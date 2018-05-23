George Ezra – Shotgun: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Shotgun è la quarta traccia di “Staying at Tamara’s”, secondo album in studio del cantautore britannico George Ezra, uscito il 23 marzo 2018.
Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Joel Pott, mentre la produzione è di Cam Blackwood, come del resto gli altri dieci pezzi racchiusi nel progetto.
Shotgun è a parer mio una delle canzoni più carine del disco, nella quale Ezra dice di spassarsela in giro per il mondo.
Shotgun testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Home grown alligator, see you later
Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road
Something changed in the atmosphere
Architecture unfamiliar
I could get used to this
[Strofa 1]
L’alligatore è cresciuto, ci vediamo dopo
Ho posti in cui andare, devo andare
Qualcosa nell’atmosfera è cambiata
Architettura poco familiare
Potrei abituarmici
[Pre-Chorus]
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you’ll see what I mean
There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of
If you need me you know where I’ll be
[Pre-Ritornello]
Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde
Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo
C’è una montagna da sogno
Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi
[Chorus]
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
[Ritornello]
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno
[Verse 2]
The South of the Equator, navigator
Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road
Deep sea diving round the clock, bikini bottoms, Lager tops
I could get used to this
[Strofa 2]
Il sud dell’Equatore, navigatore
Ho posti in cui andare, devo andare
Immersioni giorno e notte, sederi in bikini, panaché*
Potrei abituarmici
[Pre-Chorus]
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you’ll see what I mean
There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of
If you need me you know where I’ll be
[Pre-Ritornello]
Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde
Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo
C’è una montagna da sogno
Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi
[Chorus]
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
[Ritornello]
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno
[Bridge]
We got two in the front
Two in the back
Sailing along
And we don’t look back
[Ponte]
Siamo due davanti
Due dietro
A gonfie vele
E non ci guardiamo indietro
[Pre-Chorus]
Time flies by in the yellow and green
Stick around and you’ll see what I mean
There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of
If you need me you know where I’ll be
[Pre-Ritornello]
Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde
Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo
C’è una montagna da sogno
Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi
[Chorus]
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun
Feeling like I’m someone
[Ritornello]
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi qualcuno
Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente
Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno
* La panaché è un cocktail alcolico di origine francese realizzato con birra e gassosa (sprite, acqua tonica o altri), nelle proporzioni 2/3 birra 1/3 gassosa.