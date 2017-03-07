Janieck e il nuovo singolo Just Wanna Be With You: video, testo e traduzione

Il 23enne cantautore e chitarrista olandese Janieck Devy vi presenta il nuovo singolo che si intitola Just Wanna Be With You, negli store digitali dal 3 febbraio 2017 ed in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo venerdì 10 marzo.
Dopo il successo dell’interpretazione di Reality, hit di Lost Frequencies, e di Feel The Love (Sam Feldt Edit), l’emergente artista classe 1994 torna con questo pezzo su etichetta Spinnin’ Records (in Italia su Time Records).
Si tratta di un brano decisamente diverso rispetto ai precedenti, ma nonostante ciò, la canzone ha ricevuto giudizi positivi da parte di artisti come Martin Garrix, Felix Jaehn, Blasterjaxx, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiesto e Lost Frequencies, che l’ha lanciato a livello internazionale.
Il video ufficiale è molto semplice e lo ritrae interpretare il brano seduto ed armato della sua inseparabile chitarra.
Per gustarvi il filmato cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Just Wanna Be With You – Janieck – Traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1]
So di avere un comportamento infantile ma questo avviene di conseguenza
Giochiamo finché la verità non verrà a galla, riguardo le storie che hai sentito
Temo che diventi silenziosa e mi incolpi perché fa male
Voglio solo stare con te
[Ritornello]
Non ho soldi, non ho orgoglio
Alcuni dicono che sono pazzo, una perdita di tempo
Conosco i tuoi segreti, le tue bugie
Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te
[Post-Ritornello]
Solo stare con te
Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te
[Verso 2]
La vedo nei tuoi occhi, l’adrenalina (o “la fretta”), e so che ti eccita
I tuoi sguardi mi tolgono i vestiti, decisamente, posso lasciarti fare
Non so se sei il mio tipo di ragazza o semplicemente vuoi stare in mia compagnia
Voglio solo stare con te
[Ritornello]
Non ho soldi, non ho orgoglio
Alcuni dicono che sono pazzo, una perdita di tempo
Conosco i tuoi segreti, le tue bugie
Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te
[Post-Ritornello]
Si, solo stare con te
Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te
[Ponte]
Per concludere, vorrei sapere
Come accenderla per te
Sei il mio reato in tutto quel che faccio
Voglio solo stare con te
[Post-Ritornello]
Solo stare con te
Sì, solo stare con te
Potrei fumo una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te
[Conclusione]
So di avere un comportamento infantile ma questo avviene di conseguenza
Voglio solo stare con te
Janieck – Just Wanna Be With You testo
[Verse 1]
I know I’m acting childish but this came in as my turn
Let’s play until the truth comes out, the stories that you’ve heard
I’m afraid if you get silent and would blame me ‘cause it hurts
I just wanna be with you
[Chorus]
Ain’t got no money, ain’t got no pride
Some say I’m crazy, a waste of time
I know your secrets, I know your lies
I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you
[Post-Chorus]
Just wanna be with you
I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you
[Verse 2]
I can see it in your eyes, the rush, and I know it turns you on
Your looks are just undressing me, impressively, I can take you on
I don’t know if you’re my kind of girl or just to come along
I just wanna be with you
[Chorus]
Ain’t got no money, ain’t got no pride
Some say I’m crazy, a waste of time
I know your secrets, I know your lies
I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you
[Post-Chorus]
Yeah, just wanna be with you
I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you
[Bridge]
Bottom line, wish I knew
How to light it up for you
You’re my crime in all I do
I just wanna be with you
[Post-Chorus]
Just wanna be with you
Yeah, just wanna be with you
I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you
[Outro]
I know I’m acting childish but this came in as my turn
I just wanna be with you