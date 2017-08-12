Liam Gallagher – ascolta il nuovo brano For What It’s Worth: video e traduzione del testo







For What It’s Worth è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Liam Gallagher, estratto dal debut album da solista As You Were, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 6 ottobre.

Dopo “Wall of Glass” e “Chinatown”, l’ex Oasis torna a promuovere l’atteso progetto con questa canzone, scritta insieme a Simon Aldred e prodotta Dan Grech-Marguerat.

In questo pezzo, Liam ha una visione introspettiva sulla sua vita e sugli errori che ha commesso…

La canzone è stata pubblicata il 10 agosto e da tale giorno è anche disponibile il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole che la compongono.

For What It’s Worth – Liam Gallagher – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

A mia discolpa tutte le mie intenzioni erano buone

E Dio conosce un posto da qualche parte per gli incompresi

Sai che ti darei il sangue se fosse sufficiente

Il diavolo è alla mia porta da quando sono nato

È difficile trovare un tramonto nell’occhio di un ciclone

Ma io sono volutamente un sognatore e so che col tempo ci lasceremo tutto alle spalle

[Ritornello]

Per quel che vale mi spiace scusa per la sofferenza

Sono il primo a dire: “Ho commesso i miei errori”

Per quel che vale so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo la retta via

Per quel che può valere

[Strofa 2]

Dietro l’obiettivo è un veleno il quadro che dipingi

E non far finta di essere sempre alla ricerca dei santi

Perché sono stato crocifisso solo per il fatto di essere vivo

Da qualche parte nello scontro a fuoco di questa guerra sussurrata

Sembra che io abbia dimenticato il motivo per cui stavo combattendo

Ma sotto la mia pelle c’è un incendio all’interno

Ancora brucia

[Ritornello]

Per quel che vale mi spiace scusa per la sofferenza

Sono il primo a dire: “Ho commesso i miei errori”

Per quel che vale so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo la retta via

Per quel che può valere

[Strofa 3]

Il primo uccello che vola si becca tutte le frecce

Lasciamoci alle spalle il passato con tutti i nostri dispiaceri

Costruirò un ponte tra noi e metterò da parte il mio orgoglio

[Ritornello]

Per quel che vale mi spiace scusa per la sofferenza

Sono il primo a dire: “Ho commesso i miei errori”

Per quel che vale so che è solo una parola e le parole tradiscono

Talvolta perdiamo la retta via

Per quel che può valere

Liam Gallagher – For What It’s Worth testo

[Verse 1]

In my defence all my intentions were good

And heaven knows a place somewhere for the misunderstood

You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough

Devil’s on my doorstep since the day I was born

It’s hard to find a sunset in the eye of a storm

But I’m a dreamer by design and I know in time we’ll put this behind

[Chorus]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth

[Verse 2]

Behind the lens is a poison picture you paint

And let’s not pretend you were ever searching for saints

Cause I’ve been crucified for just being alive

Somewhere in the crossfire of this whispering war

Seems that I’ve forgot just what I was fighting for

But underneath my skin there’s a fire within

Still burning

[Chorus]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth

[Verse 3]

The first bird to fly gets all the arrows

Let’s leave the past behind with all our sorrows

I’ll build a bridge between us and I’ll swallow my pride

[Chorus]

For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt

I’ll be the first to say, “I made my own mistakes”

For what it’s worth I know it’s just a word and words betray

Sometimes we lose our way

For what it’s worth

















