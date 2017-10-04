Imany: ascolta il nuovo singolo There Were Tears (con testo e traduzione – in arrivo il video)







Nonostante sia stato rilasciato nel 2016, sbarca solo ora on air il singolo di Imany che si intitola There Were Tears, estratto dal secondo album in studio The Wrong Kind of War.

Dopo il successo planetario di “Don’t Be So Shy” (Filatov & Karas Remix), doppio Platino solo nella penisola, e dopo l’ottimo “Silver Lining (Clap Your Hands)”, la cantante e modella africana, nata in Francia nel 1979, torna alla ribalta con quest’orecchiabile canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 6 ottobre.





Si tratta di un brano che rispecchia in pieno il vero sound della cantautrice francese, che torna con un questa potenziale hit per l’autunno/inverno 2017/2018, un bel pezzo folk-soul presentato come un dialogo immaginario tra Nelson Mandela e le nuove generazioni, sull’importanza di combattere per la giustizia.

In data odierna, uscirà sul canale VEVO di Imany, il video ufficiale che accompagna “There Wear Tears” [qui il teaser di 16 secondi]. Non appena sarà disponibile provvederemo ad inserire il link.

Nell’attesa, è possibile ascoltare il brano cliccando sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Imany – There Were Tears traduzione (Download)

C’erano lacrime e timori anche nei miei sogni

Il rumore delle mie ferite e le urla del mio animo

Mi hanno incatenato le gambe, ma sono sempre stata libera

Lo faccio sempre anche in ginocchio,

Non c’era alcun inizio, nessuna preghiera

Ho sempre saputo che il sangue potrebbe essere il prezzo della pace

Figli e figlie, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Siete tristi, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare

Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire

La verità non mente mai, cadranno a pezzi

La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi

Pagine vuote e storie scritte, non ci sono spazi per i ricordi

I poveri possono essere poveri, loro sostengono di non essere nessuno

Sarò valutata attraverso i loro occhi

Cerca un’altra speranza, come minimo siamo simili

La libertà è nella tua testa

Figli e figlie, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Siete tristi, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare

Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire

La verità non mente mai, cadranno a pezzi

La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi

Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà

Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà

Non c’è giustizia, non ci sarà nessuna pace

Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà

Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà

Non c’è giustizia, non ci sarà alcuna pace

Figli e figlie, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Siete tristi, eccomi qui

Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta

Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare

Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire

La verità non mente mai, cadranno a pezzi

La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi

Figli e figlie,

Eccomi qui, eccomi qui

Non smettete di lottare

Eccomi qui, eccomi qui

There Were Tears – Imany – Testo

There were tears and fears even in my dreams

The sound of my wound and my inner scream

They chained my legs, but I’ve been always free

I always do even on my knees,

There were no begin, there were no please

I always knew blood could be the price of peace

Sons and daughters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Be no laughters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding

Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

Empty pages and written stories, then no areas of the memories

Poor can be poor, they preach we were no man

I will be defined through their eyes

Check another hope, least we are alike

Freedom is in your mind

Sons and daughters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Freedom fighters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding

Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

One must fallen truth will fall down

One must fallen truth will fall down

There is no justice, there won’t be no peace

One must fallen truth will fall down

One must fallen truth will fall down

There is no justice, there won’t be no peace

Sons and daughters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Freedom fighters, here I am

You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door

Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding

Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

Truth never lies, they will fall apart

Sons and daughters,

Here I am, here I am

Don’t stop fighting,

Here I am, here I am

















