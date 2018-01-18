The Chainsmokers: guarda il video del nuovo brano Sick Boy (con testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Sick Boy il nuovo singolo dei Chainsmokers, un bel brano inedito pubblicato il 17 gennaio 2017.
La canzone è stata scritta da Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers), Emily Warren & Tony Ann, con produzione del duo e Shaun Frank.
In Sick Boy, Taggart parla delle culture della costa occidentale e orientale degli Stati Uniti d’America e dei dubbi che suscitano in lui.
Al contrario delle precedenti produzioni, solitamente caratterizzate da tematiche inerenti l’amore, questa canzone combina una posizione politica con un tono ironico.
E’ a mio parere niente male questo pezzo, accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Brewer, che è possibile vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
The Chainsmokers – Sick Boy traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Vengo dalla parte est dell’America
Dove preferiamo l’orgoglio al carattere
E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo
Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America
Dove girano bugie sulla polvere fatata
E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare, ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo
[Pre-Ritornello]
E non credo nel narcisismo
Quando tutti fanno progetti e si aspettano che tu li ascolti
Sia ben chiaro, vivo in una prigione
Che mi sono costruito, è la mia religione
E dicono che sono il ragazzo malato
Facile a dirsi, quando non corri il rischio, ragazzo
Benvenuto nel narcisismo
Dove siamo uniti sotto la nostra indifferenza
[Ritornello]
E vengo dalla parte est dell’America
Dove desensibilizziamo dall’isteria
E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo
Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America
Dove girano bugie sulla polvere fatata
E possiamo scegliere da che parte stare, ma questi siamo noi, questi siamo noi, questi siamo
[Post-Ritornello]
Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato
E poi sarei io (o “e poi dico che sono”) il ragazzo malato
[Pre-Ritornello]
E non credo nel narcisismo
Quando tutti fanno progetti e si aspettano che tu li ascolti
Sia ben chiaro, vivo in una prigione
Che mi sono costruito, è la mia religione
E dicono che sono il ragazzo malato
Facile a dirsi, quando non corri il rischio, ragazzo
Benvenuto nel narcisismo
Dove siamo uniti sotto la nostra indifferenza
[Ponte]
Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita
Quanti mi piace (intende like sui social network) vale la mia vita?
Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita
Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?
Nutritevi con il lavoro di una vita
Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?
Nutritevi del mio operato
Quanti mi piace vale la mia vita?
[Conclusione]
E vengo dalla parte est dell’America
Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America
Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Vengo dalla parte est dell’America
Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato
Vivo nel lato ovest dell’America
Si, mi chiamano il ragazzo malato
Io sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Sono il, sono il, sono il ragazzo malato
Dicono che sono il ragazzo malato
Sì, mi chiamano il ragazzo malato
Testo Sick Boy – The Chainsmokers
[Verse 1]
I’m from the East side of America
Where we choose pride over character
And we can pick sides but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the West side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
[Pre-Chorus]
And don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ‘em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we’re united under our indifference
[Chorus]
And I’m from the East side of America
Where we desensitize by hysteria
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
I live on the West side of America
Where they spin lies into fairy dust
And we can pick sides, but this is us, this is us, this is
[Post-Chorus]
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
And they call me the sick boy
[Pre-Chorus]
And don’t believe the narcissism
When everyone projects and expects you to listen to ‘em
Make no mistake, I live in a prison
That I built myself, it is my religion
And they say that I am the sick boy
Easy to say, when you don’t take the risk, boy
Welcome to the narcissism
Where we’re united under our indifference
[Bridge]
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself with my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
Feed yourself on my life’s work
How many likes is my life worth?
[Outro]
And I’m from the East side of America
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I live on the West side of America
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
And I’m from the East side of America
They say that I am the sick boy
I live on the West side of America
Yeah, they call me the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
I am the, I am the, I am the sick boy
They say that I am the sick boy
Yeah, they call me the sick boy