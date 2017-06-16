Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean nel nuovo singolo Feels: audio, testo e traduzione







Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry e Big Sean hanno dato vita ad una super collaborazione sulle note del nuovo singolo battezzato Feels, un bel pezzo rilasciato nei negozi digitali ed in streaming il 16 giugno 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.

Niente male la nuova produzione del grande producer, dj, cantante e autore scozzese, che ha anche firmato il testo insieme agli interpreti con la collaborazione di Brittany Talia Hazzard, in arte Starrah.





L’inedito è estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1 (in pre-order nel formato digitale) che vedrà la luce il prossimo 30 giugno. In scaletta vi saranno anche i precedenti singoli Slide feat. Frank Ocean & Migos, Rollin’ ft. Future e Khalid e Heatstroke feat. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande.

Siete pronti ad ascoltare la nuovissima canzone? Previa iscrizione gratuita su Spotify è possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale.

Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Calvin Harris – Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Traduzione

[Strofa 1: Pharrell Williams]

Ora mai nulla dura per sempre, no

Un attimo ci sei

E l’attimo dopo non ci sei più

Quindi ti rispetto, voglio andarci piano

Ho bisogno di una ricevuta mentale

Per capire questo momento

[Pre-Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]

Ti spiace se ti rubo un bacio? (chop chop)

Un piccolo souvenir, posso rubartelo?

Per memorizzare il modo in cui mi hai scosso

Il modo in cui lo muovi qui (hey)

Voglio solo sentirlo da te (hey)

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Non aver paura di fare sesso con me

Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (hey)

So che non hai paura di questo (hey)

Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me

Di provarci con me

[Strofa 2: Pharrell Williams]

Sono il tuo svetrinato

Succhiatore del tuo romanzo

Stacco la spina dai tuoi occhiali

Realta virtuale

Non è una questione di quanto ti costi

Potrebbe essere un dollaro

Fino al momento in cui ti da la scossa

Memoria, elettricità

[Pre-Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]

Ti spiace se ti rubo un bacio? (chop chop)

Un piccolo souvenir, posso rubartelo? (o si)

Per memorizzare il modo in cui mi hai scosso (sì)

Il modo in cui lo muovi qui (hey)

Voglio solo sentirlo da te (hey)

[Ritornello: Katy Perry]

Non aver paura di fare sesso con me (ha)

Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (Oh-oh-oh, oh)

So che non hai paura di questo (hey)

Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me (Direttamente)

Di provarci con me (woah)

[Strofa 3: Big Sean]

Maledizione so che adori le entrate ad effetto

Ti piace essere pagata o attirare l’attenzione?

Hai mischiato i ragazzi sbagliati con le giuste intenzioni

Nello stesso letto, ma mi sento ancora lontano da te

Lei sta cercando un po’ più di coerenza

Ma quando smetterai di cercare troverai ciò che vuoi

E sinceramente di sgualdrine me ne sono fatto fin troppe

Ho tagliato con tutte le mie ex per i tuoi baci e abbracci

Sento che le mie vecchie avventure, erano solo per prepararmi

Quando dico che ti voglio, dillo anche tu a pappagallo

Volo nel cielo in prima classe, Airbnb

Sono il migliore che tu abbia mai avuto

Puoi solo paragonarmi a me stesso

Imma at this at you

Se ti metto sul mio telefono e carico l’immagine

Essa otterrà il massimo di visualizzazioni

Sono entrato nella pochette

Con rossetti e telefoni

Metto il tuo profumo preferito

Solo per farti impazzire

[Ritornello: Katy Perry & Big Sean]

Non aver paura di fare sesso con me

Non aver paura di far tue queste sensazioni

Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (sì)

So che non hai paura di questo (lo so)

Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me

Woah, woah, woah

Di provarci con me

[Conclusione: Katy Perry & Big Sean]

Non aver paura di fare sesso con me (no, no)

Non aver paura del baby

Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (woah, okay)

So che non hai paura di questo

Lo so, lo so, lo so, lo so

Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me

Di provarci con me

Feels testo – Calvin Harris

[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]

Now nothing ever last forever, no

One minute you’re here

And the next you’re gone

So I respect you, wanna take it slow

I need a mental receipt

To know this moment at all

[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?

To memorize the way you shock me

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Don’t be afraid to catch feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Feels with me

[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]

I’m your window shopper

Suck off of your novel

Unwind off your goggles

Virtual (virtual) reality

It ain’t what it cost you

It might be a dollar

As long as it shocks you

Memory, electricity

[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop chop)

A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (oh yeah)

To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)

The way you move it here (hey)

Just wanna feel it from you (hey)

[Chorus: Katy Perry]

Don’t be afraid to catch feels (ha)

Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels (straight up)

Feels with me (woah)

[Verse 3: Big Sean]

Godamn I know you love to make an entrance

Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?

You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions

In the same bed, but it still feel long distance

She’s looking for a little more consistency

But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be

And honestly I’m way too done with the hoes

I cut off all my exes for your x and o’s

I feel my old flings, was just preparing me

When I say I want you, say it back, Parakeet

Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb

I’m the best you had

You just be comparing me to me

Imma at this at you

If I put you on my phone, and upload it

It’ll get maximum views

I came in through in the clutch

With the lipsticks and phones

Wear your fave cologne

Just to get you alone

[Chorus: Katy Perry & Big Sean]

Don’t be afraid to catch feels

Don’t be afraid to catch these feels

Ride drop top and chase thrills, (yeah)

I know you ain’t afraid about this (I know)

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Woah, woah, woah

Feels with me

[Outro: Katy Perry & Big Sean]

Don’t be afraid to catch feels (no, no)

Don’t be afraid baby

Ride drop top and chase thrills (woah, okay)

I know you ain’t afraid about this

I know, I know, I know, I know

Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels

Feels with me













