George Ezra – Shotgun: lyric video, testo e traduzione





Shotgun è la quarta traccia di “Staying at Tamara’s”, secondo album in studio del cantautore britannico George Ezra, uscito il 23 marzo 2018.

Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Joel Pott, mentre la produzione è di Cam Blackwood, come del resto gli altri dieci pezzi racchiusi nel progetto.

Shotgun è a parer mio una delle canzoni più carine del disco, nella quale Ezra dice di spassarsela in giro per il mondo.

Shotgun testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Home grown alligator, see you later

Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road

Something changed in the atmosphere

Architecture unfamiliar

I could get used to this

[Strofa 1]

L’alligatore è cresciuto, ci vediamo dopo

Ho posti in cui andare, devo andare

Qualcosa nell’atmosfera è cambiata

Architettura poco familiare

Potrei abituarmici

[Pre-Chorus]

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you’ll see what I mean

There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of

If you need me you know where I’ll be

[Pre-Ritornello]

Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde

Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo

C’è una montagna da sogno

Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi

[Chorus]

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

[Ritornello]

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno

[Verse 2]

The South of the Equator, navigator

Gotta hit the road, gotta hit the road

Deep sea diving round the clock, bikini bottoms, Lager tops

I could get used to this





[Strofa 2]

Il sud dell’Equatore, navigatore

Ho posti in cui andare, devo andare

Immersioni giorno e notte, sederi in bikini, panaché*

Potrei abituarmici

[Pre-Chorus]

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you’ll see what I mean

There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of

If you need me you know where I’ll be

[Pre-Ritornello]

Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde

Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo

C’è una montagna da sogno

Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi

[Chorus]

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

[Ritornello]

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno





[Bridge]

We got two in the front

Two in the back

Sailing along

And we don’t look back

[Ponte]

Siamo due davanti

Due dietro

A gonfie vele

E non ci guardiamo indietro

[Pre-Chorus]

Time flies by in the yellow and green

Stick around and you’ll see what I mean

There’s a mountaintop that I’m dreaming of

If you need me you know where I’ll be

[Pre-Ritornello]

Il tempo vola nel giallo e nel verde

Resta qui e vedrai cosa intendo

C’è una montagna da sogno

Se hai bisogno di me sai dove trovarmi

[Chorus]

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

I’ll be riding shotgun underneath the hot sun

Feeling like I’m someone

[Ritornello]

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi qualcuno

Andrò in giro seduto davanti sotto il sole cocente

Sentendomi come se fossi qualcuno





* La panaché è un cocktail alcolico di origine francese realizzato con birra e gassosa (sprite, acqua tonica o altri), nelle proporzioni 2/3 birra 1/3 gassosa.