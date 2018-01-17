Sigrid: ascolta e guarda il video del nuovo singolo Strangers disponibile anche nei remixes







Sigrid, cantautrice norvegese classe 1996, in data 10 novembre 2017 ha rilasciato il bel nuovo singolo battezzato Strangers, che potete intanto ascoltare su Spotify.

Questa giovanissima cantante e autrice, nella sua ancor breve carriera ha in attivo un EP (Don’t Kill My Vibe) e tre singoli quali “Don’t Kill My Vibe”, “Plot Twist” (estratti dall’Extended Play) e questa “Strangers”, che dovrebbe essere inclusa nel debut album, sul quale al momento non si hanno informazioni.









Trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 19 gennaio 2018, il brano è stato scritto dalla 21enne cantante scandinava, con la collaborazione di Martin Sjølie, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Definita dal The Times come “fenomeno pop” e recentemente eletta Artista dell’anno dal “BBC Sound of 2018” (contest inglese per artisti emergenti, che in passato ha visto trionfare artisti come Adele, Sam Smith, Jack Garratt ed Ellie Goulding), Sigrid Solbakk Raabe ha anche spiegato il significato della canzone, in occasione di una recente intervista rilasciata alla rivista musicale britannica New Musical Express (NME), sostenendo che si tratta di un pezzo davvero molto triste, perché parla del desiderio, soprattutto degli adolescenti, che le cose siano perfette, mentendo tuttavia a se stessi. Ad esempio quando si pensa che una determinata relazione è così perfetta, bella e romantica, per poi scoprire che tale relazione non si rivela affatto tale. Non è un caso che i suoi brani pop preferiti siano quelli che fanno venir voglia di piangere e allo stesso tempo di ballare, come “Green Light” di Lorde o “Dancing on my own” di Robyn.

O appunto… la track in oggetto, da dicembre disponibile anche nei remix di R3hab, Franky Rizardo, Tieks e nella versione acustica, tutte ascoltabili su Spotify.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile dallo scorso 30 novembre ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo.

Strangers – Sigrid – Traduzione (Download – Remixes)

[Strofa 1]

Proprio come nei film

Comincia a piovere e noi

Siamo le bellezze distrutte

Menti bendate che si scontrano e cadono

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando cala il sipario

Il nostro tocco è solo un tocco

Al contrario di ciò che avviene nei film

La nostra storia inizia dopo la fine

[Ritornello]

Come sconosciuti

Pretendenti perfetti

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

Solo io e te

Sconosciuti

Pretendenti perfetti

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

Solo io e te

[Strofa 2]

Ricordi nelle foto

Troppo facili da riscrivere

Vanno via come ombre solitarie

Ci abbracciamo stretti e cadiamo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando cala il sipario

Il nostro tocco è solo un tocco

Al contrario di ciò che avviene nei film

La nostra storia inizia dopo la fine

[Ritornello]

Come sconosciuti

Pretendenti perfetti

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

Solo io e te

[Ponte]

Penso che abbiamo risolto (o “penso che ci siamo”), ma abbiamo inventato (o “fatto”) un sogno

Perché abbiamo capito quello che potremmo essere (o “potevamo diventare”), woh

Non ti voglio, tu vuoi solo qualcuno

Che vada a a casa insieme a te per dimenticare che siamo soli

Penso che ci siamo, ma abbiamo creato un sogno

Perché abbiamo capito quello che potevamo diventare, woh

Non ti voglio, tu vuoi solo qualcuno

Che vada a casa insieme a te per dimenticare che siamo soli

Io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te,

Non come nei film

Io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te, io e te,

Non come nei film

[Ritornello]

Come sconosciuti

Pretendenti perfetti

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

Solo io e te

Sconosciuti

Pretendenti perfetti

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

Solo io e te

[Refrain] [x2]

Penso che ci siamo, ma abbiamo creato un sogno

Perché abbiamo capito quello che potevamo diventare, woh

Non ti voglio, tu vuoi solo qualcuno

Che vada a casa insieme a te per dimenticare che siamo soli

[Conclusione]

Sconosciuti

(Penso che ci siamo, ma abbiamo creato un sogno

Perché abbiamo capito quello che potevamo diventare, woh)

Pretendenti perfetti

(Non ti voglio, tutto quello che vuoi è qualcuno

Che vada a casa insieme a te per dimenticare che siamo soli)

Stiamo perdendo la testa

Per qualcosa che non è reale

(Penso che ci siamo, ma abbiamo creato un sogno

Perché abbiamo capito quello che potevamo diventare, woh)

Che non potrebbe mai essere noi, eh

(Non ti voglio, tutto ciò che vuoi è qualcuno)

Solo tu ed io

Sigrid – Strangers testo (Lyric Video)

[Verse 1]

Just like in the movies

It starts to rain and we

We’re the broken beauties

Blindfolded minds collide and we fall

[Pre-Chorus]

When the curtain drops

Our touch is just a touch

Not like in the movies

Our story’s after the end

[Chorus]

Like strangers

Perfect pretenders

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

It could never be us, eh

Just you and I

Strangers

Perfect pretenders

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

It could never be us, eh

Just you and I

[Verse 2]

Memories in photos

Too easy to rewrite

Left as lonely shadows

Holding each other tight and we fall

[Pre-Chorus]

When the curtain drops

Our touch is just a touch

Not like in the movies

Our story’s after the end

[Chorus]

Like strangers

Perfect pretenders

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

It could never be us, eh

Just you and I

[Bridge]

Think we got it, but we made up a dream

Cause we’ve got a pretty look of what we could be, woh

I don’t want you, all you want is someone

Going home together to forget we’re alone

Think we got it, but we made up a dream

Cause we’ve got a pretty look of what we could be, woh

I don’t want you, all you want is someone

Going home together to forget we’re alone

You and I, you and I, you and I, you and I, you and I, you and I

Not like in the movies

You and I, you and I, you and I, you and I, you and I, you and I

Not like in the movies

[Chorus]

Like strangers

Perfect pretenders

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

It could never be us, eh

Just you and I

Strangers

Perfect pretenders

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

It could never be us, eh

Just you and I

[Refrain] [x2]

Think we got it, but we made up a dream

Cause we’ve got a pretty look of what we could be, woh

I don’t want you, all you want is someone

Going home together to forget we’re alone

[Outro]

Strangers

(Think we got it, but we made up a dream

Cause we’ve got a pretty look of what we could be, woh)

Perfect pretenders

(I don’t want you, all you want is someone

Going home together to forget we’re alone)

We’re falling head over heels

For something that ain’t real

(Think we got it, but we made up a dream

Cause we’ve got a pretty look of what we could be, woh)

It could never be us, eh

(I don’t want you, all you want is someone)

Just you and I















