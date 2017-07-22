Linkin Park – Talking To Myself è il nuovo singolo: guarda il video (con traduzione del testo)







Talking To Myself è il nuovo singolo dei Linkin Park estratto dal settimo album in studio One More Light, pubblicato lo scorso 19 maggio.

Come ormai un po’ tutti sappiamo, purtroppo il frontman della rock band americana Chester Bennington, è stato trovato morto nella sua residenza a Palos Verdes Estates in California. Sembra che questo grande artista si sia suicidato tramite impiccagione.

Questa bella canzone è stata scritta da J.R. Rotem, Ilsey Juber, Brad Delson & Mike Shinoda; gli ultimi due l’hanno anche prodotta insieme a Andrew Bolooki, RAC, J.R. Rotem.

Dal punto di vista musicale, Talking To Myself è la track più rock della settima era discografica ed è caratterizzata da una chitarra scampanellante e un basso groove, che ricordano lo stile musicale dei The Killers

Dal punto di vista del testo, è una dedica di Chester alla moglie-modella Talinda Bentley, rea di non essergli stata vicino mentre Bennington combatteva con i propri demoni. Come da titolo, ogni cosa che il frontman le diceva, era come se la stesse dicendo a se stesso. Per approfondire il significato potete leggere la traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina.

Disponibile dal 20 luglio 2017 ovvero alcune ore prima dell’annuncio della scomparsa di Chester, il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Mark Fiore e mostra immagini relative alle registrazioni del disco e della recente tournée europea.

[Strofa 1]

Dimmi cosa devo fare

Non si può discutere con te

Ci sei fisicamente, ma non mentalmente (non mentalmente)

Dici che non riesco a comprendere

Ma non mi stai dando una possibilità

Quando mi lascerai, dove andrai? (Dove andrai?)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutte le barriere che continui a costruire

Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

[Ritornello]

La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona

Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare

Ma so, sì so, si so

Che sto solo parlando con me stesso

Parlando da solo

Parlando da solo

Ma so, sì so, si so

Che sto solo parlando con me stesso

[Strofa 2]

Ammetto di aver fatto errori

Ma i tuoi potrebbero costarti tutto

Non senti che ti sto chiamando a casa?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, yutte le barriere che continui a costruire

Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

[Ritornello]

La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona

Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare

Ma so, sì so, si so

Che sto solo parlando con me stesso

Parlando da solo

Parlando da solo

Sì lo so, sì lo so, sì lo so

Che sto solo parlando con me stesso

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutte le barriere che continui a costruire

Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro

Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti

[Ritornello/Conclusione]

La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona

Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando

Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare

Ma so, sì so, si so

Che sto solo parlando con me stesso

Parlando da solo

Parlando da solo

Sì lo so, sì lo so, sì lo so

Sto semplicemente parlando con me stesso

[Verse 1]

Tell me what I’ve gotta do

There’s no getting through to you

The lights are on but nobody’s home (nobody’s home)

You say I can’t understand

But you’re not giving me a chance

When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)

[Pre-Chorus]

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

[Verse 2]

I admit I made mistakes

But yours might cost you everything

Can’t you hear me calling you home?

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, all the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

[Pre-Chorus]

All the walls that you keep building

All this time that I spent chasing

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus/Outro]

The truth is, you turn into someone else

You keep running like the sky is falling

I can whisper, I can yell

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m just talking to myself

Talking to myself

Talking to myself

Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

I’m talking to myself

















