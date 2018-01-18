The Chainsmokers: guarda il video del nuovo brano Sick Boy (con testo e traduzione)







Si intitola Sick Boy il nuovo singolo dei Chainsmokers, un bel brano inedito pubblicato il 17 gennaio 2017.

La canzone è stata scritta da Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers), Emily Warren & Tony Ann, con produzione del duo e Shaun Frank.









In Sick Boy, Taggart parla delle culture della costa occidentale e orientale degli Stati Uniti d’America e dei dubbi che suscitano in lui.

Al contrario delle precedenti produzioni, solitamente caratterizzate da tematiche inerenti l’amore, questa canzone combina una posizione politica con un tono ironico.

E’ a mio parere niente male questo pezzo, accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Brewer, che è possibile vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

The Chainsmokers – Sick Boy traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Vengo dalla parte est dell’America

Dove preferiamo l’orgoglio al carattere

E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo

Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America

Dove girano bugie sulla polvere fatata

E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare, ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo

[Pre-Ritornello]

E non credo nel narcisismo

Quando tutti fanno progetti e si aspettano che tu li ascolti

Sia ben chiaro, vivo in una prigione

Che mi sono costruito, è la mia religione

E dicono che sono il ragazzo malato

Facile a dirsi, quando non corri il rischio, ragazzo

Benvenuto nel narcisismo

Dove siamo uniti sotto la nostra indifferenza

[Ritornello]

E vengo dalla parte est dell’America

Dove desensibilizziamo dall’isteria

E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo

Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America

Dove girano bugie sulla polvere fatata

E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare, ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo

[Post-Ritornello]

Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato

E poi sarei io (o “e poi dico che sono”) il ragazzo malato

[Pre-Ritornello]

E non credo nel narcisismo

Quando tutti fanno progetti e si aspettano che tu li ascolti

Sia ben chiaro, vivo in una prigione

Che mi sono costruito, è la mia religione

E dicono che sono il ragazzo malato

Facile a dirsi, quando non corri il rischio, ragazzo

Benvenuto nel narcisismo

Dove siamo uniti sotto la nostra indifferenza

[Ponte]

Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita

Quanti mi piace (intende like sui social network) vale la mia vita?

Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita

Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?

Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita

Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?

Nutritevi del mio operato

Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?

[Conclusione]

E vengo dalla parte est dell’America

Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America

Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Vengo dalla parte est dell’America

Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato

Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America

Si, mi chiamano il ragazzo malato

Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato

Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato

Sì, mi chiamano il ragazzo malato

Testo Sick Boy – The Chainsmokers

[Verse 1]

I’m from the East side of America

Where we choose pride over character

And we can pick sides but this is us, this is us, this is

I live on the West side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

[Pre-Chorus]

And don’t believe the narcissism

When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ‘em

Make no mistake, I live in a prison

That I built myself, it is my religion

And they say that I am the sick boy

Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy

Welcome to the narcissism

Where we’re united under our indifference

[Chorus]

And I’m from the East side of America

Where we desensitize by hysteria

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

I live on the West side of America

Where they spin lies into fairy dust

And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is

[Post-Chorus]

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

And they call me the sick boy

[Pre-Chorus]

And don’t believe the narcissism

When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ‘em

Make no mistake, I live in a prison

That I built myself, it is my religion

And they say that I am the sick boy

Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy

Welcome to the narcissism

Where we’re united under our indifference

[Bridge]

Feed yourself with my life’s work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself with my life’s work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself with my life’s work

How many likes is my life worth?

Feed yourself on my life’s work

How many likes is my life worth?

[Outro]

And I’m from the East side of America

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I live on the West side of America

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

And I’m from the East side of America

They say that I am the sick boy

I live on the West side of America

Yeah, they call me the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy

They say that I am the sick boy

Yeah, they call me the sick boy















