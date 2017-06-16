Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean nel nuovo singolo Feels: audio, testo e traduzione

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry e Big Sean hanno dato vita ad una super collaborazione sulle note del nuovo singolo battezzato Feels, un bel pezzo rilasciato nei negozi digitali ed in streaming il 16 giugno 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali.
Niente male la nuova produzione del grande producer, dj, cantante e autore scozzese, che ha anche firmato il testo insieme agli interpreti con la collaborazione di Brittany Talia Hazzard, in arte Starrah.
L’inedito è estratto dal nuovo progetto discografico Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1 (in pre-order nel formato digitale) che vedrà la luce il prossimo 30 giugno. In scaletta vi saranno anche i precedenti singoli Slide feat. Frank Ocean & Migos, Rollin’ ft. Future e Khalid e Heatstroke feat. Young Thug, Pharrell Williams & Ariana Grande.
Siete pronti ad ascoltare la nuovissima canzone? Previa iscrizione gratuita su Spotify è possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale.
Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Calvin Harris – Feels ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Traduzione
[Strofa 1: Pharrell Williams]
Ora mai nulla dura per sempre, no
Un attimo ci sei
E l’attimo dopo non ci sei più
Quindi ti rispetto, voglio andarci piano
Ho bisogno di una ricevuta mentale
Per capire questo momento
[Pre-Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]
Ti spiace se ti rubo un bacio? (chop chop)
Un piccolo souvenir, posso rubartelo?
Per memorizzare il modo in cui mi hai scosso
Il modo in cui lo muovi qui (hey)
Voglio solo sentirlo da te (hey)
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Non aver paura di fare sesso con me
Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (hey)
So che non hai paura di questo (hey)
Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me
Di provarci con me
[Strofa 2: Pharrell Williams]
Sono il tuo svetrinato
Succhiatore del tuo romanzo
Stacco la spina dai tuoi occhiali
Realta virtuale
Non è una questione di quanto ti costi
Potrebbe essere un dollaro
Fino al momento in cui ti da la scossa
Memoria, elettricità
[Pre-Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]
Ti spiace se ti rubo un bacio? (chop chop)
Un piccolo souvenir, posso rubartelo? (o si)
Per memorizzare il modo in cui mi hai scosso (sì)
Il modo in cui lo muovi qui (hey)
Voglio solo sentirlo da te (hey)
[Ritornello: Katy Perry]
Non aver paura di fare sesso con me (ha)
Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (Oh-oh-oh, oh)
So che non hai paura di questo (hey)
Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me (Direttamente)
Di provarci con me (woah)
[Strofa 3: Big Sean]
Maledizione so che adori le entrate ad effetto
Ti piace essere pagata o attirare l’attenzione?
Hai mischiato i ragazzi sbagliati con le giuste intenzioni
Nello stesso letto, ma mi sento ancora lontano da te
Lei sta cercando un po’ più di coerenza
Ma quando smetterai di cercare troverai ciò che vuoi
E sinceramente di sgualdrine me ne sono fatto fin troppe
Ho tagliato con tutte le mie ex per i tuoi baci e abbracci
Sento che le mie vecchie avventure, erano solo per prepararmi
Quando dico che ti voglio, dillo anche tu a pappagallo
Volo nel cielo in prima classe, Airbnb
Sono il migliore che tu abbia mai avuto
Puoi solo paragonarmi a me stesso
Imma at this at you
Se ti metto sul mio telefono e carico l’immagine
Essa otterrà il massimo di visualizzazioni
Sono entrato nella pochette
Con rossetti e telefoni
Metto il tuo profumo preferito
Solo per farti impazzire
[Ritornello: Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Non aver paura di fare sesso con me
Non aver paura di far tue queste sensazioni
Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (sì)
So che non hai paura di questo (lo so)
Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me
Woah, woah, woah
Di provarci con me
[Conclusione: Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Non aver paura di fare sesso con me (no, no)
Non aver paura del baby
Aprire la cappotta e inseguire il brivido (woah, okay)
So che non hai paura di questo
Lo so, lo so, lo so, lo so
Baby so che non hai paura di fare sesso con me
Di provarci con me
Feels testo – Calvin Harris
[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]
Now nothing ever last forever, no
One minute you’re here
And the next you’re gone
So I respect you, wanna take it slow
I need a mental receipt
To know this moment at all
[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you?
To memorize the way you shock me
The way you move it here (hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (hey)
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills (hey)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me
[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]
I’m your window shopper
Suck off of your novel
Unwind off your goggles
Virtual (virtual) reality
It ain’t what it cost you
It might be a dollar
As long as it shocks you
Memory, electricity
[Pre-Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
Do you mind if I steal a kiss? (chop chop)
A little souvenir, can I steal it from you? (oh yeah)
To memorize the way you shock me (yeah)
The way you move it here (hey)
Just wanna feel it from you (hey)
[Chorus: Katy Perry]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (ha)
Ride drop top and chase thrills (Oh-oh-oh, oh)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (hey)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels (straight up)
Feels with me (woah)
[Verse 3: Big Sean]
Godamn I know you love to make an entrance
Do you like getting paid or getting paid attention?
You mixed the wrong guys with the right intentions
In the same bed, but it still feel long distance
She’s looking for a little more consistency
But when you stop looking you gon’ find what’s meant to be
And honestly I’m way too done with the hoes
I cut off all my exes for your x and o’s
I feel my old flings, was just preparing me
When I say I want you, say it back, Parakeet
Fly in first-class through the air, Airbnb
I’m the best you had
You just be comparing me to me
Imma at this at you
If I put you on my phone, and upload it
It’ll get maximum views
I came in through in the clutch
With the lipsticks and phones
Wear your fave cologne
Just to get you alone
[Chorus: Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels
Don’t be afraid to catch these feels
Ride drop top and chase thrills, (yeah)
I know you ain’t afraid about this (I know)
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Woah, woah, woah
Feels with me
[Outro: Katy Perry & Big Sean]
Don’t be afraid to catch feels (no, no)
Don’t be afraid baby
Ride drop top and chase thrills (woah, okay)
I know you ain’t afraid about this
I know, I know, I know, I know
Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels
Feels with me