Louis Tomlinson: ascolta il nuovo singolo Miss You (con testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Miss You il nuovo singolo del cantautore inglese Louis Tomlinson, pubblicato il 1° dicembre 2017.
Dopo “Just Hold On” (con con Steve Aoki), “Back to You” (feat. Bebe Rexha e Digital Farm Animals) e “Just Like You”, il cantante classe 1991 torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, che sarà incluso nel primo album solista, che al momento in cui scrino non ha nè un titolo, nè una release date.
In occasione di una recente intervista, Tomlinson ha ha parlato del brano in oggetto. Ecco le sue parole a riguardo:
Ho scritto Miss You in un periodo della mia vita in cui uscivo ogni sera a far festa. I quel periodo ero spensierato e pensavo a divertirmi, ma dentro di me non stavo bene perché non facevo altro che pensare alla ragazza che amavo.
Dal punto di vista delle potenzialità, il punto di forza della nuova canzone è senza dubbio il ritornello, che fa venir voglia di essere canticchiato, per il resto, è un pezzo carino ma senza troppe pretese.
Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Spotify, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Louis Tomlinson – Miss You traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
È frutto della mia immaginazione?
È qualcosa che sto facendo?
Tutti i finti sorrisi che faccio
“È tutto fantastico
Tutto è fot*utamente grandioso”
Uscire ogni fine settimana
Guardando le stelle sul soffitto
Amici di Hollywood, vado a fargli visita
Ci divertiamo tanto
Questa volta voglio crederci
[Pre-Ritornello]
martedì notte
Sguardo annoiato
Solo un’altra birra o cinque
Alla fine, che importanza ha?
[Ritornello]
Stiamo ballando sui tavoli
Finché non sto da schifo
Con tutta la mia gente
E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro
Cantiamo fino alla chiusura
Ed è tutto stonato
Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va
E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci
Ca**o, forse mi manchi
[Strofa 2]
Proprio così e sono sobrio
Mi chiedo “E’ finita?”
Forse stavo mentendo quando ti dissi
“È tutto fantastico
Tutto è fot*utamente grandioso”
E tutti questi pensieri e emozioni
Non importa se non ne hai bisogno
E’ tutta la sera che controllo il telefono
Sto benissimo
Questa volta voglio crederci
[Pre-Ritornello]
martedì notte
Sguardo annoiato
Solo un’altra birra o cinque
Alla fine, che importanza ha?
[Ritornello]
Stiamo ballando sui tavoli
Finché non sto da schifo
Con tutta la mia gente
E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro
Cantiamo fino alla chiusura
Ed è tutto stonato
Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va
E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci
Ca**o, forse mi manchi
[Ponte]
Ora sto chiedendo ai miei amici, se debba chiedere “Mi dispiace”
Loro dicono “Amico, dai tempo al tempo, non c’è bisogno di preoccuparsi”
E non possiamo nemmeno parlare al telefono adesso
E non posso nemmeno stare da solo con te adesso
Oh come cambiano le cose
Eravamo innamorati, ora siamo estranei
Quando sento arrivare la depressione, butto via tutto
Faccio altri due bicchierini perché ormai nulla ha più importanza
[Ritornello]
Stiamo ballando sui tavoli
Finché non sto da schifo
Con tutta la mia gente
E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro
Cantiamo fino alla chiusura
Ed è tutto stonato
Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va
E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci
Stiamo ballando sui tavoli
Finché non sto da schifo
Con tutta la mia gente
E non potrebbe andare meglio, secondo loro
Cantiamo fino alla chiusura
Ed è tutto stonato
Dovrei ridere, ma c’è qualcosa che non va
E me ne rendo conto quando si accendono le luci
Ca**o, forse mi manchi
Miss You – Louis Tomlinson – Testo
[Scritto da: Louis Tomlinson, Julian Bunetta, Richard Boardman, Ian Franzino, Sarah Blanchard, Pablo Bowman, Andrew Haas & Asia Whiteacre – Prodotto da: Julian Bunetta & AFTERHRS]
[Verse 1]
Is it my imagination?
Is it something that I’m taking?
All the smiles that I’m faking
“Everything is great
Everything is fucking great”
Going out every weekend
Staring at the stars on the ceiling
Hollywood friends, got to see them
Such a good time
I believe it this time
[Pre-Chorus]
Tuesday night
Glazed over eyes
Just one more pint or five
Does it even matter anyway?
[Chorus]
We’re dancing on tables
‘Til I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing ‘til last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits me when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I miss you
[Verse 2]
Just like that and I’m sober
I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”
Maybe I was lying when I told you
“Everything is great
Everything is fucking great”
And all of these thoughts and the feelings
Doesn’t matter if you don’t need them
I’ve been checking my phone all evening
Such a good time
I believe it this time
[Pre-Chorus]
Tuesday night
Glazed over eyes
Just one more pint or five
Does it even matter anyway?
[Chorus]
We’re dancing on tables
‘Til I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing ‘til last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits me when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I miss you
[Bridge]
Now I’m asking my friends, ought to say “I’m sorry”
They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”
And we can’t even be on the phone now
And I can’t even be with you alone now
Oh how, shit changes
We were in love, now we’re strangers
When I feel it coming up I just throw it all away
Get another two shots ‘cause it doesn’t matter anyway
[Chorus]
We’re dancing on tables
‘Til I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing ‘til last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits me when the lights go on
We’re dancing on tables
‘Til I’m off my face
With all of my people
And it couldn’t get better they say
We’re singing ‘til last call
And it’s all out of tune
Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong
And it hits me when the lights go on
Shit, maybe I’ll miss you