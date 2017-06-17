Imagine Dragons: ascolta il nuovo brano Walking The Wire + testo e traduzione







Come ormai molto di voi sapranno, il prossimo 23 giugno vedrà la luce uno dei dischi più attesi dell’anno: sto parlando di Evolve (in pre-order nel CD e in digitale) degli Imagine Dragons, il terzo album in studio della rock band statunitense che includerà undici nuove canzoni.

Tra le tracks in scaletta i precedenti due fortunati estratti “Believer” e “Thunder”, “” ed i promozionali “Whatever It Takes” ed il brano in oggetto, quarta track del disco disponibile per il download dal 16 giugno 2017.





L’inedito è stato scritto da Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredrikkson & Justin Tranter, mentre la produzione è dei Mattman & Robin.

E’ a mio parere niente male anche questo pezzo, che è possibile ascoltare nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la canzone.

Imagine Dragons – Walking The Wire traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ti senti così quando sono lontano da te?

Conosci il limite che oltrepasserei per te?

Potremmo continuare la nostra storia oppure mettere fine

Ma ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà, ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà

Oh, la tempesta imperversa contro di noi

Se hai paura di cadere allora non guardare in basso

Ma faremo un passo e un salto

E ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà, ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà

[Pre-Ritornello]

Senti il ​​vento fra i tuoi capelli

Senti l’adrenalina fino a qui

[Ritornello]

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Saremo molto in alto

Stiamo camminando sul filo, sul filo, sul filo

[Strofa 2]

Ci sono notti in cui abbiamo dovuto lasciar perdere

E ci sono lacrime che verseremo, ma quelle lacrime svaniranno

È il prezzo che bisogna pagare quando ci si innamora

E ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà, ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello]

Senti il ​​vento fra i tuoi capelli

Senti l’adrenalina fino a qui

[Ritornello]

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Saremo molto in alto

Stiamo camminando sul filo, sul filo, sul filo

[Ponte]

Quindi attenzione a laggiù

Attenzione a laggiù

Attenzione a laggiù

Camminare sul filo, sul filo, sul filo

Quindi attenzione a laggiù

[Verso 3]

Oh, ti prenderò la mano quando il tuono ruggirà

E ti stringerò, stringerò i denti

Ti prometto da quassù

Che ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà, ci accontenteremo di ciò che verrà, amore

[Ritornello]

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Stiamo camminando sul filo, amore

Saremo molto in alto

Stiamo camminando sul filo, sul filo, sul filo

[Conclusione]

Quindi attenzione a laggiù

Attenzione a laggiù

Attenzione a laggiù

Camminare sul filo, sul filo, sul filo

Quindi attenzione a laggiù

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Walking The Wire – Imagine Dragons – Testo

[Verse 1]

Do you feel the same when I’m away from you?

Do you know the line that I’d walk for you?

We could turn around, or we could give it up

But we’ll take what comes, take what comes

Oh the storm is raging against us now

If you’re afraid of falling then don’t look down

But we took the step, and we took the leap

And we’ll take what comes, take what comes

[Pre-Chorus]

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

[Chorus]

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gonna be higher, up

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

[Verse 2]

There’s nights we had to just walk away

And there’s tears we’ll cry, but those tears will fade

It’s the price we pay when it comes to love

And we’ll take what comes, take what comes

[Pre-Chorus]

Feel the wind in your hair

Feel the rush way up here

[Chorus]

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gonna be higher, up

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

[Bridge]

So look out down below

Look out down below

Look out down below

Walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

[Verse 3]

Oh, I’ll take your hand when thunder roars

And I’ll hold you close, I’ll stay the course

I promise you from up above

That we’ll take what comes, take what comes, love

[Chorus]

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re walking the wire, love

We’re gonna be higher, up

We’re walking the wire, wire, wire

[Outro]

So look out down below

Look out down below

Look out down below

Walking the wire, wire, wire

So look out down below

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi