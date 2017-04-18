Nicky Jam – Without You: video, testo e traduzione







Without You è una delle 26 canzoni incluse in Fénix, settimo studio album di Nicky Jam uscito il 20 gennaio 2017.

In questo bel pezzo, uno dei tre in lingua inglese racchiusi nel disco, il cantautore americano riserva bellissime parole alla donna che ama, facendo paragoni che stanno a significare, che senza di lei lui non potrebbe andare avanti.

In data 14 aprile l’artista ha reso disponibile il concept video, che vede protagonista assoluta una coppia felice, mentre Nicky Jam li osserva tramite la tv, comodamente seduto su un divano.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la canzone.

Nicky Jam - Without You testo

Hey, hey

iPhone with no wi-fi

A cloud without the skies

A christmas tree without the lights

I would never be alright without you

It's like the beat without the drum

A power cord without the plug, oh

A lottery ticket with no luck

I can never be the one without you

Now we're one without the doctor

Halloween without the monsters, oh

Nothing even seems okay

I will never be the same without you

A guitar with no strings

Or a singer who can't sing

I'm like a bird without its wings

I can't even do a thing, without you

Cinematic masterpiece

A king without his queen

So call it Adam without Eve

Baby I'm just incomplete, without you

Now the one without the doctor

Halloween without the monsters, oh

Nothing even seems okay

I will never be the same without you

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Parachutin' with no gravity

I'm losing touch of my reality

A bird who doesn't know it's caged

No compass to escape

I'm lost without you, so

Wo-oh-oh-oh

Wo-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Now we're one without the doctor

Halloween without the monsters, oh

Nothing even seems okay

I will never be the same without you

Like a flower with no sun

Like the kiss without no fun

Like the beat without the drum

I will never know a love, without you, ay

















