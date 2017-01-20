Snakehips & MØ nel nuovo singolo Don’t Leave: guarda il video ufficiale (testo e traduzione + remixes)

Il duo britannico di musica elettronica composto da Oliver Lee e James Carter, in arte Snakehips, il 6 gennaio 2017 ha rilasciato via Sony Music il nuovo singolo battezzato Don’t Leave, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione della cantautrice danese Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, aka MØ, dal 20 gennaio 2017 disponibile anche nei remixes di Aprés e Throttle.
Questa canzone è stata scritta da Joe Janiak, MØ, Oliver Lee, Negin Djafari, DAVIE e Rachel Keen, in arte Raye, mentre la produzione è opera degli Snakehips, Cass Lowe, Cory Enemy, Joe Janiak e Shaun Barrett.
In questo pezzo interpretato da MØ, la cantante si rivolge all’uomo di cui è innamorata, facendo autocritica sul suo caratteraccio, ma allo stesso tempo mettendo in evidenza il forte sentimento che nutre nei confronti di questa persona, invitandola a restare insieme a lei, passando quindi sopra ai suoi difetti.
Disponibile dal 19 gennaio, il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Malia James ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Snakehips – Don’t Leave – Traduzione (Download – Aprés Remix – Throttle Remix)
[Verso 1]
Tu mi conosci
Ogni tanto, sono un disastro
Per favore non giudicarmi male
Sono una ragazza con un caratteraccio e che si scalda facilmente
So di poter essere pazza
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Ma io non sono solo un disastro, sono il disastro di cui hai bisogno
Non sento nessuno quando ho la tua attenzione
Perfettamente imperfetta, sì, spero che tu veda (o “capisca”)
Dimmi che hai capito
Perché so che non pensi ad altro
[Ritornello]
Non lasciarmi
Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore
Non devi preoccuparti
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più
Non andare
Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile
No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà più di me, yeah
Amerà più di me (oh, whoa-oh)
[Verso 2]
Con te, in una stanza piena di persone
Vedo solo te, non vedo altro
Quando litighiamo e hai ragione
Mi spiace molto, sono così difficile (o “rendo le cose così difficili”)
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Ma non sono solo un disastro, sono il disastro che ami
Noi non siamo come nessun altro, dimmi e allora?
Perfettamente imperfetti, sì, tesoro, siamo noi
Tesoro, questi siamo noi
Perché so che ci stavi pensando
[Ritornello]
Non lasciarmi
Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore
Non devi preoccuparti
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più
Non andare
Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile
No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più
[Ponte]
Seduta in salotto
Tu guardi me, io guardo te
Vedo i dubbi, vedo l’amore
Che ho ed è tutto per te
Lascia che mi avvolga intorno a te, tesoro
Lasciati dire che per me sei tutto, sei
Sto perdendo le parole, non so da dove iniziare
Ma tesoro, non mi lasciare
Non pensare più e fammi sentire il tuo cuore
Non lo scambierei per niente
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più
[Ritornello]
Non lasciarmi
Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore
Non devi preoccuparti
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più
(Non c’è nessuno che ti amerà di più)
Non andare
Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile
No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla
Potrei non darmi una regolata
Ma è nessuno ti amerà più di me, yeah
Ti amerà più di me
Snakehips feat. MØ – Don’t Leave testo
[Verse 1]
You know me
Now and then, I’m a mess
Please don’t hold that against me
I’m a girl with a temper and heat
I know I can be crazy
[Pre-Chorus 1]
But I’m not just a fuck-up, I’m the fuck-up you need
I don’t hear nobody when you focus on me
Perfectly imperfect, yeah, I hope that you see
Tell me you see
‘Cause I know that you’ve been thinking ‘bout it
[Chorus]
Don’t leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don’t need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better
Don’t go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won’t trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah
Love you better than me (oh, whoa-oh)
[Verse 2]
In a room full of people with you
I don’t see anybody else, no
When we fight, and you’re right
So sorry, I make it just so difficult
[Pre-Chorus 2]
But I’m not just a fuck-up, I’m the fuck-up you love
We ain’t like nobody else, tell me so what?
Perfectly imperfect, yeah, baby, that’s us
Baby, that’s us
‘Cause I know that you’ve been thinking ‘bout it
[Chorus]
Don’t leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don’t need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better
Don’t go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won’t trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better
[Bridge]
Sitting in the living room
You look at me, I stare at you
I see the doubt, I see the love
I have and it is all for you
Let me wrap myself around you, baby
Let me tell you you are everything, you are
Losing my words, I don’t know where to start
But baby, don’t leave me
Shut your mind off and let your heart hear me
I won’t trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better
[Chorus]
Don’t leave
Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe
You don’t need to be worried
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better
(There ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me)
Don’t go
What we have here is irreplaceable
No, I won’t trade this for nothing
I may not ever get my shit together
But ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah
Love you better than me