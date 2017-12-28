Jacob Banks e lo straziante singolo “Unknown (To You)”: guarda il video (con testo, traduzione e remix)

Unknown è un singolo di Jacob Banks, originariamente incluso nell’EP The Paradox pubblicato nel 2015. Il 14 settembre 2017, il cantautore inglese l’ha ripubblicato con il titolo Unknown (To You) e dal successivo 20 ottobre è anche disponibile nella versione Timbaland Remix.
Scritta con la collaborazione di Zane Lowe & John Newman, la nuovissima versione di questo traziante quanto bel pezzo, che anticipa la prossima uscita del primo LP “The Village”, verrà trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 29 dicembre.
Nato in Nigeria e cresciuto a Birmingham, Banks è un cantautore e musicista autodidatta, che ha cominciato a comporre e a scrivere brani quando aveva 20 anni. L’artista ha autoprodotto due dei tre EP al momento rilasciati: ‘The Monologue’ (2013) e ‘The Paradox’ (2015). Quest’anno ha pubblicato il terzo EP “The Boy Who Cried Freedom”, il primo Extended Play con una major, quale la Interscope Records.
In radio verrà trasmesso anche il citato remix di Timbaland: il producer e rapper e cantautore multiplatino statunitense, ripropone la traccia in una chiave più ritmica, che francamente a me non entusiasma più di tanto.
Per quel che concerne il significato, nella canzone il cantante classe 1991 si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, esprimendo tutto il suo dolore scaturito dalla fine del loro rapporto, al punto che ormai per lei, è come se Jacob fosse uno sconosciuto.
Per accedere al video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi di entrambe le versioni, che sono molto simili.
Jacob Banks – Unknown (To You) traduzione (Download – Timbaland Remix – Versione 2015)
[Strofa 1]
Credo in ciò che vendo
Perché tutti mi fraintendono?
Se ti dicessi altro, sarebbe lo stesso?
Cambierebbe comunque qualcosa? Oh no
So di aver sbagliato e ne pagherò il prezzo
Ora puoi parlare, per una volta ti starò a sentire
[Ritornello]
Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi
Dire che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
Dimmi che sei stata torturata
Dimmi che sei stata picchiata
E quello che ti ho fatto
Anche se non ha importanza
Non importa cos’è vero
Dì che non mi vuoi
Dì che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
[Strofa 2]
Guarda tutta questa sofferenza, cosa rimane?
Dimenticare come è iniziato tutto, questo è il capolinea della nostra storia, Oh no
So di aver sbagliato e ne pagherò il prezzo
Ma è il tuo momento di parlare, per una volta sono tutt’orecchi
[Ritornello]
Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi
Dire che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
Dimmi che sei stata torturata
Dimmi che sei stata picchiata
E quello che ti ho fatto
Anche se non ha importanza
Non importa cos’è vero
Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto per te
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi
Dire che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
Dimmi che sei stata torturata
Dimmi che sei stata picchiata
E quello che ti ho fatto
E anche se non ha importanza
Non importa cos’è vero
Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi
Dire che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
[Conclusione]
Dimmi che è finita
Dimmi che fai sul serio
Questa volta era la verità
Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto
Per te
Unknown (To You) testo (versione del 2017 – Audio)
[Verse 1]
I believe what I say
Why does everyone hear me wrong?
If I told you different, would it sound the same?
Would it make a difference in anyway? Oh no
I know I done wrong I’ll pay for it
It’s your turn to talk for once I’m listenin’
[Chorus 1]
Say that you don’t want me
Say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured
Tell me you’ve been beaten
And what I’ve done to you
Even if it doesn’t matter
Matter what’s true
Say that you don’t want me
Say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
[Verse 2]
Look at all this heartache, what is left?
Forgetting how it started, this is how it ends, oh no
I know I’ve done some wrong I’ll pay for it
But it’s your turn to talk, for once I’m listening
[Chorus 2]
Say that you don’t want me
Say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured
Tell me you’ve been beaten
And what I’ve done to you
Even if it doesn’t matter
Matter what’s true
Tell me that I’m unknown to you
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Say that you don’t want me
Say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured
Tell me you’ve been beaten
And what I’ve done to you
And even if it doesn’t matter
Matter what’s true
Say that you don’t want me
Say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
[Outro]
Tell me that it’s over
Tell me that you mean it
This time is true
Tell me that I’m unknown
To you
Jacob Banks – Unknown traduzione (versione del 2015 – Audio)
[Strofa 1]
Credo in ciò che vendo
Perché tutti mi fraintendono?
Se ti dicessi altro, sarebbe lo stesso?
Cambierebbe qualcosa? E comunque
So di aver sbagliato e ne ho pagato il prezzo
Ora puoi parlare tu ed io ti ascolto
[Ritornello]
Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi, che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono stupido
Dimmi che sei stata torturata, dimmi che sei stata picchiata
Quello che ti ho fatto
Anche se non ha importanza
Non importa cos’è vero
Dì solo che non mi vuoi, che non hai bisogno di me
Dimmi che sono io lo stupido
[Strofa 2]
Guarda tutta questa sofferenza, cosa rimane?
Dimenticare come è iniziato tutto, questo è il capolinea della nostra storia
So di aver sbagliato e ne ho pagato il prezzo
Ma è il tuo momento di parlare, per una volta sono tutt’orecchi
[Ritornello]
[Ponte]
Dimmi che è finita, dimmi che fai sul serio
Questa volta era la verità
Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto
Per te
[Ritornello]
[Ponte]
Dimmi che è finita, dimmi che fai sul serio
Questa volta era vero
Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto
Per te
Jacob Banks – Unknown testo (versione del 2015)
[Verse 1]
I believe in what I sell
Why does everyone hear me wrong?
If I told you different, would it sound the same?
Would it make a difference? And anyway
I know I’ve done wrong and I paid for it
It’s your time to talk and I’m listening
[Chorus]
Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten
What I’ve done to you
Even if it doesn’t matter
Doesn’t matter what’s true
Just say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
[Verse 2]
Look at all this heartache, what is left?
Forgetting how it started, this is how it ends, oh no
I know I’ve done wrong and I paid for it
But it’s your time to talk, for once I’m listening
[Chorus]
Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten
What I’ve done to you
Even if it doesn’t matter
Doesn’t matter what’s true
Just say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
[Bridge]
Tell me that it’s over, tell me that you mean it
This time was true
Tell me that I’m unknown
To you
[Chorus]
Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten
What I’ve done to you
Even if it doesn’t matter
Doesn’t matter what’s true
Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me
Tell me I’m the fool
[Bridge]
Tell me that it’s over, tell me that you mean it
This time was true
Tell me that I’m unknown
To you