Linkin Park – Talking To Myself è il nuovo singolo: guarda il video (con traduzione del testo)

Talking To Myself è il nuovo singolo dei Linkin Park estratto dal settimo album in studio One More Light, pubblicato lo scorso 19 maggio.
Come ormai un po’ tutti sappiamo, purtroppo il frontman della rock band americana Chester Bennington, è stato trovato morto nella sua residenza a Palos Verdes Estates in California. Sembra che questo grande artista si sia suicidato tramite impiccagione.
Questa bella canzone è stata scritta da J.R. Rotem, Ilsey Juber, Brad Delson & Mike Shinoda; gli ultimi due l’hanno anche prodotta insieme a Andrew Bolooki, RAC, J.R. Rotem.
Dal punto di vista musicale, Talking To Myself è la track più rock della settima era discografica ed è caratterizzata da una chitarra scampanellante e un basso groove, che ricordano lo stile musicale dei The Killers
Dal punto di vista del testo, è una dedica di Chester alla moglie-modella Talinda Bentley, rea di non essergli stata vicino mentre Bennington combatteva con i propri demoni. Come da titolo, ogni cosa che il frontman le diceva, era come se la stesse dicendo a se stesso. Per approfondire il significato potete leggere la traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina.
Disponibile dal 20 luglio 2017 ovvero alcune ore prima dell’annuncio della scomparsa di Chester, il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Mark Fiore e mostra immagini relative alle registrazioni del disco e della recente tournée europea.
Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante.
Linkin Park – Talking To Myself traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Dimmi cosa devo fare
Non si può discutere con te
Ci sei fisicamente, ma non mentalmente (non mentalmente)
Dici che non riesco a comprendere
Ma non mi stai dando una possibilità
Quando mi lascerai, dove andrai? (Dove andrai?)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutte le barriere che continui a costruire
Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
[Ritornello]
La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona
Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare
Ma so, sì so, si so
Che sto solo parlando con me stesso
Parlando da solo
Parlando da solo
Ma so, sì so, si so
Che sto solo parlando con me stesso
[Strofa 2]
Ammetto di aver fatto errori
Ma i tuoi potrebbero costarti tutto
Non senti che ti sto chiamando a casa?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, yutte le barriere che continui a costruire
Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
[Ritornello]
La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona
Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare
Ma so, sì so, si so
Che sto solo parlando con me stesso
Parlando da solo
Parlando da solo
Sì lo so, sì lo so, sì lo so
Che sto solo parlando con me stesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutte le barriere che continui a costruire
Tutto questo tempo che ho trascorso a starti dietro
Tutti i modi in cui continuo a perderti
[Ritornello/Conclusione]
La verità è che tu sei diventata un’altra persona
Continui a scappare come se il cielo stesse crollando
Posso parlare a bassa voce, posso urlare
Ma so, sì so, si so
Che sto solo parlando con me stesso
Parlando da solo
Parlando da solo
Sì lo so, sì lo so, sì lo so
Sto semplicemente parlando con me stesso
Talking To Myself – Linkin Park – Testo
[Verse 1]
Tell me what I’ve gotta do
There’s no getting through to you
The lights are on but nobody’s home (nobody’s home)
You say I can’t understand
But you’re not giving me a chance
When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)
[Pre-Chorus]
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus]
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
[Verse 2]
I admit I made mistakes
But yours might cost you everything
Can’t you hear me calling you home?
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, all the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus]
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
[Pre-Chorus]
All the walls that you keep building
All this time that I spent chasing
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus/Outro]
The truth is, you turn into someone else
You keep running like the sky is falling
I can whisper, I can yell
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m just talking to myself
Talking to myself
Talking to myself
Yeah I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
I’m talking to myself