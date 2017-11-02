U2: ascolta il nuovo brano “Get Out of Your Own Way” ft. Kendrick Lamar (testo e traduzione)

Get Out of Your Own Way è una nuova canzone degli U2, rilasciata il 1° novembre come singolo promozionale dell’atteso quattordicesimo album in studio Songs Of Experience, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 1 dicembre. L’opera è in pre-order nel CD, CD Deluxe, doppio vinile, 2 LP + CD Deluxe, digitale e digitale deluxe edt.
Dopo il primo e al momento unico singolo ufficiale “You’re The Best Thing About Me” (disponibile anche nella versione con Kygo, presente nella deluxe edition del disco), la rock band irlandese ha reso disponibile questo bel pezzo, scritto dal gruppo e prodotto da Jolyon Thomas, Ryan Tedder, Jacknife Lee, Brent Kutzle & Steve Lillywhite.
Per la cronaca, lo stesso giorno gli U2 hanno rilasciato un’altra traccia battezzata The Blackout, della quale presto parleremo.
Alla fine della canzone Get Out of Your Own Way, c’è anche la voce del rapper statunitense Kendrick Lamar, che in maniera spirituale rappa a modo suo un verso biblico.
Per accedere all’audio su Spotify cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
U2 – Get Out of Your Own Way traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello: Bono]
Smettila di tormentarti (o “non tarparti le ali”), hey, hey
Smettila di tormentarti, hey, hey
[Strofa 1: Bono]
L’amore fa male
Ora sei la ragazza che è rimasta senza parole
Il tuo cuore è un palloncino, ma poi esplode
Non ci vuole un cannone, basta uno spillo
La tua pelle non copre
Né resiste
L’amore deve lottare per la sua esistenza
Il nemico ha eserciti che lo aiutano
L’innamorato, il favoloso, il bacio
Un pugno, ascolta questo, oh
[Ritornello: Bono]
Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io
Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io
[Post-Ritornello: Bono]
Potrei cantarlo per te tutta la notte, tutta la notte
Se potessi, lo farei bene, bene
Niente può fermarti, tranne quello che hai dentro
Posso aiutarti, ma è la tua battaglia, la tua battaglia
[Strofa 2: Bono]
Contrattacca
Non subire passivamente, devi mordere
Il volto della libertà inizia a crollare
Aveva un piano finché non ha preso un colpo in bocca
E tutto è saltato
Gli schiavi stanno cercando qualcuno che li guidi
Il padrone sta cercando qualcuno che abbia bisogno di lui
La terra promessa esiste per chi ne ha davvero bisogno
E il fantasma di Lincoln ha detto …
[Ritornello: Bono]
Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io
Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io
[Post-Ritornello: Bono]
Potrei cantarlo per te tutta la notte, tutta la notte
Se potessi, lo farei bene, bene
Niente può fermarti, tranne quello che hai dentro
Posso aiutarti, ma è la tua battaglia, la tua battaglia
[Ritornello: Bono]
Smettila di tormentarti
Smettila di tormentarti
[Ponte Strumentale]
[Ritornello: Bono]
Smettila di tormentarti
Smettila di tormentarti
Smettila di tormentarti
[Conclusione: Kendrick Lamar]
Beati gli arroganti
Perché c’è il regno della propria impresa
Beate le superstar
Per lo splendore nella loro luce
Comprendiamo meglio la nostra scarsa importanza
Beati i ricchi sfondati
Per te è possibile possedere solo quello che hai da offrire
Come il tuo dolore
Get Out of Your Own Way testo
[Chorus: Bono]
Get out of your own way, hey, hey
Get out of your own way, hey, hey
[Verse 1: Bono]
Love hurts
Now you’re the girl who’s left with no words
Your heart’s a balloon, but then it bursts
It doesn’t take a cannon, just a pin
Your skin’s not covering
And resistance
Love has got to fight for its existence
The enemy has armies for assistance
The amorist, the glamorous, the kiss
A fist, listen to this, oh
[Chorus: Bono]
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
[Post-Chorus: Bono]
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I’d make it alright, alright
Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside
I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight
[Verse 2: Bono]
Fight back
Don’t take it lyin’ down, you got to bite back
The face of liberty’s starting to crack
She had a plan up until she got smacked in the mouth
And it all went south
Like freedom
The slaves are lookin’ for someone to lead them
The master’s lookin’ for someone to need him
The promised land is there for those who need it most
And Lincoln’s ghost said…
[Chorus: Bono]
Get out of your own way, oh, I
Get out of your own way, oh, I
[Post-Chorus: Bono]
I could sing it to you all night, all night
If I could, I’d make it alright, alright
Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside
I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight
[Chorus: Bono]
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
[Instrumental Bridge]
[Chorus: Bono]
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
Get out of your own way
[Outro: Kendrick Lamar]
Blessed are the arrogant
For there is the kingdom of their own company
Blessed are the superstars
For the magnificence in their light
We understand better our own insignificance
Blessed are the filthy rich
For you can only truly own what you give away
Like your pain