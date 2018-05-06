Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There: guarda il video e leggi il testo e la traduzione del comeback





A quasi tre anni dal disco d’esordio I Cry When I Laugh (oltre 2 milioni di copie vendute in tutto il mondo), la cantautrice britannica Jess Glynne è tornata con il nuovo singolo I’ll Be There, disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 4 maggio 2018, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.

E’ una canzone veramente molto bella quella della cantante inglese classe 1989, voce della hit “Rather be” dei Clean Bandit e degli straordinari singoli “Hold My Hand” (Doppio Disco di Platino), “Take Me Home” (Triplo Disco di Platino), “Not Letting Go” e “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” (entrambi Disco di Platino ), che solo nella penisola hanno complessivamente venduto oltre 400.000 copie. Tra parentesi le certificazioni ottenute nel belpaese.

In questo pezzo, Jess riserva belle parole di incoraggiamento rivolte agli ascoltatori: se sei giù e ti senti solo e col cuore infranto, lei ci sarà sempre.

E’ questo il concept della canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale molto ben fatto, che potete gustarvi direttamente nel canale Youtube dell’artista cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

I’ll Be There: testo e traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Quando tutte le lacrime scenderanno dal tuo viso

E sembra che il tuo sia l’unico cuore a spezzarsi

Quando tornerai a casa e tutte le luci saranno spente, ooh

E ti sei abituato a non avere nessuno vicino

[Verse 1]

When all the tears are rolling down your face

And it feels like yours was the only heart to break

When you come back home and all the lights are out, ooh

And you getting used to no one else being around

[Ritornello]

Oh, oh, ci sarò

Quando hai bisogno di un po’ d’amore, avrò un po’ d’amore da condividere

Sì, lo farò, lo farò, arriverò

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

Oh, te lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore per due, ooh, ooh, ooh

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

[Chorus]

Oh, oh, I’ll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you





[Strofa 2]

Quando sarà venerdì sera ed i drink non faranno alcun effetto

Sei solo con te stesso e non c’è nessun altro a cui dare la colpa

Quando non riesci a sentire ancora il ritmo del tuo cuore

E vedrai il tuo spirito svanire nell’oscurità

[Verse 2]

When it’s Friday night and the drink don’t work the same

You’re alone with yourself and there’s no one else to blame

When you still can’t feel the rhythm of your heart

And you see your spirit fading in the dark

[Ritornello]

Oh, oh, ci sarò

Quando hai bisogno di un po’ d’amore, avrò un po’ d’amore da condividere

Sì, lo farò, lo farò, arriverò

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

Oh, te lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore per due, ooh, ooh, ooh

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

[Chorus]

Oh, oh, I’ll be there

When you need a little love, I got a little love to share

Yeah, I’m gonna, I’m gonna, I’m gonna come through

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you





[Ponte]

Quando ti sentirai perduto lungo il letto del fiume, ci sarò

Quando ti perderai nell’oscurità, ci sarò

Sarò lì quando il tuo cuore è a pezzi

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

Ci sarò

[Bridge]

When you’re lost down the river bed, I’ll be there

When you’re lost in the darkness, I’ll be there

I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there

[Ritornello]

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco (ci sarò)

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco (ooh, ooh, ci sarò)

Oh, te lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore per due, ooh, ooh, ooh

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco, oh

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

(Ci sarò quando le tue lacrime scenderanno)

Ci sarò, sarò al tuo fianco

(Ci sarò, non senti che ti sto chiamando?)

Oh, lo giuro, ho abbastanza amore per due, ooh, ooh, ooh

(Ci sarò quando il tuo cuore è a pezzi)

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco, ooh

[Chorus]

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (I’ll be there)

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you (ooh, ooh, I’ll be there)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, oh

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

(I’ll be there when your tears are falling)

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

(I’ll be there, can’t you hear me calling?)

Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh

(I’ll be there when you’re heart is breaking)

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you, ooh

[Conclusione]

Sarò al tuo fianco, ooh

Sarò al tuo fianco, ooh

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

Sarò al tuo fianco, ooh

Sarò al tuo fianco, ooh

Non sarai mai solo, sarò al tuo fianco

[Outro]

I’ll be there for you, ooh

I’ll be there for you, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you, ooh

I’ll be there for you, ooh

You’ll never be alone, I’ll be there for you



