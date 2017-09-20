Sia: guarda il video di Rainbow (con Maddie Ziegler) per la colonna sonora di My Little Pony (con testo e traduzione)







Ancora una volta la cantautrice australiana Sia in un brano per una soundtrack. La colonna sonora in questione è quella del film d’animazione Disney “My Little Pony”, pellicola diretta da Jayson Thiessen, che dovrebbe essere distribuita nelle sale cinematografiche a partire dal prossimo 7 dicembre.

Tra le tredici canzoni in scaletta nel disco (in uscita il 22 settembre e in pre-order nel formato digitale), il primo singolo estratto in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete e prodotto da Daniel Ingram, autore di altre tracks presenti nella soundtrack, che tra gli altri, vedrà come performer i DNCE, Lukas Graham e Rachel Platten.





Questa canzone è in pieno stile Furler e decisamente orecchiabile; ad accompagnarla il video ufficiale disponibile dal 19 settembre.

Nel filmato diretto da Daniel Askill, c’è anche la fedele e sempre priù cresciuta Maddie Ziegler, con coreografie di Ryan Heffington.

Per gustarvelo su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Rainbow – Sia – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ti conosco, sei speciale

Alcuni vedono follie dove io vedo l’amore

Cadi così in basso, ma spari così in alto

I grandi sognatori sparano a cielo aperto

Quanta vita in quegli occhi aperti

Così ricchi e profondi, cerchi la luce

Ma quando le tue ferite si apriranno, piangerai

Ora piangerai e ti chiederai perché

[Ritornello]

Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono

Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce

Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra

Vedo un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole

Mentre esce il sole

[Strofa 2]

Sono qui e vedo il tuo dolore

Attraverso le tempeste, attraverso le nuvole e la pioggia

Ti dico che non puoi scappare

Ma puoi farcela, se lo senti baby

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello]

Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono

Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce

Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra

Vedo un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole

Mentre esce il sole

[Ponte]

Arriva il sole

Sorridendo dall’alto

Ecco che arriva il sole

Sorridendo dall’alto

Arriva il sole

Sorridendo dall’alto

Sorridendo dall’alto

[Ritornello]

Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono

Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce

Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra

Vedo un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole

Mentre esce il sole

Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono

Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce

Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra

Vedo un arcobaleno

Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole

Mentre esce il sole

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Sia – Rainbow testo

[Verse 1]

I know you, you’re a special one

Some see crazy where I see love

You fall so low but shoot so high

Big dreamers shoot for open sky

So much life in those open eyes

So much depth, you look for the light

But when your wounds open, you will cry

You’ll cry out now and you’ll question why

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

[Verse 2]

I am here and I see your pain

Through the storms, through the clouds, the rain

I’m telling you you cannot escape

You can do it, just feel baby

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

[Bridge]

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Here comes the sun

Smiling down

Smiling down

[Chorus]

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as they fall on down

I can see your soul grow

Through the pain as they hit the ground

I can see a rainbow

In your tears as the sun comes out

As the sun comes out

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi