Tears For Fears: ascolta il nuovo singolo I Love You But I’m Lost (testo + traduzione)







Il 13 ottobre 2017 i Tears For Fears hanno rilasciato una nuova canzone battezzata I Love You But I’m Lost, come primo singolo estratto da Rule The World – The Greatest Hits (in pre-order nel CD e in download digitale), la prima raccolta del gruppo, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 10 novembre.

Dopo 13 anni di silenzio, la pop rock band britannica (ormai duo) composta da Roland Orzabal (voce, chitarra, tastiera) e Curt Smith (voce, basso e tastiera), tornano dopo un trionfale tour sold out in Gran Bretagna davanti a oltre 65000 supporters.





Nel best of non ci saranno solo grandi classici come “Shout”, “Woman In Chains”, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”, “Mad World” e “Head Over Heels”, ma anche due brani inediti: “Stay” e la traccia in oggetto, scritta e prodotta dal duo inglese.

In attesa del video ufficiale, previa iscrizione su Spotify è possibile ascoltare il singolo. Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale trovate le parole in inglese e quelle tradotte in italiano.

Tears For Fears – I Love You But I’m Lost testo (Download)

[Verse 1]

Lost in the maze of the back streets I struggled

Fighting my way through a whole lot of trouble

Too many people were talking without moving their mouths

Smell the gaze, smell the lights, ever wondered

‘bout the lies that have stolen my thunder

In the haze of my mind all the wires were crossed

I love you but I’m lost

[Chorus 1]

Complain to the spark of an ember

To a fire on the 5th of November

We are straight from the light

Now we count the dots

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

[Verse 2]

Look at the marks on your arms of colors, how you like to make them pay (how you like to make them pay)

These are the reasons why your life is not quite what it was

In a dream, at the edge of a river

Where they swam, and I watched you shiver

Came to life in my arms and then turned to dust

I love you but I’m lost

[Chorus 1]

Complain to the spark of an ember

To a fire on the 5th of November

We are straight from the light

Now we count the dots

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

[Bridge]

All we needed was some time

All we needed was some time

All we needed was some time

All we needed was some time

[Chorus 2]

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

I love you but I’m lost

[Outro]

I love you but I’m lost





I Love You But I’m Lost traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Perso nel labirinto dei vicoli ho lottato

Lottando a modo mio contro un sacco di problemi

Troppa gente parlava senza muovere la bocca

Sentire l’odore dello sguardo, l’odore delle luci, non mi sono mai chiesto

Delle le bugie che mi hanno rubato la scena

Nella nebbia della mia mente tutti i fili erano aggrovigliati

Ti amo ma sono perso (o “mi sono perso”)

[Ritornello 1]

Lamentarsi dalla scintilla di una brace

Di un incendio il 5 novembre

Proveniamo dalla luce

Adesso contiamo i puntini

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

[Strofa 2]

Guarda i segni dei colori sulle braccia, quanto ti piace fargliela pagare (quanto ti piace fargliela pagare)

Questi sono i motivi per cui la tua vita non è proprio quello che era

In un sogno, ai margini di un fiume

Dove nuotavano e ti ho vista tremare

Prendendo vita tra le mie braccia per poi trasformarti in polvere

Ti amo ma sono perso

[Ritornello 1]

Lamentarsi dalla scintilla di una brace

Di un incendio il 5 novembre

Proveniamo dalla luce

Adesso contiamo i puntini

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

[Ponte]

Ci serviva solo un po’ di tempo

Ci serviva solo un po’ di tempo

Ci serviva solo un po’ di tempo

Ci serviva solo un po’ di tempo

[Ritornello 2]

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

Ti amo ma sono perso

[Conclusione]

Ti amo ma sono perso

