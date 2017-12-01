Louis Tomlinson: ascolta il nuovo singolo Miss You (con testo e traduzione)







Si intitola Miss You il nuovo singolo del cantautore inglese Louis Tomlinson, pubblicato il 1° dicembre 2017.

Dopo “Just Hold On” (con con Steve Aoki), “Back to You” (feat. Bebe Rexha e Digital Farm Animals) e “Just Like You”, il cantante classe 1991 torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, che sarà incluso nel primo album solista, che al momento in cui scrino non ha nè un titolo, nè una release date.





In occasione di una recente intervista, Tomlinson ha ha parlato del brano in oggetto. Ecco le sue parole a riguardo:

Ho scritto Miss You in un periodo della mia vita in cui uscivo ogni sera a far festa. I quel periodo ero spensierato e pensavo a divertirmi, ma dentro di me non stavo bene perché non facevo altro che pensare alla ragazza che amavo.

Dal punto di vista delle potenzialità, il punto di forza della nuova canzone è senza dubbio il ritornello, che fa venir voglia di essere canticchiato, per il resto, è un pezzo carino ma senza troppe pretese.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Spotify, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Louis Tomlinson – Miss You traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

È frutto della mia immaginazione?

È qualcosa che sto facendo?

Tutti i finti sorrisi che faccio

“È tutto fantastico

Tutto è fot*utamente grandioso”

Uscire ogni fine settimana

Guardando le stelle sul soffitto

Amici di Hollywood, vado a fargli visita

Ci divertiamo tanto

Questa volta voglio crederci

[Pre-Ritornello]

martedì notte

Sguardo annoiato

Solo un’altra birra o cinque

Alla fine, che importanza ha?

[Ritornello]

Stiamo ballando sui tavoli

Finché non sto da schifo

Con tutta la mia gente

E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro

Cantiamo fino alla chiusura

Ed è tutto stonato

Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va

E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci

Ca**o, forse mi manchi

[Strofa 2]

Proprio così e sono sobrio

Mi chiedo “E’ finita?”

Forse stavo mentendo quando ti dissi

“È tutto fantastico

Tutto è fot*utamente grandioso”

E tutti questi pensieri e emozioni

Non importa se non ne hai bisogno

E’ tutta la sera che controllo il telefono

Sto benissimo

Questa volta voglio crederci

[Pre-Ritornello]

martedì notte

Sguardo annoiato

Solo un’altra birra o cinque

Alla fine, che importanza ha?

[Ritornello]

Stiamo ballando sui tavoli

Finché non sto da schifo

Con tutta la mia gente

E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro

Cantiamo fino alla chiusura

Ed è tutto stonato

Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va

E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci

Ca**o, forse mi manchi

[Ponte]

Ora sto chiedendo ai miei amici, se debba chiedere “Mi dispiace”

Loro dicono “Amico, dai tempo al tempo, non c’è bisogno di preoccuparsi”

E non possiamo nemmeno parlare al telefono adesso

E non posso nemmeno stare da solo con te adesso

Oh come cambiano le cose nuovecanzoni.com

Eravamo innamorati, ora siamo estranei

Quando sento arrivare la depressione, butto via tutto

Faccio altri due bicchierini perché ormai nulla ha più importanza

[Ritornello]

Stiamo ballando sui tavoli

Finché non sto da schifo

Con tutta la mia gente

E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro

Cantiamo fino alla chiusura

Ed è tutto stonato

Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va

E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci

Stiamo ballando sui tavoli

Finché non sto da schifo

Con tutta la mia gente

E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro

Cantiamo fino alla chiusura

Ed è tutto stonato

Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va

E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci

Ca**o, forse mi manchi

Miss You – Louis Tomlinson – Testo

[Scritto da: Louis Tomlinson, Julian Bunetta, Richard Boardman, Ian Franzino, Sarah Blanchard, Pablo Bowman, Andrew Haas & Asia Whiteacre – Prodotto da: Julian Bunetta & AFTERHRS]

[Verse 1]

Is it my imagination?

Is it something that I’m taking?

All the smiles that I’m faking

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

Going out every weekend

Staring at the stars on the ceiling

Hollywood friends, got to see them

Such a good time

I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

‘Til I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing ‘til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Verse 2]

Just like that and I’m sober

I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”

Maybe I was lying when I told you

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

And all of these thoughts and the feelings

Doesn’t matter if you don’t need them

I’ve been checking my phone all evening

Such a good time

I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

‘Til I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing ‘til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Bridge]

Now I’m asking my friends, ought to say “I’m sorry”

They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”

And we can’t even be on the phone now

And I can’t even be with you alone now

Oh how, shit changes

We were in love, now we’re strangers

When I feel it coming up I just throw it all away

Get another two shots ‘cause it doesn’t matter anyway

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

‘Til I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing ‘til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

We’re dancing on tables

‘Til I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing ‘til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I’ll miss you

















