Migos – Walk It Talk It feat. Drake: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Walk It Talk It il nuovo nonché terzo singolo dei Migos estratto dal terzo album in studio “Culture II“, pubblicato a fine gennaio 2018. L’audio delle 24 canzoni della versione deluxe del disco, è disponibile anche su Spotify.

Dopo “MotorSport” e “Stir Fry”, il trio Hip Hop composto da Quavo, Offset e Takeoff rilancia il progetto con questo brano, inciso con la collaborazione del collega canadese Drake. I quattro rapper sono anche co-autori della traccia, firmata con la collaborazione di Jerel e OG Parker.

Al momento in cui scrivo, questo pezzo ha ottenuto circa 80 milioni di streams su Spotify, mentre il video ufficiale uscito poco meno di un mese fa, ha abbondantemente superato le 84 milioni di views.

Questi i numeri della canzone, che per il trio multiplatino non sono di certo una novità, basti pensare che la sola terza era discografica, ha raggiunto il primato su iTunes in 50 paesi, la Top5 in 63 paesi e la Top10 in 70, il tutto in un solo week end.

Anche dalle nostre parti i Migos si stanno facendo conoscere, in particolar modo Quavo che ha recentemente collaborato con Sfera Ebbasta, uno dei fenomeni rap del momento, in Cupido, da gennaio stabilmentre in Top5 Spotify Italia.

Il primo estratto Stir Fry, è anche stato trasmesso dalle nostre radio. A proposito, il brano in oggetto è in rotazione radiofonica dallo scorso 13 aprile.

Diretto da Daps & Quavo, nel filmato vediamo anche Jamie Foxx (nei panni del presentatore fittizio Ron Delirious) e il compagno di etichetta Lil Yachty.

Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi e il significato di alcune righe.

Testo Walk It Talk It

[Intro: Quavo]

Yeah, yeah (Deko)

Woah, hold on (OG Parker)

Uh

[Chorus: Quavo]

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (ayy)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (yeah)

[Verse 1: Quavo]

Take my shoes and walk a mile, somethin’ that you can’t do (woo, hey)

Big talks of the town, big boy gang moves (gang moves)

I like to walk around with my chain loose (chain, chain)

She just bought a new ass but got the same boobs (same boobs)

Whippin’ up dope, scientist

(Whip it up, whip it up, cook it up, cook it up, skrr, skrr)

That’s my sauce, where you find it?

(That’s my sauce, look it up, look it up, find it)

Adding up checks, no minus

(Add it up, add it up, add it up, add it up, yeah)

Get your respect in diamonds (ice, ice, ice, ice, ice, ice)

I bought a Plain Jane Rollie, these niggas bought they fame (woo)

I think my back got scoliosis ‘cause I swerve the lane (skrr)

Heard you signed your life for that brand new chain (I heard)

Think it came with stripes but you ain’t straight with the gang (gang, gang)

[Chorus: Quavo]

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it

[Verse 2: Drake]

Ayy, I gotta stay in my zone

Say that we been beefin’ dog, but you on your own

First night, she gon’ let me fuck ‘cause we grown

I hit her, gave her back to the city, she home (she at home now)

That was that

So I can’t be beefin’ with no wack nigga, got no backbone

Heard you livin’ in a mansion in all your raps though

But your shit look like the trap on this Google Maps, though

We been brothers since Versace bando, woah

Name ringin’ like a Migo trap phone, woah

Used to be with Vashtie at Santo’s

That’s on Tommy Campos, we live like Sopranos and I—

[Chorus: Quavo]

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it

[Verse 3: Offset]

Woo, woo, woo, Offset

Niggas pocket watchin’ (watchin’)

I want that thot, this that ménagin’ (which one?)

I bought a franchise to double up the profits (franchise)

We make a landslide, chopper get to poppin’ (landslide)

Eliott got me rocky

Blow a socket, chicken teriyaki (brr)

Take off rocket keep ‘em in pocket

Water gon’ lock it, quadruple the profit (profit)

I walk like I walk (hey) talk like I talk (woah)

What’s in my vault? Load of cash and assaults (brr)

I put a lab in my loft (lab)

She cook up and jab with the folk (jab)

By the pair, I got karats that choke (by the pair)

By the pair, I got karats each load (by the pair)

Private life, private jets ‘round the globe (private life)

Hit a bitch, hit a lick with the ‘cho (hey)

[Chorus: Quavo]

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it

[Verse 4: Takeoff]

Watch it buck, no Milwaukee (hunnid)

Walk it, like I talk it

That’s my bro, he know the lingo (lingo)

Ain’t no walkie-talkie (no)

This some, “You know, why don’t we know?” (We know?)

Hold out on that coffee

Smoke the cookie, get the coughin’

Drop dead fresh, I need a coffin

Ballin’, somethin’ we do often (ball)

Take the pot and I’m splashin’ up, dolphin (splash)

Take the nine and go buy me a faucet (nine)

Walkin’ like I talk a nigga done bought it (uh)

I play the coach so I gotta call it (call it)

Up in the shits, some niggas just dormant (shits)

Fucking a BIH, and that’s not a problem (a problem)

I get a rebound, then tuck in my spalding (ball)

[Chorus: Quavo]

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (talk it)

Walk it like I talk it (let’s go)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (woo)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it (hey)

Walk it like I talk it (walk it)

Walk it like I talk it (yeah)

Walk it like I talk it

Walk it, walk it like I talk it