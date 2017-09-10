Robin Schulz & Hugel nel nuovo singolo I Believe I’m Fine: video, testo e traduzione

I Believe I’m Fine è il titolo del nuovo singolo del dj e produttore tedesco Robin Schulz, pubblicato l’8 settembre 2017 come terzo estratto dal quarto album in studio Uncovered, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 29 settembre. Il disco è in pre order nel CD, in doppio vinile e digitale.
Al suo interno saranno presenti 18 tracks, tra le quali i precedenti estratti Shed a Light (con David Guetta ed i Cheat Codes) e OK feat. James Blunt, due ottime tracce, in particolar modo la seconda, è andata abbastanza bene anche dal punto di vista commerciale.
E’ ora la volta di I Believe I’m Fine, un altro bel pezzo in linea con il repertorio di Schulz, per l’occasione prodotto con il collega francese Hugel.
Caratterizzata da un accattivante gancio R&B urban, si tratta di una produzione fortissima anche dal punto di vista del testo (che parla di un rapporto che sembra giunto all’epilogo), che però a mio parere non è complessivamente nulla di eclatante.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Annegret von Feiertag, è molto divertente ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Robin Schulz – I Believe I'm Fine traduzione
[Strofa 1]
No, non ne hai bisogno come prima, vero?
Non credevi che io l’avessi notato, vero? Ma è così, sì
Il tuo amore ha una caratteristica, ha la caratteristica di mettermi ko
E non credo che te ne andrai, perché
[Ponte]
Ricordo quando ero io
Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola
Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra
Ricordo quando esistevo solo
Io, e tu in prima linea
Quello che credevo di conoscere
L’unico che non poteva mai mentire
E se continuo a ripetere
[Gancio]
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Bene bene sì
[Drop]
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Credimi, di quello che avevi)
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Non ricordi il mio amore)
[Strofa 2]
Non rispondi mai alle domande che ti faccio, è colpa tua
E non ho mai dubitato delle risposte che mi dai, ma dovrei
Si! l’amore come strumento, come strumento
Che mi fa dimenticare tutti i miei sensi
Non credo che te ne andrai allora
[Ponte]
Ricordo quando ero io
Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola
Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra
Ricordo quando esistevo solo
Io, e tu in prima linea
Quello che credevo di conoscere
L’unico che non poteva mai mentire
E se continuo a ripetere
[Gancio]
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Forse credo di essere ok
Magari credo di star bene
Bene bene sì
[Drop]
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Credimi, di quello che avevi)
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Non ricordi il mio amore)
[Verso 3]
Dove sei andata quando sei sparita e ho bisogno di te (ho bisogno del tuo amore)
Non ricordi il mio amore come quello che, quello che (quello che avevi)
Dove sei andata quando sei sparita e ho bisogno di te (ho bisogno del tuo amore)
Non ricordi il mio amore
[Ponte]
Ricordo quando ero io
Quello che ti stringevo forte quando eri sola
Il tipo che chiamavi quando eri a terra
Ricordo quando esistevo solo
Io, e tu in prima linea
Quello che credevo di conoscere
L’unico che non poteva mai mentire
E se continuo a ripetere
[Gancio]
Forse credo di essere ok
[Drop]
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Credimi, di quello che avevi)
(Credimi, ho bisogno del tuo amore)
(Non ricordi il mio amore)
I Believe I’m Fine – Robin Schulz – Testo
[Verse 1]
No you don’t need it as much as you used to, do you?
You didn’t think that I noticed it, did you? But I did, yeah
Your love it has a way, has a way, pulling me apart at the seams
And I don’t believe that you’re leaving, ‘cause
[Bridge]
Remember when it was me
That held you high when you lonely
The guy you call when you’re down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can’t tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
[Hook]
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Right right yeah
[Drop]
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don’t remember my love)
[Verse 2]
You never answer the questions I ask you, that’s on you
And I never question the answers you give me, but I should
Yeah! Lovin’ as a way, as a way
Which makes me forget all my senses
That I don’t believe that you’re leaving then
[Bridge]
Remember when it was me
Held you high when you’re lonely
The guy you call when you down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can’t tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
[Hook]
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Maybe I believe I’m fine
Maybe I believe I’m alright
Right right yeah
[Drop]
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don’t remember my love)
[Verse 3]
Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)
You don’t remember my love like you used to, you used to (You used to have)
Where did you go when you gone and I need you (I need your love)
You don’t remember my love
[Bridge]
Remember when it was me
That held you high when you lonely
The guy you call when you’re down
Remember when it was only
Me, You want on the line
The one I trusted to know me
The one I can’t tell a lie
And if I keep it repeating
[Hook]
Maybe I believe I’m fine
[Drop]
(Believe it, I need your love)
(Believe it, You used to have)
(Believe it, I need your love)
(You don’t remember my love)