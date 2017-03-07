Janieck e il nuovo singolo Just Wanna Be With You: video, testo e traduzione







Il 23enne cantautore e chitarrista olandese Janieck Devy vi presenta il nuovo singolo che si intitola Just Wanna Be With You, negli store digitali dal 3 febbraio 2017 ed in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo venerdì 10 marzo.

Dopo il successo dell’interpretazione di Reality, hit di Lost Frequencies, e di Feel The Love (Sam Feldt Edit), l’emergente artista classe 1994 torna con questo pezzo su etichetta Spinnin’ Records (in Italia su Time Records).

Si tratta di un brano decisamente diverso rispetto ai precedenti, ma nonostante ciò, la canzone ha ricevuto giudizi positivi da parte di artisti come Martin Garrix, Felix Jaehn, Blasterjaxx, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiesto e Lost Frequencies, che l’ha lanciato a livello internazionale.

Il video ufficiale è molto semplice e lo ritrae interpretare il brano seduto ed armato della sua inseparabile chitarra.

Per gustarvi il filmato cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Just Wanna Be With You – Janieck – Traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

So di avere un comportamento infantile ma questo avviene di conseguenza

Giochiamo finché la verità non verrà a galla, riguardo le storie che hai sentito

Temo che diventi silenziosa e mi incolpi perché fa male

Voglio solo stare con te

[Ritornello]

Non ho soldi, non ho orgoglio

Alcuni dicono che sono pazzo, una perdita di tempo

Conosco i tuoi segreti, le tue bugie

Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te

[Post-Ritornello]

Solo stare con te

Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te

[Verso 2]

La vedo nei tuoi occhi, l’adrenalina (o “la fretta”), e so che ti eccita

I tuoi sguardi mi tolgono i vestiti, decisamente, posso lasciarti fare

Non so se sei il mio tipo di ragazza o semplicemente vuoi stare in mia compagnia

Voglio solo stare con te

[Ritornello]

Non ho soldi, non ho orgoglio

Alcuni dicono che sono pazzo, una perdita di tempo

Conosco i tuoi segreti, le tue bugie

Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te

[Post-Ritornello]

Si, solo stare con te

Potrei fumare una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te

[Ponte]

Per concludere, vorrei sapere

Come accenderla per te

Sei il mio reato in tutto quel che faccio

Voglio solo stare con te

[Post-Ritornello]

Solo stare con te

Sì, solo stare con te

Potrei fumo una cosa o due, ma voglio solo stare con te

[Conclusione]

So di avere un comportamento infantile ma questo avviene di conseguenza

Voglio solo stare con te

Janieck – Just Wanna Be With You testo

[Verse 1]

I know I’m acting childish but this came in as my turn

Let’s play until the truth comes out, the stories that you’ve heard

I’m afraid if you get silent and would blame me ‘cause it hurts

I just wanna be with you

[Chorus]

Ain’t got no money, ain’t got no pride

Some say I’m crazy, a waste of time

I know your secrets, I know your lies

I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you

[Post-Chorus]

Just wanna be with you

I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you

[Verse 2]

I can see it in your eyes, the rush, and I know it turns you on

Your looks are just undressing me, impressively, I can take you on

I don’t know if you’re my kind of girl or just to come along

I just wanna be with you

[Chorus]

Ain’t got no money, ain’t got no pride

Some say I’m crazy, a waste of time

I know your secrets, I know your lies

I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, just wanna be with you

I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you

[Bridge]

Bottom line, wish I knew

How to light it up for you

You’re my crime in all I do

I just wanna be with you

[Post-Chorus]

Just wanna be with you

Yeah, just wanna be with you

I could smoke a thing or two but I just wanna be with you

[Outro]

I know I’m acting childish but this came in as my turn

I just wanna be with you

















