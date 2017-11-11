Marshmello: guarda il video animato di You & Me + testo e traduzione







Lo scorso 19 ottobre, il dj e produttore Marshmello ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo You & Me, il terzo pezzo pubblicato nel 2017, dopo Wolves (con Selena Gomez) e Silence feat. Khalid.

Questa volta è il misterioso artista protagonista assoluto della canzone, visto che oltre ad averla scritta e prodotta, è proprio lui ad interpretarla.





Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Spotify.

Per quel che concerne il ripetitivo testo, nella traccia Marshmello parla dell’amore non corrisposto nei confronti di una persona.

La canzone è accompagnata dal video ufficiale, un filmato animato diretto e prodotto da Toon53 Productions, che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che la compongono.

Marshmello – You & Me traduzione (Download)

[Strofa]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono bloccato a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono bloccato a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

[Ritornello]

Fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

[Strofa]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare nuovecanzoni.com tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

(Io e te)

[Strofa]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono bloccato a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

[Ponte]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

E a volte ci si innamora di una persona nel momento sbagliato

A volte va bene, baby (yeah)

[Ritornello]

Fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

Fare, fare, fare tutto da solo

[Strofa]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

(Io e te)

[Conclusione]

E baby, per favore non andartene senza di me

Sono stanco di fare tutto da solo

E adesso sono rinchiuso qui a pensare a quello che potremmo essere

Io e te

You & Me – Marshmello – Testo

[Verse]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

[Chorus]

Doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

[Verse]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

(You and me)

[Verse]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

[Bridge]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

And sometimes we fall in love with people at the wrong time

Sometimes, it’s okay, baby (yeah)

[Chorus]

Doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

Doing, doing, doing it on my own

[Verse]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

(You and me)

[Outro]

And, baby, just please don’t go without me

I’m tired of doing it on my own

And now I’m stuck here thinking what we could be

You and me

















