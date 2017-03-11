James Blunt: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Bartender (testo e traduzione)

Venerdì 10 marzo James Blunt ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Bartender, secondo estratto dal quinto album in studio The Afterlove, che vedrà la luce il 24 marzo 2017.
Dopo il successo di Love Me Better, il cantautore inglese torna a promuovere l’atteso progetto discografico con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Daniel Parker, Steph Jones e Teddy Geiger.
Bartender, che significa barista, è in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal 10 marzo e vede la straordinaria partecipazione di Ed Sheeran alla chitarra.
Niente male anche questo brano, nel quale James racconta la storia di un uomo che si riavvicina alla donna che ama, ammettendo le proprie colpe: è meglio dimenticare il passato e berci su, magari così facendo tra i due tornerà l’amore.
E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone, significato che potete approfondire leggendo la mia traduzione che trovate scorrendo la pagina.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale ambientato in un locale notturno.
James Blunt – Bartender traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
E’ poco dopo la mezzanotte
C’è una coppia in quell’angolo
E mi chiedo cosa egli ha detto, perché lei sta piangendo
E immagino che non ricorderanno nulla
Quando si sveglieranno al mattino
Quando passeranno direttamente al whisky ed al vino
So che ho detto cose di cui mi pento quando sono sobrio
Perché feriamo sempre le persone che amiamo di più
Ho sbagliato e lo so, se ti ho ferita mi spiace
Ma è bello vedere la ragazza che conoscevo
[Pre-Gancio]
Potremmo ballare, ma non so ballare
Forse possiamo essere fedeli tenendoci per mano
O magari dovremmo fare un brindisi
E dimenticare il passato?
[Gancio]
Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?
[Verso 2]
Possiamo parlare del futuro, non dobbiamo ricordare il passato
Perché entrambi sappiamo sono stao io ad aver sbagliato
Ma caz*o è bello rivederti
Sei splendida e mi sei mancata
Tesoro ascolta ora, stanno suonando la nostra canzone
[Pre-Gancio]
Potremmo ballare, ma non so ballare
Forse possiamo essere fedeli tenendoci per mano
E alzare i calici
E dimenticare il passato
[Gancio]
Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?
[Ponte]
Ed è l’orario di chiusura, torniamo a casa tua o a casa mia?
Dopo tutto questo tempo, continui a farmi perdere la testa
Ed è l’orario di chiusura, torniamo a casa tua o a casa mia?
Dopo tutto questo tempo, dopo tutto questo tempo
[Gancio]
Se continueremo a bere ci innamoreremo nuovamente
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Non dobbiamo pensare perché non ne abbiamo mai abbastanza
Quindi riempiamolo, riempiamolo
Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore? Barista potresti versare un po’ d’amore?
Bartender – James Blunt – Testo
[Verse 1]
It’s a little after midnight
There’s a couple in the corner
And I wonder what he said because she’s crying
And I guess they won’t remember
When they wake up in the morning
When they’re heading from the whiskey and the wine
I know that I have said things I regret when I’m sober
Cause we always hurt the ones we love the most
I messed up and I know it if I hurt you girl I’m sorry
But it’s good to see the girl I used to know
[Pre-Hook]
We can dance but I can’t dance
Maybe we can stick to holding hands
Or should we raise a glass
And forget the past?
[Hook]
If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love
So fill it up, fill it up
We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough
So fill it up, fill it up
Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?
[Verse 2]
We can talk about a future, we don’t wanna reminisce
Because we both know it was me who got it wrong
But fuck it’s good to see you
You look awesome and I miss you
Baby listen now, they’re playing our song
[Pre-Hook]
We can dance but I can’t dance
Maybe we can stick to holding hands
And lets raise a glass
And forget the past
[Hook]
If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love
So fill it up, fill it up
We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough
So fill it up, fill it up
Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?
[Bridge]
And it’s closing time, back to yours or mine?
After all this time, you still blow my mind
And it’s closing time, back to yours or mine?
After all this time, after all this time
[Hook]
If we keep on drinking we’re gon’ fall back in love
So fill it up, fill it up
We must not be thinking ‘cause we can’t get enough
So fill it up, fill it up
Bartender can you pour some love? Bartender can pour some love?