Snakehips & MØ nel nuovo singolo Don’t Leave: guarda il video ufficiale (testo e traduzione + remixes)







Il duo britannico di musica elettronica composto da Oliver Lee e James Carter, in arte Snakehips, il 6 gennaio 2017 ha rilasciato via Sony Music il nuovo singolo battezzato Don’t Leave, un bel pezzo inciso con la collaborazione della cantautrice danese Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, aka MØ, dal 20 gennaio 2017 disponibile anche nei remixes di Aprés e Throttle.

Questa canzone è stata scritta da Joe Janiak, MØ, Oliver Lee, Negin Djafari, DAVIE e Rachel Keen, in arte Raye, mentre la produzione è opera degli Snakehips, Cass Lowe, Cory Enemy, Joe Janiak e Shaun Barrett.

In questo pezzo interpretato da MØ, la cantante si rivolge all’uomo di cui è innamorata, facendo autocritica sul suo caratteraccio, ma allo stesso tempo mettendo in evidenza il forte sentimento che nutre nei confronti di questa persona, invitandola a restare insieme a lei, passando quindi sopra ai suoi difetti.

Disponibile dal 19 gennaio, il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Malia James ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Snakehips – Don’t Leave – Traduzione (Download – Aprés Remix – Throttle Remix)

[Verso 1]

Tu mi conosci

Ogni tanto, sono un disastro

Per favore non giudicarmi male

Sono una ragazza con un caratteraccio e che si scalda facilmente

So di poter essere pazza

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Ma io non sono solo un disastro, sono il disastro di cui hai bisogno

Non sento nessuno quando ho la tua attenzione

Perfettamente imperfetta, sì, spero che tu veda (o “capisca”)

Dimmi che hai capito

Perché so che non pensi ad altro

[Ritornello]

Non lasciarmi

Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore

Non devi preoccuparti

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più

Non andare

Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile

No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà più di me, yeah

Amerà più di me (oh, whoa-oh)

[Verso 2]

Con te, in una stanza piena di persone

Vedo solo te, non vedo altro

Quando litighiamo e hai ragione

Mi spiace molto, sono così difficile (o “rendo le cose così difficili”)

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Ma non sono solo un disastro, sono il disastro che ami

Noi non siamo come nessun altro, dimmi e allora?

Perfettamente imperfetti, sì, tesoro, siamo noi

Tesoro, questi siamo noi

Perché so che ci stavi pensando

[Ritornello]

Non lasciarmi

Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore

Non devi preoccuparti

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più

Non andare

Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile

No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più

[Ponte]

Seduta in salotto

Tu guardi me, io guardo te

Vedo i dubbi, vedo l’amore

Che ho ed è tutto per te

Lascia che mi avvolga intorno a te, tesoro

Lasciati dire che per me sei tutto, sei

Sto perdendo le parole, non so da dove iniziare

Ma tesoro, non mi lasciare

Non pensare più e fammi sentire il tuo cuore

Non lo scambierei per niente

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più

[Ritornello]

Non lasciarmi

Non pensare più e lascia respirare il tuo cuore

Non devi preoccuparti

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà di più

(Non c’è nessuno che ti amerà di più)

Non andare

Quello che abbiamo qui è insostituibile

No, non scambierei questo sentimento per nulla

Potrei non darmi una regolata

Ma è nessuno ti amerà più di me, yeah

Ti amerà più di me

Snakehips feat. MØ – Don’t Leave testo

[Verse 1]

You know me

Now and then, I’m a mess

Please don’t hold that against me

I’m a girl with a temper and heat

I know I can be crazy

[Pre-Chorus 1]

But I’m not just a fuck-up, I’m the fuck-up you need

I don’t hear nobody when you focus on me

Perfectly imperfect, yeah, I hope that you see

Tell me you see

‘Cause I know that you’ve been thinking ‘bout it

[Chorus]

Don’t leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don’t need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better

Don’t go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won’t trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah

Love you better than me (oh, whoa-oh)

[Verse 2]

In a room full of people with you

I don’t see anybody else, no

When we fight, and you’re right

So sorry, I make it just so difficult

[Pre-Chorus 2]

But I’m not just a fuck-up, I’m the fuck-up you love

We ain’t like nobody else, tell me so what?

Perfectly imperfect, yeah, baby, that’s us

Baby, that’s us

‘Cause I know that you’ve been thinking ‘bout it

[Chorus]

Don’t leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don’t need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better

Don’t go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won’t trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better

[Bridge]

Sitting in the living room

You look at me, I stare at you

I see the doubt, I see the love

I have and it is all for you

Let me wrap myself around you, baby

Let me tell you you are everything, you are

Losing my words, I don’t know where to start

But baby, don’t leave me

Shut your mind off and let your heart hear me

I won’t trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better

[Chorus]

Don’t leave

Shut your mind off and let your heart breathe

You don’t need to be worried

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better

(There ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me)

Don’t go

What we have here is irreplaceable

No, I won’t trade this for nothing

I may not ever get my shit together

But ain’t nobody gonna love you better than me, yeah

Love you better than me

















