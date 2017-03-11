James Blunt: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Bartender (testo e traduzione)







Venerdì 10 marzo James Blunt ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Bartender, secondo estratto dal quinto album in studio The Afterlove, che vedrà la luce il 24 marzo 2017.

Dopo il successo di Love Me Better, il cantautore inglese torna a promuovere l’atteso progetto discografico con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Daniel Parker, Steph Jones e Teddy Geiger.

Bartender, che significa barista, è in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 10 marzo e vede la straordinaria partecipazione di Ed Sheeran alla chitarra.

Niente male anche questo brano, nel quale James racconta la storia di un uomo che si riavvicina alla donna che ama, ammettendo le proprie colpe: è meglio dimenticare il passato e berci su, magari così facendo tra i due tornerà l’amore.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione che trovate scorrendo la pagina.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale ambientato in un locale notturno.

James Blunt – Bartender traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

E’ poco dopo la mezzanotte

C’è una coppia in quell’angolo

E mi chiedo cosa egli ha detto, perché lei sta piangendo

E immagino che non ricorderanno nulla

Quando si sveglieranno al mattino

Quando passeranno direttamente al whisky ed al vino

So che ho detto cose di cui mi pento quando sono sobrio

Perché feriamo sempre le persone che amiamo di più

Ho sbagliato e lo so, se ti ho ferita mi spiace

Ma è bello vedere la ragazza che conoscevo

[Pre-Gancio]

Potremmo ballare, ma non so ballare

Forse possiamo essere fedeli tenendoci per mano

O magari dovremmo fare un brindisi

E dimenticare il passato?

[Gancio]

Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?

[Verso 2]

Possiamo parlare del futuro, non dobbiamo ricordare il passato

Perché entrambi sappiamo sono stao io ad aver sbagliato

Ma caz*o è bello rivederti

Sei splendida e mi sei mancata

Tesoro ascolta ora, stanno suonando la nostra canzone

[Pre-Gancio]

Potremmo ballare, ma non so ballare

Forse possiamo essere fedeli tenendoci per mano

E alzare i calici

E dimenticare il passato

[Gancio]

Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?

[Ponte]

Ed è l’orario di chiusura, torniamo a casa tua o a casa mia?

Dopo tutto questo tempo, continui a farmi perdere la testa

Ed è l’orario di chiusura, torniamo a casa tua o a casa mia?

Dopo tutto questo tempo, dopo tutto questo tempo

[Gancio]

Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza

Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo

Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?

Bartender – James Blunt – Testo

[Verse 1]

It’s a little after midnight

There’s a couple in the corner

And I wonder what he said because she’s crying

And I guess they won’t remember

When they wake up in the morning

When they’re heading from the whiskey and the wine

I know that I have said things I regret when I’m sober

Cause we always hurt the ones we love the most

I messed up and I know it if I hurt you girl I’m sorry

But it’s good to see the girl I used to know

[Pre-Hook]

We can dance but I can’t dance

Maybe we can stick to holding hands

Or should we raise a glass

And forget the past?

[Hook]

If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love

So fill it up, fill it up

We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough

So fill it up, fill it up

Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?

[Verse 2]

We can talk about a future, we don’t wanna reminisce

Because we both know it was me who got it wrong

But fuck it’s good to see you

You look awesome and I miss you

Baby listen now, they’re playing our song

[Pre-Hook]

We can dance but I can’t dance

Maybe we can stick to holding hands

And lets raise a glass

And forget the past

[Hook]

If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love

So fill it up, fill it up

We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough

So fill it up, fill it up

Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?

[Bridge]

And it’s closing time, back to yours or mine?

After all this time, you still blow my mind

And it’s closing time, back to yours or mine?

After all this time, after all this time

[Hook]

If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love

So fill it up, fill it up

We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough

So fill it up, fill it up

Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?

















