U2: ascolta il nuovo brano “Get Out of Your Own Way” ft. Kendrick Lamar (testo e traduzione)







Get Out of Your Own Way è una nuova canzone degli U2, rilasciata il 1° novembre come singolo promozionale dell’atteso quattordicesimo album in studio Songs Of Experience, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 1 dicembre. L’opera è in pre-order nel CD, CD Deluxe, doppio vinile, 2 LP + CD Deluxe, digitale e digitale deluxe edt.

Dopo il primo e al momento unico singolo ufficiale “You’re The Best Thing About Me” (disponibile anche nella versione con Kygo, presente nella deluxe edition del disco), la rock band irlandese ha reso disponibile questo bel pezzo, scritto dal gruppo e prodotto da Jolyon Thomas, Ryan Tedder, Jacknife Lee, Brent Kutzle & Steve Lillywhite.





Per la cronaca, lo stesso giorno gli U2 hanno rilasciato un’altra traccia battezzata The Blackout, della quale presto parleremo.

Alla fine della canzone Get Out of Your Own Way, c’è anche la voce del rapper statunitense Kendrick Lamar, che in maniera spirituale rappa a modo suo un verso biblico.

Per accedere all’audio su Spotify cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

U2 – Get Out of Your Own Way traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello: Bono]

Smettila di tormentarti (o “non tarparti le ali”), hey, hey

Smettila di tormentarti, hey, hey

[Strofa 1: Bono]

L’amore fa male

Ora sei la ragazza che è rimasta senza parole

Il tuo cuore è un palloncino, ma poi esplode

Non ci vuole un cannone, basta uno spillo

La tua pelle non copre

Né resiste

L’amore deve lottare per la sua esistenza

Il nemico ha eserciti che lo aiutano

L’innamorato, il favoloso, il bacio

Un pugno, ascolta questo, oh

[Ritornello: Bono]

Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io

Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io

[Post-Ritornello: Bono]

Potrei cantarlo per te tutta la notte, tutta la notte

Se potessi, lo farei bene, bene

Niente può fermarti, tranne quello che hai dentro

Posso aiutarti, ma è la tua battaglia, la tua battaglia

[Strofa 2: Bono]

Contrattacca

Non subire passivamente, devi mordere

Il volto della libertà inizia a crollare

Aveva un piano finché non ha preso un colpo in bocca

E tutto è saltato

La libertà

Gli schiavi stanno cercando qualcuno che li guidi

Il padrone sta cercando qualcuno che abbia bisogno di lui

La terra promessa esiste per chi ne ha davvero bisogno

E il fantasma di Lincoln ha detto …

[Ritornello: Bono]

Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io

Smettila di tormentarti, oh, io

[Post-Ritornello: Bono]

Potrei cantarlo per te tutta la notte, tutta la notte

Se potessi, lo farei bene, bene

Niente può fermarti, tranne quello che hai dentro

Posso aiutarti, ma è la tua battaglia, la tua battaglia

[Ritornello: Bono]

Smettila di tormentarti

Smettila di tormentarti

[Ponte Strumentale]

[Ritornello: Bono]

Smettila di tormentarti

Smettila di tormentarti

Smettila di tormentarti

[Conclusione: Kendrick Lamar]

Beati gli arroganti

Perché c’è il regno della propria impresa

Beate le superstar

Per lo splendore nella loro luce

Comprendiamo meglio la nostra scarsa importanza

Beati i ricchi sfondati

Per te è possibile possedere solo quello che hai da offrire

Come il tuo dolore



Get Out of Your Own Way testo

[Chorus: Bono]

Get out of your own way, hey, hey

Get out of your own way, hey, hey

[Verse 1: Bono]

Love hurts

Now you’re the girl who’s left with no words

Your heart’s a balloon, but then it bursts

It doesn’t take a cannon, just a pin

Your skin’s not covering

And resistance

Love has got to fight for its existence

The enemy has armies for assistance

The amorist, the glamorous, the kiss

A fist, listen to this, oh

[Chorus: Bono]

Get out of your own way, oh, I

Get out of your own way, oh, I

[Post-Chorus: Bono]

I could sing it to you all night, all night

If I could, I’d make it alright, alright

Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside

I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight

[Verse 2: Bono]

Fight back

Don’t take it lyin’ down, you got to bite back

The face of liberty’s starting to crack

She had a plan up until she got smacked in the mouth

And it all went south

Like freedom

The slaves are lookin’ for someone to lead them

The master’s lookin’ for someone to need him

The promised land is there for those who need it most

And Lincoln’s ghost said…

[Chorus: Bono]

Get out of your own way, oh, I

Get out of your own way, oh, I

[Post-Chorus: Bono]

I could sing it to you all night, all night

If I could, I’d make it alright, alright

Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside

I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight

[Chorus: Bono]

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Chorus: Bono]

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

Get out of your own way

[Outro: Kendrick Lamar]

Blessed are the arrogant

For there is the kingdom of their own company

Blessed are the superstars

For the magnificence in their light

We understand better our own insignificance

Blessed are the filthy rich

For you can only truly own what you give away

Like your pain

















