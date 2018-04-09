Spot La Piadineria: titolo canzone della pubblicità





Da aprile 2018 è in rotazione la prima pubblicità de La Piadineria, che racconta una giornata tipica e particolare che si vive guastando una piadina de La Piadineria. Dal mattino alla sera. Una quotidianità scandita dal ritmo dell’amore per la qualità, dal suono della qualità.

La prima campagna pubblicitaria “l’Italia in un morso” è veramente ben realizzata ed è caratterizzata da una canzoncina veramente memorabile: una melodia che ha il gusto del brand accompagna il lancio televisivo di questa emergente realtà.

Vedendo lo spot, molti di voi si chiederanno: qual è il titolo della contagiosa canzone che fa da colonna sonora?

Si tratta di uno dei più famosi brani dei The Free Design, che è stata pop band newyorkese composta da Chris Dedrick, Sandy Dedrick, Bruce Dedrick, Ellen Dedrick, Stefanie Dedrick e Rebecca Pellett. Questo gruppo è stato in attività dal 1967 al 1972 e dal 2000 al 2001.

La canzone si intitola “Love You” ed è estratta dall’album Sing for Very Important People pubblicato nel 1970. Audio – Download. Ascolta l’album Sing for Very Important People.

Testo

Give a little time for the child within you

Don’t be afraid to be young and free

Undo the locks and throw away the keys

And take off your shoes and socks, and run you

La, la, la…

Give a little time for the child within you

Don’t be afraid to be young and free

Undo the locks and throw away the keys

And take off your shoes and socks, and run you

La, la, la…

Run through the meadow and scare up the milking cows

Run down the beach kicking clouds of sand

Walk a windy weather day, feel your face blow away

Stop and listen: Love you

Roll like a circus clown, put away your circus frown

Ride on a roller coaster upside down

Waltzing Matilda, Carey loves a kinkatchoo

Joey catch a kangaroo, hug you

Dandelion, milkweed, silky on a sunny sky

Reach out and hitch a ride and float on by

Balloons down below blooming colors of the rainbow

Red, blue and yellow-green: I love you

Bicycles, tricycles, ice cream candy

Lollypops, popsicles, licorice sticks

Solomon Grundy, Raggedy Andy

Tweedledum and Tweedledee, home free

Cowboys and Indians, puppydogs and sandpails

Beachballs and baseballs and basketballs, too

I love forget-me-nots, fluffernutters, sugarpops

I’ll hug you and kiss you and love you

La, la, la… Love you



