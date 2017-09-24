Sofi Tukker, Nervo, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno nel nuovo singolo Best Friend: audio, testo e traduzione







I Sofi Tukker, duo dance newyorkese composto da Sophie Hawley-Weld e Tucker Halpern, in data 12 settembre hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Best Friend.

Questa simpatica canzone, vede la collaborazione delle Nervo, dei The Knocks e della giapponese Alisa Ueno.





Il brano è stato descritto come “una celebrazione della nostra cosa preferita: l’amicizia. Vecchi amici, nuovi amici, tutti gli amici! Siamo stati fortunati a viaggiare nel mondo e la parte migliore dei nostri viaggi è proprio l’aver instaurato amicizie. La nostra amicizia (tra i due artisti), quella con Broc e Jpatt (The Knocks), che ci ha dato la fiducia per perseguire una carriera nella musica, mentre le Nervo e Alisa Ueno sono nuovi amici e con quest’ultima condividiamo una tonnellata di amicizie. La canzone è dedicata agli amici di vecchia data, agli amici che abbiamo incontrato nel corso degli anni ed a quelli che incontreremo in futuro.”.

In attesa del video ufficiale, è possibile ascoltare questo pezzo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso.

Di seguito accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono il brano, che per i più curiosi, è stato lanciato lo stesso giorno dell’uscita dello spot dell’iPhone x (10), che come sottofondo utilizza proprio Best Friend.

Sofi Tukker – Best Friend traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: Sofi Tukker]

Credo che continuerò ad amarti, anche quando supererò i sessantacinque anni

Abbiamo creato un linguaggio per noi due, non ci serve precisare

Ogni volta che mi chiami, mollo quello che faccio

Tu sei il mio migliore amico e abbiamo qualche stron*ata da sparare

[Strumentale]

[Pre-Ritornello: The Knocks & Sofi Tukker]

Vuoi incontrarmi al bar? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in salotto? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi al club? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in centro? Ok!

Vuoi incontrarmi ad est? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi ad ovest? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi all’angolo? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in quel posto? Va bene!

[Ritornello Sofi Tukker]

Credo che continuerò ad amarti, anche quando supererò i sessantacinque anni

Abbiamo creato un linguaggio per noi due, non ci serve precisare

Ogni volta che mi chiami, mollo quello che faccio

Tu sei il mio migliore amico e abbiamo qualche stron*ata da sparare

[Strofa 1: NERVO]

Le cose stanno così

È così che funziona

Ci siamo solo noi due, è un deja-vu, è l’unica cosa che sappiamo

A noi piace così, niente di complicato

Non serve opporre resistenza, basta invitare

Yea-a-ah

[Strofa 2: Alisa Ueno]

“Datte bare-bare” siamo innamorati

Nessuno mi amava come te

Potrei aver prima “dai ren’ai kitto saisho de saigo” nella mia vita

Alisa da Tokyo

Sono così coinvolgente come un Pokémon

“Aimai nante iranai nai”

Come “ichi ni san de” bye bye bye

[Ponte: Sofi Tukker]

Vuoi essere il mio nuovo amico? Abbiamo molto in comune

Possiamo parlare del nulla, sparare ca**ate, abbiamo stron*ate da sparare

[Pre-Ritornello: The Knocks & Sofi Tukker]

Vuoi incontrarmi al bar? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in salotto? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi al club? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in centro? Ok!

Vuoi incontrarmi ad est? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi ad ovest? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi all’angolo? Ya!

Vuoi incontrarmi in quel posto? Va bene!

[Ritornello Sofi Tukker]

Credo che continuerò ad amarti, anche quando supererò i sessantacinque anni

Abbiamo creato un linguaggio per noi due, non ci serve precisare

Ogni volta che mi chiami, mollo quello che faccio

Tu sei il mio migliore amico e abbiamo qualche stron*ata da sparare

[Conclusione: The Knocks]

Vuoi

Vuoi

Vuoi incontrarmi?

Vuoi

Vuoi

Vuoi incontrarmi?

Vuoi

Vuoi

Vuoi incontrarmi?

Vuoi

Vuoi

Vuoi incontrarmi?

Best Friend testo

[Scritto da Sofi Tukker, James Patterson, NERVO & Alisa Ueno – Prodotta da Sofi Tukker]

[Intro: Sofi Tukker]

I think that I’ll keep loving you, way past sixty-five

We made a language for us two, we don’t need to describe

Everytime you call on me, I drop what I do

You are my best friend and we’ve got some shit to shoot

[Instrumental]

[Pre-Chorus: The Knocks & Sofi Tukker]

Do you wanna meet me at the bar? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the lounge? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the club? YA!

Do you wanna meet me downtown? Okay!

Do you wanna meet me in the east? YA!

Do you wanna meet me in the west? YA!

Do you wanna meet me on the block? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the spot? Okay!

[Chrous: Sofi Tukker]

I think that I’ll keep loving you, way past sixty-five

We made a language for us two, we don’t need to describe

Everytime you call on me, I drop what I do

You are my best friend and we’ve got some shit to shoot

[Verse 1: NERVO]

That’s the way it is

That’s the way it goes

It’s just us two, it’s deja-vu, it’s what we know

That’s the way we like it, don’t complicate

No need to fight it, just invite it

Yea-a-ah

[Verse 2: Alisa Ueno]

“Datte bare-bare” we’re in love

Ain’t nobody loved me like you’ve done

I might have first “dai ren’ai kitto saisho de saigo” in my life

Alisa from Tokyo

I’m so addictive like some Pokémon

“Aimai nante iranai nai”

Like “ichi ni san de” bye bye bye

[Bridge: Sofi Tukker]

Wanna be my new friend? We got a lot in common

We can talk ‘bout nothin’, shoot the shit, we got shit to shoot

[Pre-Chorus: The Knocks & Sofi Tukker]

Do you wanna meet me at the bar? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the lounge? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the club? YA!

Do you wanna meet me downtown? Okay!

Do you wanna meet me in the east? YA!

Do you wanna meet me in the west? YA!

Do you wanna meet me on the block? YA!

Do you wanna meet me at the spot? Okay!

[Chrous: Sofi Tukker]

I think that I’ll keep loving you, way past sixty-five

We made a language for us two, we don’t need to describe

Everytime you call on me, I drop what I do

You are my best friend and we’ve got some shit to shoot

[Outro: The Knocks]

Do you wanna

Do you wanna

Do you wanna meet?

Do you wanna

Do you wanna

Do you wanna meet?

Do you wanna

Do you wanna

Do you wanna meet?

Do you wanna

Do you wanna

Do you wanna meet?

















