Robin Schulz & Hugel nel nuovo singolo I Believe I’m Fine: video, testo e traduzione







I Believe I’m Fine è il titolo del nuovo singolo del dj e produttore tedesco Robin Schulz, pubblicato l’8 settembre 2017 come terzo estratto dal quarto album in studio Uncovered, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 settembre. Il disco è in pre order nel CD, in doppio vinile e digitale.

Al suo interno saranno presenti 18 tracks, tra le quali i precedenti estratti Shed a Light (con David Guetta ed i Cheat Codes) e OK feat. James Blunt, due ottime tracce, in particolar modo la seconda, è andata abbastanza bene anche dal punto di vista commerciale.

E’ ora la volta di I Believe I’m Fine, un altro bel pezzo in linea con il repertorio di Schulz, per l’occasione prodotto con il collega francese Hugel.

Caratterizzata da un accattivante gancio R&B urban, si tratta di una produzione fortissima anche dal punto di vista del testo (che parla di un rapporto che sembra giunto all’epilogo), che però a mio parere non è complessivamente nulla di eclatante.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Annegret von Feiertag, è molto divertente ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Robin Schulz – I Believe I’m Fine traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

No, non ne hai bisogno come prima, vero?

Non credevi che io l’avessi notato, vero? Ma è così, sì

Il tuo amore ha una caratteristica, ha la caratteristica di mettermi ko

E non credo che te ne andrai, perché

[Ponte]

Ricordo quando ero io

Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola

Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra

Ricordo quando esistevo solo

Io, e tu in prima linea

Quello che credevo di conoscere

L’unico che non poteva mai mentire

E se continuo a ripetere

[Gancio]

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Bene bene sì

[Drop]

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Credimi, di quello che avevi)

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Non ricordi il mio amore)

[Strofa 2]

Non rispondi mai alle domande che ti faccio, è colpa tua

E non ho mai dubitato delle risposte che mi dai, ma dovrei

Si! l’amore come strumento, come strumento

Che mi fa dimenticare tutti i miei sensi

Non credo che te ne andrai allora

[Ponte]

Ricordo quando ero io

Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola

Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra

Ricordo quando esistevo solo

Io, e tu in prima linea

Quello che credevo di conoscere

L’unico che non poteva mai mentire

E se continuo a ripetere

[Gancio]

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Forse credo di essere ok

Magari credo di star bene

Bene bene sì

[Drop]

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Credimi, di quello che avevi)

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Non ricordi il mio amore)

[Verso 3]

Dove sei andata quando sei sparita e ho bisogno di te (ho bisogno del tuo amore)

Non ricordi il mio amore come quello che, quello che (quello che avevi)

Dove sei andata quando sei sparita e ho bisogno di te (ho bisogno del tuo amore)

Non ricordi il mio amore

[Ponte]

Ricordo quando ero io

Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola

Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra

Ricordo quando esistevo solo

Io, e tu in prima linea

Quello che credevo di conoscere

L’unico che non poteva mai mentire

E se continuo a ripetere

[Gancio]

Forse credo di essere ok

[Drop]

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Credimi, di quello che avevi)

(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)

(Non ricordi il mio amore)

I Believe I’m Fine – Robin Schulz – Testo

[Verse 1]

No you don’t need it as much as you used to, do you?

You didn’t think that I noticed it, did you? But I did, yeah

Your love it has a way, has a way, pulling me apart at the seams

And I don’t believe that you’re leaving, ‘cause

[Bridge]

Remember when it was me

That held you high when you lonely

The guy you call when you’re down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can’t tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating

[Hook]

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Right right yeah

[Drop]

(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don’t remember my love)

[Verse 2]

You never answer the questions I ask you, that’s on you

And I never question the answers you give me, but I should

Yeah! Lovin’ as a way, as a way

Which makes me forget all my senses

That I don’t believe that you’re leaving then

[Bridge]

Remember when it was me

Held you high when you’re lonely

The guy you call when you down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can’t tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating

[Hook]

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Maybe I believe I’m fine

Maybe I believe I’m alright

Right right yeah

[Drop]

(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don’t remember my love)

[Verse 3]

Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)

You don’t remember my love like you used to, you used to (You used to have)

Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)

You don’t remember my love

[Bridge]

Remember when it was me

That held you high when you lonely

The guy you call when you’re down

Remember when it was only

Me, You want on the line

The one I trusted to know me

The one I can’t tell a lie

And if I keep it repeating

[Hook]

Maybe I believe I’m fine

[Drop]

(Believe it, I need your love)

(Believe it, You used to have)

(Believe it, I need your love)

(You don’t remember my love)

















