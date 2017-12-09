Axwell /\ Ingrosso – Dreamer feat. Trevor Guthrie è il nuovo singolo: video, testo e traduzione

E’ Dreamer il nuovo singolo dei deejay e produttori svedesi Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso, estratto dall’album More Than You Know, pubblicato due mesi dopo l’EP omonimo.
Nel disco (qui in download digitale – qui l’audio), sono presenti un totale di quindici tracce: le quattro dell’EP e ulteriori undici inediti, tra i quali questa Dreamer, un’orecchiabile canzone prodotta e scritta da Sebastian Ingrosso & Axwell, con la collaborazione di Elof Loelv, Salem Al Fakir e Vincent Pontare.
Questi due grandi artisti hanno dato vita a questo gradevole brano, decisamente radio friendly, interpretato da Trevor Guthrie, cantautore canadese che è stato cantante del gruppo pop SoulDecision, in attività dal 1993 al 2005.
La track è accompagnata dal lyric video realizzato da The Pyramid Watch, che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Qui di seguito, accedete invece alla traduzione in italiano e al testo completo della canzone.
Axwell Ingrosso – Dreamer traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Hai un peso nel cuore
Hai un peso nella testa
Stanotte vaghi per le strade
Se stai cercando una casa
Non sei solo
Posso essere la tua linea guida
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Perché ti assicuro che
Anch’io sono un sognatore
Con un peso nel cuore
Stanotte vago per le strade
[Ritornello]
Quando tutto conta qualcosa
E la tua tasca è piena di nulla
Sforziamoci a crederci
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Siamo complessivamente sognatori
Ora e per sempre
Sforziamoci a crederlo
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
[Post-Ritornello]
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Sforziamoci a crederci
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
[Strofa 2]
Con i piedi appesantiti
Con le ginocchia appesantite
Cammino lungo la strada tortuosa
Se stai cercando una casa
Non sei www.nuovecanzoni.com solo
Posso essere il tuo trampolino di lancio
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Perché ti assicuro che
Anch’io sono un sognatore
Con i piedi appesantiti
Cammino lungo la strada tortuosa
[Ritornello]
Quando tutto conta qualcosa
E la tua tasca è piena di nulla
Sforziamoci a crederci
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Siamo complessivamente sognatori
Ora e per sempre
Sforziamoci a crederlo
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
[Ponte]
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che
[Ritornello 2]
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Siamo complessivamente sognatori
Ora e per sempre
Sforziamoci a crederlo
Posso garantirti che
Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Dreamer – Axwell Ingrosso – Testo
[Verse 1]
Heavy on your heart
Heavy on your mind
Wandering the streets tonight
If you’re looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your guiding line
[Pre-Chorus 1]
‘Cause I proooomise you
I’m a dreeeeeamer too
Heavy on my heart
Wandering the streets tonight
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket’s full of nothing
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Post-Chorus]
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Verse 2]
Heavy on my feet
Heavy on my knees
Walking down the winding road
If you’re looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your stepping stone
[Pre-Chorus 2]
‘Cause I proooomise you
I’m a dreeeeeamer too
Heavy on my feet
Walking down the winding road
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket’s full of nothing
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers togeeeeeeether
Always and forever
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Bridge]
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
[Chorus 2]
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let’s get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too