Charlie Puth e il nuovo singolo Attention: audio, testo e traduzione







Ad oltre un anno di distanza dal fortunato debut album Nine Track Mind, il musicista, produttore e cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth torna alla ribalta con la nuova canzone battezzata Attention, pubblicato nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming il 20 aprile 2017 e dal giorno successivo in rotazione radiofonica nazionale.

La pop star americana classe 1991, che nella sua ancor breve carriera ha conquistato diversi dischi di platino con i brani “See you again” (5 volte platino), “We don’t talk anymore” (4 platini), “Marvin Gaye” (3 platini) e “One Call Away” (un platino), ci riprova proponendoci questo bel singolo tutto da ascoltare.





Nella nuova canzone, che immagino, sarà inclusa in un futuro secondo studio album, Charlie si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, riservandole parole tutt’altro che belle.

Per approfondire il significato vi invito a leggere la mia traduzione in italiano che trovate appena dopo la copertina, insieme alle parole in inglese.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete invece all’audio ufficiale direttamente nel canale Youtube dell’artista.

Attention – Charlie Puth – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Te ne vai in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro infangando mio nome

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, ti avrei chiamato

Vai, vai, vai in ogni festa di Los Angeles

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, sapevi che non avrei fatto un piega

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che quel vestito è il karma e il profumo il rimorso

Mi hai fatto pensare a quando eri mia

E adesso ti sto sopra, quello ti aspetti

Ma stasera non tornerai a casa con me

[Ritornello]

Vuoi solo attenzioni

Non il mio cuore

Forse detesti l’idea che io stia con un’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzioni

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Ti stai solo assicurando che non ti dimentichi mai

[Verso 2]

Te ne vai in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro infangando mio nome

Perché sapevi che io, sapevi che io, ti avrei chiamato

Baby, ora che siamo, ora che siamo, ora che siamo qui faccia a faccia

Sai già, sai già, sai già di aver vinto

Ohh

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che quel vestito è il karma (vestito è karma) e il profumo il rimorso

Mi hai fatto pensare a quando eri mia

(Mi hai fatto pensare a quando eri mia)

E adesso ti sto sopra (ti sto sopra), quello ti aspetti

(Oh baby)

Ma stasera non tornerai a casa con me

[Ritornello]

Vuoi solo attenzioni

Non il mio cuore

Forse detesti l’idea che io stia con un’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzioni

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Ti stai solo assicurando che non ti dimentichi mai

Ohh

[Gancio]

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh? (Che stai facendo?)

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh? (Che stai facendo?)

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh? (Che stai facendo’?)

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh?

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che quel vestito è il karma e il profumo il rimorso

Mi hai fatto pensare a quando eri mia

E adesso ti sto sopra, quello ti aspetti

Ma stasera non tornerai a casa con me

[Ritornello]

Vuoi solo attenzioni

Non il mio cuore

Forse detesti l’idea che io stia con un’altra

Sì, vuoi solo attenzioni

Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio

Ti stai solo assicurando che non ti dimentichi mai

[Conclusione]

Che mi stai facendo? (Heyy)

Cosa stai facendo, eh? (Che stai facendo, cosa?)

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh? (Sì, vuoi solo attenzioni)

Che mi stai facendo? (Lo sapevo sin dall’inizio)

Cosa stai facendo?

(Ti stai solo assicurando che non ti dimentichi mai)

Che mi stai facendo?

Cosa stai facendo, eh?

Charlie Puth – Attention testo

[Verse 1]

You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwin’ that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up

You’ve been going round, going round, going round every party in LA

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d be at one

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect

But you’re not coming home with me tonight

[Chorus]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

[Verse 2]

You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwing that dirt all on my name

‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up

Baby, now that we’re, now that we’re, now that we’re right here standing face to face

You already know, already know, already know that you won

Ohh

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

(you got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine)

And now I’m all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect

(oh baby)

But you’re not coming home with me tonight (oh no)

[Chorus]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

Ohh

[Hook]

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?

[Pre-Chorus]

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

You got me thinking ‘bout when you were mine

And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect

But you’re not coming home with me tonight

[Chorus]

You just want attention

You don’t want my heart

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Yeah, you just want attention

I knew from the start

You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you

(over you)

[Outro]

What are you doin’ to me? (heyy)

What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’, what?)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)

What are you doin’ to me? (I knew from the start)

What are you doin’ huh?

(You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you)

What are you doin’ to me?

What are you doin’, huh?

















