London Grammar e il singolo Rooting For You: video, testo e traduzione







Rooting for You è il primo singolo dei London Grammar estratto dal secondo studio album Truth Is a Beautiful Thing, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 9 giugno. Il disco è reperibile nelle seguenti versioni: digitale standard e deluxe, vinile, CD standard e doppio CD deluxe.

Il bel brano in oggetto è stato rilasciato ad inizio 2017. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltare la versione in studio di questo pezzo. Sempre su Spotify è anche disponibile la versione karaoke.





Rooting For You è stata scritta dal gruppo britannico composto da Dot Major, Daniel Rothman & Hannah Reid, mentre Paul Epworth e MyRiot hanno curato la produzione.

La canzone è accompagnata dal live video, che vede Hannah Reid interpretarla a cappella in maniera davvero eccellente.

Potete vedere filmato direttamente nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Rooting For You – London Grammar – Traduzione (Download – Demo Version)

[Verso 1]

Lascia perdere le vacanze invernali

Falle bruciare fino a quanto ti rivedrò

Sarò qui con te

Come ti avevo detto che avrei fatto

Vorrei amarti sempre

Ma ho paura della solitudine

Quando sono, quando sono da sola con te

[Ritornello]

So che è dura

Solo tu e io

Tutto questo è per me?

Perché so che tutto questo è per te

E credo, credo

È solo che, sei l’unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto

Quindi, esito, posso far finta lo stesso per te

E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte

E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte

[Verso 2]

E dove sarà andata? (lei)

La verità è che ci ha lasciato molto tempo fa

E stasera ho bisogno di lei perché sono spaventata della solitudine con te, baby

E dovrei lasciar correre (o “rinunciare”)

Ma tutto ciò che rimane è la mia prospettiva, infranta e così resta ancora indietro

[Ritornello]

So che è dura

Solo tu e io

Tutto questo è per me?

Perché so che tutto questo è per te

E credo, credo

È solo che, sei l’unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto

Quindi, esito, posso far finta lo stesso per te

E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte

E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte

London Grammar – Rooting For You testo

[Verse 1]

Let winter break

Let it burn ‘til I see you again

I will be here with you

Just like I told you I would

I’d love to always love you

But I’m scared of loneliness

When I’m, when I’m alone with you

[Chorus]

I know it’s hard

Only you and I

Is it all for me?

Because I know it’s all for you

And I guess, I guess

It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known

So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

[Verse 2]

And where did she go?

Truth left us long ago

And I need her tonight because I’m scared of loneliness with you, baby

And I should let it go

But all that is left is my perspective, broken and so left behind again

[Chorus]

I know it’s hard

Only you and I

Is it all for me?

Because I know it’s all for you

And I guess, I guess

It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known

So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you

















