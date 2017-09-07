U2 – ascolta il nuovo singolo “You’re The Best Thing About Me”: video, testo e traduzione

In data 6 settembre 2017, gli U2 hanno rilasciato il nuovo brano “You’re The Best Thing About Me”, come primo singolo estratto dal quattordicesimo album in studio Songs of Experience, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita.
C’è molta attesa riguardo questo progetto, che avvicenderà Songs of Innocence (2014): se l’ultima fatica discografica venne incisa con lo scopo di rappresentare esperienze ed influenze (tra la fine degli anni ’70 e l’inizio anni ’80) del gruppo britannico, nel nuovo disco ci saranno invece tracce decisamente intime, dedicate alle persone e posti importanti per i quattro componenti della rock band.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuova canzone? Cliccate sulla copertina in basso per accedere all’audio su Spotify.
Scritto dal gruppo, il brano è espressamente dedicato a Ali Hewson, moglie del frontman Bono Vox, cosa bizzarra se si pensa che nella cover, è stata invece immortalata da Anton Corbijn, Sian Evans, la figlia di David Howell Evans, aka The Edge.
La canzone è stata lanciata su Youtube tramite il lyric video a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
U2 – You’re The Best Thing About Me traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Quando stai così bene (o “sei così bella”), il dolore sul tuo viso non si fa vedere
Quando stai così bene tesoro, non te ne rendi conto
Quando il mondo è nostro ma non è il tuo genere di mondo
Pieno di stelle cadenti, luminosissime mentre si disintegrano
Oh hai visto abbastanza per sapere che sono i bambini ad insegnare
Hai ancora abbastanza libertà di svegliarti su un letto o in una spiaggia
[Ritornello]
Tu sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
La cosa migliore che potesse mai capitare a un ragazzo
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Io sono il tipo di problema che ti piace
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
La cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
[Strofa 2]
Stavo gridando: “Che male può fare un bel momento?”
Parlo a vanvera, questa è un’altra mia grande dote
Ho tutto tuttavia mi sembra di non avere nulla
Non c’è cosa rischiosa per un uomo determinato a fallire
[Ritornello]
Tu sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
La cosa migliore che potesse mai capitare a un ragazzo
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Io sono il tipo di problema che ti piace
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
[Post-Ritornello]
Perché me ne sto
Perché me ne sto andando?
Andando via
Perché me ne sto andando?
[Ponte]
Riesco a vedere tutto con una tale chiarezza
Riesco a vedere quello che non puoi vedere
Posso vedere che la ami a gran voce
Quando lei ha silenziosamente bisogno di te
[Ritornello]
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
Le cose migliori sono facili da distruggere
Sei la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata
[Post-Ritornello]
Perché me ne sto
Perché me ne sto andando?
Andando via
Perché me ne sto andando?
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
You’re The Best Thing About Me testo – U2
[Verse 1]
When you look so good, the pain in your face doesn’t show
When you look so good and baby, you don’t even know
When the world is ours but the world is not your kind of thing
Full of shooting stars, brighter as they’re vanishing
Oh you’ve seen enough to know it’s children who teach
You’re still free enough to wake up on a bed or a beach
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You’re the best thing about me
I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing about me
[Verse 2]
I been crying out, “How bad can a good time be?”
Shooting off my mouth, that’s another great thing about me
I have everything but I feel like nothing at all
There’s no risky thing for a man who’s determined to fall
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best thing that ever happened a boy
You’re the best thing about me
I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
[Post-Chorus]
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?
[Bridge]
I can see it all so clearly
I can see what you can’t see
I can see you love her loudly
When she needs you quietly
[Chorus]
You’re the best thing about me
The best things are easy to destroy
You’re the best thing about me
[Post-Chorus]
Why am I
Why am I walking away?
Walking away
Why am I walking away?