Axwell /\ Ingrosso – Dreamer feat. Trevor Guthrie è il nuovo singolo: video, testo e traduzione







E’ Dreamer il nuovo singolo dei deejay e produttori svedesi Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso, estratto dall’album More Than You Know, pubblicato due mesi dopo l’EP omonimo.

Nel disco (qui in download digitale – qui l’audio), sono presenti un totale di quindici tracce: le quattro dell’EP e ulteriori undici inediti, tra i quali questa Dreamer, un’orecchiabile canzone prodotta e scritta da Sebastian Ingrosso & Axwell, con la collaborazione di Elof Loelv, Salem Al Fakir e Vincent Pontare.

Questi due grandi artisti hanno dato vita a questo gradevole brano, decisamente radio friendly, interpretato da Trevor Guthrie, cantautore canadese che è stato cantante del gruppo pop SoulDecision, in attività dal 1993 al 2005.

La track è accompagnata dal lyric video realizzato da The Pyramid Watch, che potete vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Qui di seguito, accedete invece alla traduzione in italiano e al testo completo della canzone.

Axwell Ingrosso – Dreamer traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Hai un peso nel cuore

Hai un peso nella testa

Stanotte vaghi per le strade

Se stai cercando una casa

Non sei solo

Posso essere la tua linea guida

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Perché ti assicuro che

Anch’io sono un sognatore

Con un peso nel cuore

Stanotte vago per le strade

[Ritornello]

Quando tutto conta qualcosa

E la tua tasca è piena di nulla

Sforziamoci a crederci

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Siamo complessivamente sognatori

Ora e per sempre

Sforziamoci a crederlo

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

[Post-Ritornello]

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Sforziamoci a crederci

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

[Strofa 2]

Con i piedi appesantiti

Con le ginocchia appesantite

Cammino lungo la strada tortuosa

Se stai cercando una casa

Non sei solo

Posso essere il tuo trampolino di lancio

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Perché ti assicuro che

Anch’io sono un sognatore

Con i piedi appesantiti

Cammino lungo la strada tortuosa

[Ritornello]

Quando tutto conta qualcosa

E la tua tasca è piena di nulla

Sforziamoci a crederci

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Siamo complessivamente sognatori

Ora e per sempre

Sforziamoci a crederlo

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

[Ponte]

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

Posso garantirti che, posso garantirti che

[Ritornello 2]

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Siamo complessivamente sognatori

Ora e per sempre

Sforziamoci a crederlo

Posso garantirti che

Sì, sono un sognatore anch’io

Dreamer – Axwell Ingrosso – Testo

[Verse 1]

Heavy on your heart

Heavy on your mind

Wandering the streets tonight

If you’re looking for a home

You are not alone

I can be your guiding line

[Pre-Chorus 1]

‘Cause I proooomise you

I’m a dreeeeeamer too

Heavy on my heart

Wandering the streets tonight

[Chorus]

When it all counts for something

And your pocket’s full of nothing

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers together

Always and forever

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Post-Chorus]

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Verse 2]

Heavy on my feet

Heavy on my knees

Walking down the winding road

If you’re looking for a home

You are not alone

I can be your stepping stone

[Pre-Chorus 2]

‘Cause I proooomise you

I’m a dreeeeeamer too

Heavy on my feet

Walking down the winding road

[Chorus]

When it all counts for something

And your pocket’s full of nothing

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers togeeeeeeether

Always and forever

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes, I am a dreamer too

[Bridge]

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

I can promise you, I can promise you

[Chorus 2]

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too

We are dreamers together

Always and forever

Let’s get high on believing

I can promise you

Yes I am a dreamer too

















