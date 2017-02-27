John Mayer: ascolta il nuovo singolo Still Feel Like Your Man (traduzione del testo)







Still Feel Like Your Man è il primo singolo di John Mayer estratto da The Search for Everything Wave Two, nuovo EP pubblicato lo scorso venerdì 24 febbraio, ad un mese di distanza da The Search for Everything Wave One.

Ricordo che i mini progetti racchiudono 4 inediti cadauno, che a loro volta saranno racchiusi nel nuovo nonché settimo studio album dell’artista americano, che per l’appunto dovrebbe intitolarsi The Search for Everything.

In data 24 febbraio, Mayer ha pubblicato “Moving On and Getting Over”, il secondo estratto dalla prima parte dell’EP, ed il brano in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete, come del resto tutte le tracks dei due extended play.

In questa gradevole canzone, il cantante, autore e chitarrista statunitense si rivolge indirettamente alla donna che ama, dicendo di sentirsi ancora il suo uomo: nonostante le possibilità amorose non gli manchino, per il protagonista esiste solo questa persona che continua ad amare, con la convinzione che non riuscirà mai a trovare un’altra come lei.

Loading...



E’ sinteticamente questo il concept del brano, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.

John Mayer – Still Feel Like Your Man traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora

Mi sento ancora

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

[Verso 1]

La ragazza più carina nella stanza mi desidera

Lo so perché me l’ha detto lei

Mi ha detto “vieni

Mi piacerebbe conoscerti”

Ma non credo di poterlo fare

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Perché continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

[Verso 2]

Conservo ancora il tuo shampoo nella mia doccia

Nel caso tu voglia lavarti i capelli

E so che probabilmente ti trovi (o “ti sei risvegliata”) con qualcuno chissà dove

Ma non mi interessa saperlo

Perché

[Ritornello]

Continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

[Ponte]

Mi piacciono ancora le lettere del tuo nome e come suonano, tesoro

Continuo a credere che non troverò mai un’altra come te

Continuo a preferire andare via dalla festa in anticipo e tornare a casa, piccola

E non sai, piccola

Che preferisco stare seduto qui per conto mio e restare solo, tesoro

[Ritornello]

Perché continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Mi sento ancora il tuo uomo

Continuo a sentirmi il tuo uomo

Still Feel Like Your Man – John Mayer – Testo

[Intro]

I still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

I still feel

I still feel

I still feel like your man

[Verse 1]

The prettiest girl in the room she wants me

I know because she told me so

She says “come over

I’d like to get to know you”

But I just don’t think I can

[Chorus]

‘Cause I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

[Verse 2]

I still keep your shampoo in my shower

In case you wanna wash your hair

And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere

But I do not really care

‘Cause as long as it is there

[Chorus]

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

[Bridge]

Still like the letters in your name and how they feel, babe

Still think I’m never gonna find another you

Still like to leave the party early and go home, babe

And don’t you know, babe

I’d rather sit here on my own and be alone, babe

[Chorus]

‘Cause I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

I still feel like your man

Still feel like your man

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi