Imany: ascolta il nuovo singolo There Were Tears (con testo e traduzione – in arrivo il video)

Nonostante sia stato rilasciato nel 2016, sbarca solo ora on air il singolo di Imany che si intitola There Were Tears, estratto dal secondo album in studio The Wrong Kind of War.
Dopo il successo planetario di “Don’t Be So Shy” (Filatov & Karas Remix), doppio Platino solo nella penisola, e dopo l’ottimo “Silver Lining (Clap Your Hands)”, la cantante e modella africana, nata in Francia nel 1979, torna alla ribalta con quest’orecchiabile canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 6 ottobre.
Si tratta di un brano che rispecchia in pieno il vero sound della cantautrice francese, che torna con un questa potenziale hit per l’autunno/inverno 2017/2018, un bel pezzo folk-soul presentato come un dialogo immaginario tra Nelson Mandela e le nuove generazioni, sull’importanza di combattere per la giustizia.
In data odierna, uscirà sul canale VEVO di Imany, il video ufficiale che accompagna “There Wear Tears” [qui il teaser di 16 secondi]. Non appena sarà disponibile provvederemo ad inserire il link.
Nell’attesa, è possibile ascoltare il brano cliccando sulla copertina in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che lo compongono.
Imany – There Were Tears traduzione (Download)
C’erano lacrime e timori anche nei miei sogni
Il rumore delle mie ferite e le urla del mio animo
Mi hanno incatenato le gambe, ma sono sempre stata libera
Lo faccio sempre anche in ginocchio,
Non c’era alcun inizio, nessuna preghiera
Ho sempre saputo che il sangue potrebbe essere il prezzo della pace
Figli e figlie, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Siete tristi, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare
Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire
La verità non mente mai, cadranno a pezzi
La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi
Pagine vuote e storie scritte, non ci sono spazi per i ricordi
I poveri possono essere poveri, loro sostengono di non essere nessuno
Sarò valutata attraverso i loro occhi
Cerca un’altra speranza, come minimo siamo simili
La libertà è nella tua testa
Figli e figlie, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Siete tristi, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare
Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire
La verità non mente mai, nuovecanzoni.com cadranno a pezzi
La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi
Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà
Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà
Non c’è giustizia, non ci sarà nessuna pace
Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà
Bisogna cadere la verità cadrà
Non c’è giustizia, non ci sarà alcuna pace
Figli e figlie, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Siete tristi, eccomi qui
Potete bussare bussare bussare bussare bussare alla mia porta
Non smettete di lottare finché qualche cuore inizia a sanguinare
Non smettete di combattere mentre continuano a mentire
La verità non mente mai, cadranno a pezzi
La verità non mente mai, loro cadranno a pezzi
Figli e figlie,
Eccomi qui, eccomi qui
Non smettete di lottare
Eccomi qui, eccomi qui
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
There Were Tears – Imany – Testo
There were tears and fears even in my dreams
The sound of my wound and my inner scream
They chained my legs, but I’ve been always free
I always do even on my knees,
There were no begin, there were no please
I always knew blood could be the price of peace
Sons and daughters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Be no laughters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding
Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
Empty pages and written stories, then no areas of the memories
Poor can be poor, they preach we were no man
I will be defined through their eyes
Check another hope, least we are alike
Freedom is in your mind
Sons and daughters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Freedom fighters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding
Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
One must fallen truth will fall down
One must fallen truth will fall down
There is no justice, there won’t be no peace
One must fallen truth will fall down
One must fallen truth will fall down
There is no justice, there won’t be no peace
Sons and daughters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Freedom fighters, here I am
You can knock knock knock knock knock on my door
Don’t stop fighting ‘till some hearts start bleeding
Don’t stop fighting while they keep on lying
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
Truth never lies, they will fall apart
Sons and daughters,
Here I am, here I am
Don’t stop fighting,
Here I am, here I am