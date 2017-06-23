Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley: guarda il video di Medication feat. Stephen Marley (con testo)







Damian Marley, conosciuto anche come Junior Gong o Jr. Gong, è il più giovane dei figli di Bob Marley e Medication è il suo nuovo singolo, inciso con la collaborazione del fratello Stephen, secondo figlio della leggenda scomparsa nel 1981.

E’ veramente molto carina questa canzone estratta dall’album “Stony Hill”, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 21 luglio, in coincidenza con il 39esimo compleanno di Junior Gong.

Medication è stata scritta e prodotta dagli interpreti e viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 23 giugno 2017. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla.

In questo pezzo i fratelli Marley parlano di marijuana, nello specifico della crescita naturale e quindi senza aggiunta di sostanze chimiche, spiegando tutte le capacità di guarigione dell’erba, non a caso la canzone è stata rilasciata il 21 aprile 2017, alla fine della giornata mondiale della cannabis.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Nick Walker e prodotto da Christopher Salzgeber.

Il filmato è visionabile su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate le parole che compongono questo pezzo.

Prima volevo annunciarvi che l’artista si esibirà nella penisola il 23, 24 e 26 giugno rispettivamente a Roma, Gallipoli e Bologna. I tagliandi d’ingresso sono ancora reperibili su TicketOne.

Damian Marley – Medication testo (Download)

Link sponsorizzati









[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

Medication – your medication makes me high

Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find

Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine

Elevation – your medication makes me high, yeah

[Verse 1: Damian Marley]

Such a short way up and such a long way down

Chalice it a bubble like we deh ya right down

The way yuh sumn nuff it haffi weigh five pound.

Inna fields of marijuana that is my playground

I love you Mary Jane!

You’re the prettiest of flowers, girl me can’t complain

When I’m with you I feel so high I rise above the rain

And you no do people damage, like that bitch cocaine, no

And if them lonely, feeling only pain

Cause your DNA is of the highest strain

Your effect is so potent, it’s so insane

You so gummy and sticky like a plasticine

When me grind out your body, only stems remain

And to love you is so risky, I might get detained

You always keep me flying on the highest plane

And anybody know, will always proclaim

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

Medication – your medication makes me high

Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find

Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine

Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey

[Hook: Damian Marley]

Your leaves of green, your purples and blue

Has cured little kids, and old women too

And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb

And I say to myself, what a wonderful herb

[Verse 2: Damian Marley]

Look how Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years

Fi your love whole heap a man serve years

Babylon so duppy, dem fight you fi years

And now the whole a dem a buy shares

You should be a celebrity, amongst any tree

Across the seven seas, for your energy

But you’re an enemy, catching felonies

Of the remedies in your recipes, whoa

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

Medication – your medication makes me high

Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find

Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine

Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey

[Verse 3: Damian Marlye]

Ask me how you feel, splendid indeed

With a likkle bit a black splendid weed

A purest grow indoors, not a stick nor seed

And she never force ripe, it was a real slow speed

No fertilizer, natural baby feed

No cross pollination, she’s a real pure breed

Cultivated in love and she’s not grown for greed

She’s everything I want and also all I need

[Chorus: Stephen Marley]

Medication – your medication makes me high

Just be patient – I’m like a patient trying to find

Levitation – Run your fingers down my spine

Elevation – your medication makes me high, hey





Traduzione del ritornello by Stephen Marley:

Medicine – le tue medicine mi tirano su

Basta essere paziente – sono come un paziente che cerca di trovare

Levitazione – passa le tue dita lungo la schiena

Elevazione – le tue medicine mi tirano su, sì













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi