Justin Timberlake: guarda il video di Say Something feat. Chris Stapleton + testo e traduzione







Il 2 febbraio 2018, giorno in cui vedrà la luce l’atteso quinto album in studio Man of the Woods, è sempre più vicino, così il cantautore Justin Timberlake ci offre il terzo assaggio con il nuovo singolo Say Something, lanciata ieri direttamente con un video musicale.

Dopo “Filthy” e “Supplies”, è il momento di questo pezzo che vede la collaborazione del cantautore e chitarrista Country statunitense Chris Stapleton. I due interpreti, alla loro primissima collaborazione, sono anche co-autori del testo, scritto insieme a James Fauntleroy, Timbaland, Danja e Larrance Dopson. Insieme a Timberlake, gli ultrimi tre hanno anche prodotto la canzone, ancora una volta decisamente differente dalle due precedentemente rilasciate.









In “Say Something” abbiamo davanti un bel brano dal sapore Country, genere che Justin voleva fare da una vita, nonostante la sua fama derivasse dalla musica Pop e R&B.

Il Video

Diretto da Arturo Perez Jr. e prodotto da La Blogothèque, il video ufficiale è stato girato utilizzando una tecnica nota come “continuous motion”. Il video inizia con Timberlake da solo in una stanza che suona su una drum machine. La telecamera lo segue mentre prende una chitarra acustica e sale su un ascensore. Timberlake ci guida attraverso un edificio magnificamente vintage, dove gli altri musicisti compaiono qua e là. D’improvviso la telecamera inquadra Stapleton: per la gioia del pubblico è lui adesso sotto i riflettori. Mentre i due artisti si avvicinano sempre più fino ad affiancarsi, un coro simile appare sopra di loro cantando il gancio.

E’ un cortometraggio di oltre sei minuti, indubbiamente molto ben fatto, che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione e al testo.

Justin Timberlake – Say Something traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: Justin Timberlake]

Oh, sì, ok

Ooh

[Strofa 1: Justin Timberlake]

Tutti conoscono tutto riguardo la mia direzione

E nel mio cuore, da qualche parte, voglio andare lì

Ma ancora non ci vado

[Ritornello: Justin Timberlake]

Tutti dicono “dì qualcosa”*

Dì qualcosa, dì qualcosa

Dì qualcosa, dì qualcosa

Non voglio farmi trascinare da quel ritmo**

Ma non riesco a trattenermi, no non posso trattenermi, no, no**

Sono nel mezzo di tutto questo**

No, riesco a trattenermi, no non posso trattenermi, no, no, no

Trascinato in questo ritmo

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake e (Chris Stapleton)]

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

[Strofa 2: Chris Stapleton e Justin (Timberlake)]

Tutti conoscono bene le mie trasgressioni

Tutt’ora da qualche parte nel mio cuore, c’è melodia e armonia

Per me e te, stasera (whoa)

Li sento chiamare il mio nome

[Ritornello: Chris Stapleton & Justin Timberlake]

Tutti dicono di dire qualcosa

Dì qualcosa, dì qualcosa

Dì qualcosa, dì qualcosa

Non voglio essere preso, al ritmo di esso

Ma non posso ottenere aiuto da solo, no non posso aiutarmi, no, no

Catturato nel mezzo di esso

No, non posso aiutarmi, no non posso aiutarmi, no, no, no

Catturato nel ritmo di esso

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake e (Chris Stapleton)]

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

[Ponte: Justin Timberlake e Chris Stapleton]

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa

È non dire nulla

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa

È non dire nulla

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa

È non dire nulla

[Ritornello: 2: Both & Justin Timberlake]

Ma non riesco a trattenermi, no non posso trattenermi, no, no

Sono nel mezzo di tutto questo

No, riesco a trattenermi, no non posso trattenermi, no, no, no

Trascinato in questo ritmo

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake e (Chris Stapleton)]

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere

(Forse sto cercando qualcosa che non mi posso permettere)

[Ponte: Justin Timberlake e (Chris Stapleton)]

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa è non dire nulla

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa è non dire nulla

A volte il modo migliore per dire qualcosa è non dire nulla

* Timberlake è stato lontano dalla musica per oltre quattro anni e in tutto questo lasso di tempo i fan e i mass medi si aspettavano che il cantante si promunciasse riguardo nuova musica.

** Justin non vuole farsi condizionare dai media e dai fan, vuole fare le cose con i suoi tempi, tuttavia non vuole scontentarli.

Testo Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

[Intro: Justin Timberlake]

Oh, yeah, alright

Ooh

[Verse 1: Justin Timberlake]

Everyone knows all about my direction

And in my heart somewhere I wanna go there

Still I don’t go there

[Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Everybody says “say something”

Say something, say something

Say something, say something

I don’t wanna get, caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can’t help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the middle of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

[Verse 2: Chris Stapleton & (Justin Timberlake)]

Everyone knows all about my transgressions

Still in my heart somewhere, there’s melody and harmony

For you and me, tonight (whoa)

I hear them call my name

[Chorus: Chris Stapleton & Justin Timberlake]

Everybody says “say something”

Say something, say something

Say something, say something

I don’t wanna get, caught up in the rhythm of it

But I can’t get help myself, no, I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the middle of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

[Bridge: Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton]

Sometimes the greatest way to say something

Is to say nothing at all

Sometimes the greatest way to say something

Is to say nothing at all

Sometimes the greatest way to say something

Is to say nothing

[Chorus 2: Both & Justin Timberlake]

But I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no

Caught up in the middle of it

No I can’t help myself, no I can’t help myself, no, no, no

Caught up in the rhythm of it

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & (Chris Stapleton)]

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

Maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have

(maybe I’m looking for something I can’t have)

[Bridge: Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton]

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing at all

Sometimes the greatest way to say something is to say nothing













