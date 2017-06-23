Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley: guarda il video di Medication feat. Stephen Marley (con testo)

Damian Marley, conosciuto anche come Junior Gong o Jr. Gong, è il più giovane dei figli di Bob Marley e Medication è il suo nuovo singolo, inciso con la collaborazione del fratello Stephen, secondo figlio della leggenda scomparsa nel 1981.
E’ veramente molto carina questa canzone estratta dall’album “Stony Hill”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 21 luglio, in coincidenza con il 39esimo compleanno di Junior Gong.
Medication è stata scritta e prodotta dagli interpreti e viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 23 giugno 2017. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla.
In questo pezzo i fratelli Marley parlano di marijuana, nello specifico della crescita naturale e quindi senza aggiunta di sostanze chimiche, spiegando tutte le capacità di guarigione dell’erba, non a caso la canzone è stata rilasciata il 21 aprile 2017, alla fine della giornata mondiale della cannabis.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Nick Walker e prodotto da Christopher Salzgeber.
Il filmato è visionabile su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate le parole che compongono questo pezzo.
Prima volevo annunciarvi che l’artista si esibirà nella penisola il 23, 24 e 26 giugno rispettivamente a Roma, Gallipoli e Bologna. I tagliandi d’ingresso sono ancora reperibili su TicketOne.
Damian Marley – Medication testo (Download)
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
Medication – your medication makes me high
Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find
Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation – your medication makes me high, yeah
[Verse 1: Damian Marley]
Such a short way up and such a long way down
Chalice it a bubble like we deh ya right down
The way yuh sumn nuff it haffi weigh five pound.
Inna fields of marijuana that is my playground
I love you Mary Jane!
You’re the prettiest of flowers, girl me can’t complain
When I’m with you I feel so high I rise above the rain
And you no do people damage, like that bitch cocaine, no
And if them lonely, feeling only pain
Cause your DNA is of the highest strain
Your effect is so potent, it’s so insane
You so gummy and sticky like a plasticine
When me grind out your body, only stems remain
And to love you is so risky, I might get detained
You always keep me flying on the highest plane
And anybody know, will always proclaim
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
Medication – your medication makes me high
Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find
Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey
[Hook: Damian Marley]
Your leaves of green, your purples and blue
Has cured little kids, and old women too
And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb
And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb
[Verse 2: Damian Marley]
Look how Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years
Fi your love whole heap a man serve years
Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years
And now the whole a dem a buy shares
You should be a celebrity, amongst any tree
Across the seven seas, for your energy
But you’re an enemy, catching felonies
Of the remedies in your recipes, whoa
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
Medication – your medication makes me high
Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find
Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey
[Verse 3: Damian Marlye]
Ask me how you feel, splendid indeed
With a likkle bit a black splendid weed
A purest grow indoors, not a stick nor seed
And she never force ripe, it was a real slow speed
No fertilizer, natural baby feed
No cross pollination, she’s a real pure breed
Cultivated in love and she’s not grown for greed
She’s everything I want and also all I need
[Chorus: Stephen Marley]
Medication – your medication makes me high
Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find
Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine
Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey
Traduzione del ritornello by Stephen Marley:
Medicine – le tue medicine mi tirano su
Basta essere paziente – sono come un paziente che cerca di trovare
Levitazione – passa le tue dita lungo la schiena
Elevazione – le tue medicine mi tirano su, sì