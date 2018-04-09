Spot La Piadineria: titolo canzone della pubblicità

Da aprile 2018 è in rotazione la prima pubblicità de La Piadineria, che racconta una giornata tipica e particolare che si vive guastando una piadina de La Piadineria. Dal mattino alla sera. Una quotidianità scandita dal ritmo dell’amore per la qualità, dal suono della qualità.
La prima campagna pubblicitaria “l’Italia in un morso” è veramente ben realizzata ed è caratterizzata da una canzoncina veramente memorabile: una melodia che ha il gusto del brand accompagna il lancio televisivo di questa emergente realtà.
Vedendo lo spot, molti di voi si chiederanno: qual è il titolo della contagiosa canzone che fa da colonna sonora?
Si tratta di uno dei più famosi brani dei The Free Design, che è stata pop band newyorkese composta da Chris Dedrick, Sandy Dedrick, Bruce Dedrick, Ellen Dedrick, Stefanie Dedrick e Rebecca Pellett. Questo gruppo è stato in attività dal 1967 al 1972 e dal 2000 al 2001.
La canzone si intitola “Love You” ed è estratta dall’album Sing for Very Important People pubblicato nel 1970. Audio – Download. Ascolta l’album Sing for Very Important People.
Testo
Give a little time for the child within you
Don’t be afraid to be young and free
Undo the locks and throw away the keys
And take off your shoes and socks, and run you
La, la, la…
Give a little time for the child within you
Don’t be afraid to be young and free
Undo the locks and throw away the keys
And take off your shoes and socks, and run you
La, la, la…
Run through the meadow and scare up the milking cows
Run down the beach kicking clouds of sand
Walk a windy weather day, feel your face blow away
Stop and listen: Love you
Roll like a circus clown, put away your circus frown
Ride on a roller coaster upside down
Waltzing Matilda, Carey loves a kinkatchoo
Joey catch a kangaroo, hug you
Dandelion, milkweed, silky on a sunny sky
Reach out and hitch a ride and float on by
Balloons down below blooming colors of the rainbow
Red, blue and yellow-green: I love you
Bicycles, tricycles, ice cream candy
Lollypops, popsicles, licorice sticks
Solomon Grundy, Raggedy Andy
Tweedledum and Tweedledee, home free
Cowboys and Indians, puppydogs and sandpails
Beachballs and baseballs and basketballs, too
I love forget-me-nots, fluffernutters, sugarpops
I’ll hug you and kiss you and love you
La, la, la… Love you