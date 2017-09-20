Sia: guarda il video di Rainbow (con Maddie Ziegler) per la colonna sonora di My Little Pony (con testo e traduzione)

Ancora una volta la cantautrice australiana Sia in un brano per una soundtrack. La colonna sonora in questione è quella del film d’animazione Disney “My Little Pony”, pellicola diretta da Jayson Thiessen, che dovrebbe essere distribuita nelle sale cinematografiche a partire dal prossimo 7 dicembre.
Tra le tredici canzoni in scaletta nel disco (in uscita il 22 settembre e in pre-order nel formato digitale), il primo singolo estratto in oggetto, scritto dall’interprete e prodotto da Daniel Ingram, autore di altre tracks presenti nella soundtrack, che tra gli altri, vedrà come performer i DNCE, Lukas Graham e Rachel Platten.
Questa canzone è in pieno stile Furler e decisamente orecchiabile; ad accompagnarla il video ufficiale disponibile dal 19 settembre.
Nel filmato diretto da Daniel Askill, c’è anche la fedele e sempre priù cresciuta Maddie Ziegler, con coreografie di Ryan Heffington.
Per gustarvelo su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Rainbow – Sia – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ti conosco, sei speciale
Alcuni vedono follie dove io vedo l’amore
Cadi così in basso, ma spari così in alto
I grandi sognatori sparano a cielo aperto
Quanta vita in quegli occhi aperti
Così ricchi e profondi, cerchi la luce
Ma quando le tue ferite si apriranno, piangerai
Ora piangerai e ti chiederai perché
[Ritornello]
Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono
Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce
Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra
Vedo un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole
Mentre esce il sole
[Strofa 2]
Sono qui e vedo il tuo dolore
Attraverso le tempeste, attraverso le nuvole e la pioggia
Ti dico che non puoi scappare
Ma puoi farcela, se lo senti baby
[Ritornello]
Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono
Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce
Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra
Vedo un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole
Mentre esce il sole
[Ponte]
Arriva il sole
Sorridendo dall’alto
Ecco che arriva il sole
Sorridendo dall’alto
Arriva il sole
Sorridendo dall’alto
Sorridendo dall’alto
[Ritornello]
Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono
Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce
Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra
Vedo un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole
Mentre esce il sole
Riesco a vedere un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre scendono
Riesco a vedere che la tua anima cresce
Superando il dolore mentre (le tue lacrime) cadono a terra
Vedo un arcobaleno
Nelle tue lacrime mentre esce il sole
Mentre esce il sole
Sia – Rainbow testo
[Verse 1]
I know you, you’re a special one
Some see crazy where I see love
You fall so low but shoot so high
Big dreamers shoot for open sky
So much life in those open eyes
So much depth, you look for the light
But when your wounds open, you will cry
You’ll cry out now and you’ll question why
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
[Verse 2]
I am here and I see your pain
Through the storms, through the clouds, the rain
I’m telling you you cannot escape
You can do it, just feel baby
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
[Bridge]
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Here comes the sun
Smiling down
Smiling down
[Chorus]
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as they fall on down
I can see your soul grow
Through the pain as they hit the ground
I can see a rainbow
In your tears as the sun comes out
As the sun comes out