Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Fort Knox: guarda il video con lyrics del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)







Fort Knox è il secondo singolo di Noel Gallagher e la sua band, estratto dall’album Who Built The Moon?, in uscita a fine novembre.

Pubblicato il 27 ottobre 2017, Fort Knox è anche il primo pezzo della tracklist ed arriva dopo Holy Mountain.





Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Gallagher con la collaborazione di David Holmes e possiamo considerarla una traccia psichedelica, magnetica e sognante, quasi esclusivamente strumentale, con un testo poverissimo sparso qua e la.

Fort Knox, il secondo anticipo dell’attesissimo disco, è ispirato a The Power di Kanye West. Ma ecco le sue parole a riguardo:

E’ stato l’ultimo brano ad essere completato, l’ultimo giorno negli studi di registrazione e tutto è nato da quel pezzo di Kanye. La cantante Y-See non l’aveva mai sentita e ha iniziato a cantarci sopra e adesso è perfetto.

Per accedere al lyric video cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Fort Knox testo – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (Download)

He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey

He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey

Hey hey

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Hey hey

Keep on holding out

Holding on

He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey

Keep on holding out

Holding on

He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Heeeeeeeeeey

Uhhhhh-ahhh-heeee

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

You gotta get yourself together

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)

Keep on holding out (Hey hey)

Holding on

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

He-e-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)

Keep on holding out (Hey hey)

Holding on

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh-ahhh

Keep on holding out

Holding on

Fort Knox traduzione

He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey

He-e-e-ey, he-e-e-ey

Hey hey

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

Hey hey

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

He-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

He-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-e-ey

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

Heeeeeeeeeey

Uhhhhh-ahhh-heeee

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

Hey hey

Devi farti forza

Devi riprenderti

Devi farti forza

Devi riprenderti

Devi farti forza

Devi riprenderti

Devi farti forza

Devi riprenderti

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh ahhh

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh ahhh-

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

He-e-ey (Hey hey)

E-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)

Continua a resistere (Hey hey)

Tieni duro

Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh

He-e-ey (Hey hey)

He-e-ey (Uhhhhhh-uh-uhhh)

Continua a resistere (Hey hey)

Tieni duro

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh ahhh

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

Ahhhhhhhhh-ahhh ahhh-

Continua a resistere

Tieni duro

