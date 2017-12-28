Jacob Banks e lo straziante singolo “Unknown (To You)”: guarda il video (con testo, traduzione e remix)







Unknown è un singolo di Jacob Banks, originariamente incluso nell’EP The Paradox pubblicato nel 2015. Il 14 settembre 2017, il cantautore inglese l’ha ripubblicato con il titolo Unknown (To You) e dal successivo 20 ottobre è anche disponibile nella versione Timbaland Remix.

Scritta con la collaborazione di Zane Lowe & John Newman, la nuovissima versione di questo traziante quanto bel pezzo, che anticipa la prossima uscita del primo LP “The Village”, verrà trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 29 dicembre.





Nato in Nigeria e cresciuto a Birmingham, Banks è un cantautore e musicista autodidatta, che ha cominciato a comporre e a scrivere brani quando aveva 20 anni. L’artista ha autoprodotto due dei tre EP al momento rilasciati: ‘The Monologue’ (2013) e ‘The Paradox’ (2015). Quest’anno ha pubblicato il terzo EP “The Boy Who Cried Freedom”, il primo Extended Play con una major, quale la Interscope Records.

In radio verrà trasmesso anche il citato remix di Timbaland: il producer e rapper e cantautore multiplatino statunitense, ripropone la traccia in una chiave più ritmica, che francamente a me non entusiasma più di tanto.

Per quel che concerne il significato, nella canzone il cantante classe 1991 si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, esprimendo tutto il suo dolore scaturito dalla fine del loro rapporto, al punto che ormai per lei, è come se Jacob fosse uno sconosciuto.

Per accedere al video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi di entrambe le versioni, che sono molto simili.

Jacob Banks – Unknown (To You) traduzione (Download – Timbaland Remix – Versione 2015)

[Strofa 1]

Credo in ciò che vendo

Perché tutti mi fraintendono?

Se ti dicessi altro, sarebbe lo stesso?

Cambierebbe comunque qualcosa? Oh no

So di aver sbagliato e ne pagherò il prezzo

Ora puoi parlare, per una volta ti starò a sentire

[Ritornello]

Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi

Dire che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

Dimmi che sei stata torturata

Dimmi che sei stata picchiata

E quello che ti ho fatto

Anche se non ha importanza

Non importa cos’è vero

Dì che non mi vuoi

Dì che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

[Strofa 2]

Guarda tutta questa sofferenza, cosa rimane?

Dimenticare come è iniziato tutto, questo è il capolinea della nostra storia, Oh no

So di aver sbagliato e ne pagherò il prezzo

Ma è il tuo momento di parlare, per una volta sono tutt’orecchi

[Ritornello]

Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi

Dire che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

Dimmi che sei stata torturata

Dimmi che sei stata picchiata

E quello che ti ho fatto

Anche se non ha importanza

Non importa cos’è vero

Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto per te

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi

Dire che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

Dimmi che sei stata torturata

Dimmi che sei stata picchiata

E quello che ti ho fatto

E anche se non ha importanza

Non importa cos’è vero

Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi

Dire che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

[Conclusione]

Dimmi che è finita

Dimmi che fai sul serio

Questa volta era la verità

Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto

Per te

Unknown (To You) testo (versione del 2017 – Audio)

[Verse 1]

I believe what I say

Why does everyone hear me wrong?

If I told you different, would it sound the same?

Would it make a difference in anyway? Oh no

I know I done wrong I’ll pay for it

It’s your turn to talk for once I’m listenin’

[Chorus 1]

Say that you don’t want me

Say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured

Tell me you’ve been beaten

And what I’ve done to you

Even if it doesn’t matter

Matter what’s true

Say that you don’t want me

Say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

[Verse 2]

Look at all this heartache, what is left?

Forgetting how it started, this is how it ends, oh no

I know I’ve done some wrong I’ll pay for it

But it’s your turn to talk, for once I’m listening

[Chorus 2]

Say that you don’t want me

Say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured

Tell me you’ve been beaten

And what I’ve done to you

Even if it doesn’t matter

Matter what’s true

Tell me that I’m unknown to you

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Say that you don’t want me

Say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured

Tell me you’ve been beaten

And what I’ve done to you

And even if it doesn’t matter

Matter what’s true

Say that you don’t want me

Say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

[Outro]

Tell me that it’s over

Tell me that you mean it

This time is true

Tell me that I’m unknown

To you

Jacob Banks – Unknown traduzione (versione del 2015 – Audio)

[Strofa 1]

Credo in ciò che vendo

Perché tutti mi fraintendono?

Se ti dicessi altro, sarebbe lo stesso?

Cambierebbe qualcosa? E comunque

So di aver sbagliato e ne ho pagato il prezzo

Ora puoi parlare tu ed io ti ascolto

[Ritornello]

Dici (o “dire”) che non mi vuoi, che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono stupido

Dimmi che sei stata torturata, dimmi che sei stata picchiata

Quello che ti ho fatto

Anche se non ha importanza

Non importa cos’è vero

Dì solo che non mi vuoi, che non hai bisogno di me

Dimmi che sono io lo stupido

[Strofa 2]

Guarda tutta questa sofferenza, cosa rimane?

Dimenticare come è iniziato tutto, questo è il capolinea della nostra storia

So di aver sbagliato e ne ho pagato il prezzo

Ma è il tuo momento di parlare, per una volta sono tutt’orecchi

[Ritornello]

[Ponte]

Dimmi che è finita, dimmi che fai sul serio

Questa volta era la verità

Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto

Per te

[Ritornello]

[Ponte]

Dimmi che è finita, dimmi che fai sul serio

Questa volta era vero

Dimmi che sono uno sconosciuto

Per te

Jacob Banks – Unknown testo (versione del 2015)

[Verse 1]

I believe in what I sell

Why does everyone hear me wrong?

If I told you different, would it sound the same?

Would it make a difference? And anyway

I know I’ve done wrong and I paid for it

It’s your time to talk and I’m listening

[Chorus]

Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten

What I’ve done to you

Even if it doesn’t matter

Doesn’t matter what’s true

Just say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

[Verse 2]

Look at all this heartache, what is left?

Forgetting how it started, this is how it ends, oh no

I know I’ve done wrong and I paid for it

But it’s your time to talk, for once I’m listening

[Chorus]

Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten

What I’ve done to you

Even if it doesn’t matter

Doesn’t matter what’s true

Just say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

[Bridge]

Tell me that it’s over, tell me that you mean it

This time was true

Tell me that I’m unknown

To you

[Chorus]

Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

Tell me you’ve been tortured, tell me you’ve been beaten

What I’ve done to you

Even if it doesn’t matter

Doesn’t matter what’s true

Say that you don’t want me, say that you don’t need me

Tell me I’m the fool

[Bridge]

Tell me that it’s over, tell me that you mean it

This time was true

Tell me that I’m unknown

To you

















