando stai così bene (o “sei così bella”), il dolore sul tuo viso non si fa vedere

Quando stai così bene tesoro, non te ne rendi conto

Quando il mondo è nostro ma non è il tuo genere di mondo

Pieno di stelle cadenti, luminosissime mentre si disintegrano

Oh hai visto abbastanza per sapere che sono i bambini ad insegnare

Hai ancora abbastanza libertà di svegliarti su un letto o in una spiaggia

[Ritornello]

Tu sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

La cosa migliore che potesse mai capitare a un ragazzo

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Io sono il tipo di problema che ti piace

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

La cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

[Strofa 2]

Stavo gridando: “Che male può fare un bel momento?”

Parlo a vanvera, questa è un’altra mia grande dote

Ho tutto tuttavia mi sembra di non avere nulla

Non c’è cosa rischiosa per un uomo determinato a fallire

[Ritornello]

Tu sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

La cosa migliore che potesse mai capitare a un ragazzo

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Io sono il tipo di problema che ti piace

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

[Post-Ritornello]

Perché me ne sto

Perché me ne sto andando?

Andando via

Perché me ne sto andando?

[Ponte]

Riesco a vedere tutto con una tale chiarezza

Riesco a vedere quello che non puoi vedere

Posso vedere che la ami a gran voce

Quando lei ha silenziosamente bisogno di te

[Ritornello]

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere

Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

[Post-Ritornello]

Perché me ne sto

Perché me ne sto andando?

Andando via

Perché me ne sto andando?

You’re The Best Thing About Me testo – U2

[Verse 1]

When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn’t show

When you look so good and baby, you don’t even know

When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing

Full of shooting stars, brighter as they’re vanishing

Oh you’ve seen enough to know it’s children who teach

You’re still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach

[Chorus]

You’re the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You’re the best thing about me

I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You’re the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You’re the best thing about me

The best thing about me

[Verse 2]

I been crying out, “How bad can a good time be?”

Shooting off my mouth, that’s another great thing about me

I have everything but I feel like nothing at all

There’s no risky thing for a man who’s determined to fall

[Chorus]

You’re the best thing about me

The best thing that ever happened a boy

You’re the best thing about me

I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy

You’re the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You’re the best thing about me

[Post-Chorus]

Why am I

Why am I walking away?

Walking away

Why am I walking away?

[Bridge]

I can see it all so clearly

I can see what you can’t see

I can see you love her loudly

When she needs you quietly

[Chorus]

You’re the best thing about me

The best things are easy to destroy

You’re the best thing about me

[Post-Chorus]

Why am I

Why am I walking away?

Walking away

Why am I walking away?

















