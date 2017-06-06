London Grammar e il singolo Rooting For You: video, testo e traduzione

Rooting for You è il primo singolo dei London Grammar estratto dal secondo studio album Truth Is a Beautiful Thing, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 9 giugno. Il disco è reperibile nelle seguenti versioni: digitale standard e deluxe, vinile, CD standard e doppio CD deluxe.
Il bel brano in oggetto è stato rilasciato ad inizio 2017. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltare la versione in studio di questo pezzo. Sempre su Spotify è anche disponibile la versione karaoke.
Rooting For You è stata scritta dal gruppo britannico composto da Dot Major, Daniel Rothman & Hannah Reid, mentre Paul Epworth e MyRiot hanno curato la produzione.
La canzone è accompagnata dal live video, che vede Hannah Reid interpretarla a cappella in maniera davvero eccellente.
Potete vedere filmato direttamente nel canale Youtube della band cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Rooting For You – London Grammar – Traduzione (Download – Demo Version)
[Verso 1]
Lascia perdere le vacanze invernali
Falle bruciare fino a quanto ti rivedrò
Sarò qui con te
Come ti avevo detto che avrei fatto
Vorrei amarti sempre
Ma ho paura della solitudine
Quando sono, quando sono da sola con te
[Ritornello]
So che è dura
Solo tu e io
Tutto questo è per me?
Perché so che tutto questo è per te
E credo, credo
È solo che, sei l’unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto
Quindi, esito, posso far finta lo stesso per te
E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte
E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte
[Verso 2]
E dove sarà andata? (lei)
La verità è che ci ha lasciato molto tempo fa
E stasera ho bisogno di lei perché sono spaventata della solitudine con te, baby
E dovrei lasciar correre (o “rinunciare”)
Ma tutto ciò che rimane è la mia prospettiva, infranta e così resta ancora indietro
[Ritornello]
So che è dura
Solo tu e io
Tutto questo è per me?
Perché so che tutto questo è per te
E credo, credo
È solo che, sei l’unica cosa che abbia mai conosciuto
Quindi, esito, posso far finta lo stesso per te
E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte
E tesoro mio, sarò dalla tua parte
London Grammar – Rooting For You testo
[Verse 1]
Let winter break
Let it burn ‘til I see you again
I will be here with you
Just like I told you I would
I’d love to always love you
But I’m scared of loneliness
When I’m, when I’m alone with you
[Chorus]
I know it’s hard
Only you and I
Is it all for me?
Because I know it’s all for you
And I guess, I guess
It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known
So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you
And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you
And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you
[Verse 2]
And where did she go?
Truth left us long ago
And I need her tonight because I’m scared of loneliness with you, baby
And I should let it go
But all that is left is my perspective, broken and so left behind again
[Chorus]
I know it’s hard
Only you and I
Is it all for me?
Because I know it’s all for you
And I guess, I guess
It is only, you are the only thing I’ve ever truly known
So, I hesitate, if I can act the same for you
And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you
And my darlin’, I’ll be rooting for you