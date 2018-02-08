AJR: guarda il video di “Come Hang Out” + traduzione del testo







Come Hang Out è un singolo degli AJR estratto prima dall’EP “What Everyone’s Thinking” rilasciato nel settembre 2016 e successivamente dall’album The Click (audio), pubblicato nel giugno 2017.

Questa simpatica canzone è stata scritta dal gruppo indie pop statunitense composto dai fratelli Adam, Jack e Ryan Met, come del resto dodici delle tredici tracks racchiuse nell’ultima fatica discografica.









Nel brano si parla di qualcuno che lavora e lotta costantemente per realizzare i propri sogni, ma i suoi amici vogliono che esca e che si svaghi.

E’ molto sinteticamente questo il significato della canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale uscito lo scorso 7 febbraio.

Il filmato è stato diretto da Ron Peters ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Come Hang Out – AJR – Traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello]

Esci perché sei fuori di testa

Lavori così dannatamente tanto che hai dimenticato le cose che ti piacciono

Ed esci non abbandonarci

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

[Strofa 1]

Non mi lamento, no non sarò a lutto

Perché ho saltato il ballo per andare all’Elvis Duran in the Morning*

Tutta la mia vita ho sofferto la fame**

Non per una cena con gli amici, più di un artista affamato**

[Pre-Ritorello]

Sì, un giorno mi mancherà tutto questo

Sì, mi sono perso un altro venerdì

E tutti i miei amici dicono

[Ritornello]

Esci perché sei fuori di testa

Lavori così dannatamente tanto che hai dimenticato le cose che ti piacciono

Ed esci non abbandonarci

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

[Verse 2]

Le vendite dell’ultimo album potevano andare decisamente meglio

Forse è per questo che da un po’ non vedo amici

Loro sono in un bar alle Bahamas

Mentre faccio promozione, sto cercando di sfondare a Chicago

[Pre-Ritorello]

Sì, un giorno mi mancherà tutto questo

Sì, mi sono perso un altro venerdì

E tutti i miei amici dicono

[Ritornello]

Esci perché sei fuori di testa

Lavori così dannatamente tanto che hai dimenticato le cose che ti piacciono

Ed esci non abbandonarci

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

Esci perché sei fuori di testa

Lavori così dannatamente tanto che hai dimenticato le cose che ti piacciono

Ed esci non abbandonarci

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

Esci perché ci manchi molto

Non sei andato molto lontano puoi trovare un vero lavoro

Ed esci possiamo metterti da parte un bicchierino

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

[Ponte]

Quest’anno ci provo con Click***

O dovrei seguire il click nell’orecchio

Quest’anno ci provo con Click

O dovrei seguire il click nell’orecchio

Quest’anno ci provo con Click

(Esci)

O dovrei seguire il click nell’orecchio

(Esci)

Quest’anno ci provo con Click

(Esci)

O dovrei seguire il click nell’orecchio

(Esci)

[Ritornello]

Esci perché sei fuori di testa

Lavori così dannatamente tanto che hai dimenticato le cose che ti piacciono

(dimenticato ciò che ti piace)

Ed esci non abbandonarci

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

Esci perché ci manchi molto

Non sei andato molto lontano puoi trovare un vero lavoro

(trava un vero lavoro)

Ed esci possiamo metterti da parte un bicchierino

Ma la prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

La prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

La prossima volta ci sarò, la prossima volta ci sarò

* Elvis Duran in the Morning è un programma radiofonico mattutino

** Per tutta la vita, il cantante ha desiderato qualcosa di più: vuole fare musica e ottenere la fama. Questo desiderio lo mette prima di ogni cosa, anche degli amici.

*** The Click è il titolo dell’ultima fatica discografica

Come Hang Out testo

[Chorus]

Come hang out ‘cause you’re out of your mind

You’re working so damn hard you forgot what you like

And come hang out don’t you leave us behind

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

[Verse 1]

I can’t complain, no I won’t be mourning

‘Cause I skipped on prom for Elvis Duran in the Morning

All of my life I have been starving

Not for a dinner with friends, more of a starving artist

[Pre-Chorus]

Yep yep I’m gonna miss this someday

Yep yep I missed another Friday

And all my friends say

[Chorus]

Come hang out ‘cause you’re out of your mind

You’re working so damn hard you forgot what you like

And come hang out don’t you leave us behind

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

[Verse 2]

Last album’s sales could have been higher

Maybe that’s why I haven’t seen friends in a while

They’re at a bar down in the Bahamas

While I’m doing promo, trying to blow up in Chicago

[Pre-Chorus]

Yep yep I’m gonna miss this someday

Yep yep I missed another Friday

And all my friends say

[Chorus]

Come hang out ‘cause you’re out of your mind

You’re working so damn hard you forgot what you like

And come hang out don’t you leave us behind

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

Come hang out ‘cause you’re out of your mind

You’re working so damn hard you forgot what you like

And come hang out don’t you leave us behind

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

Come hang out ‘cause you’re missing a lot

You haven’t gone that far you can find a real job

And come hang out we can save you a shot

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

[Bridge]

Should I go for more clicks this year

Or should I follow the click in my ear

Should I go for more clicks this year

Or should I follow the click in my ear

Should I go for more clicks this year

(Come hang out)

Or should I follow the click in my ear

(Come hang out)

Should I go for more clicks this year

(Come hang out)

Or should I follow the click in my ear

(Come hang out)

[Chorus]

Come hang out ‘cause you’re out of your mind

You’re working so damn hard you forgot what you like

(forgot what you like)

And come hang out don’t you leave us behind

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

Come hang out ‘cause you’re missing a lot

You haven’t gone that far you can find a real job

(find a real job)

And come hang out we can save you a shot

But I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time

I’ll be there next time, I’ll be there next time













