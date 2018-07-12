Twenty One Pilots: Nico And The Niners: audio, testo e traduzione

Nico And The Niners e Jumpsuit sono due singoli dei Twenty One Pilots, pubblicati l’11 luglio 2018 al fine di promuovere il quinto album in studio “Trench”, il cui rilascio è fissato al 5 ottobre.
Ma chi sono Nico e il Niner? Nico è il nome di uno dei nove vescovi che governano una città fittizia di Dema (che rappresenta la depressione) mentre i Niners sono tutti i vescovi in questa storia, che impediscono alle persone di tentare la fuga da questa città.
Secondo me questa canzone è niente male, come del resto Jumpsuit, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola. Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.
Nico And The Niners testo e traduzione (Download)
[Intro (Reversed)]
We are banditos
You will leave Dema and head true east
We denounce Vialism
[Introduzione (invertito)]
Siamo banditi
Lascerai Dema e andrai a est
Denunciamo il vialismo
[Hook]
East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low
East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes
East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that
Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control
East is up
[Gancio]
L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso
L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle
L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che
Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla
L’est è su
[Verse 1]
They want to make you forget
They want to make you forget
Save your razorblades now, not yet
Save your razorblades now, not yet
[Strofa 1]
Vogliono farti dimenticare
Vogliono farti dimenticare
Ora conserva le tue lamette, almeno per adesso
Ora conserva le tue lamette, almeno per adesso
[Chorus]
I’m heavy, my Jumpsuit is on steady
I’m lighter when I’m lower, I’m higher when I’m heavy, oh ooh
I’m so high, my Jumpsuit takes me so high
I’m flying from a fire, from Nico and the Niners, oh
[Ritornello]
Sono pesante, la mia tuta è stabile
Mi sento più leggero quando sono più in basso, sono più in alto quando sono pesante, oh ooh
Sono così in alto, la mia tuta mi porta così in alto
Sto volando da un incendio, da Nico e dai Niner, oh
[Hook]
East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low
East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes
East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that
Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control
[Gancio]
L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso
L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle
L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che
Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla
[Chorus]
I’m heavy, my Jumpsuit is on steady
I’m lighter when I’m lower, I’m higher when I’m heavy, oh
I’m so high, my Jumpsuit takes me so high
I’m flying from a fire, from Nico and the Niners, oh ooh
[Ritornello]
Sono pesante, la mia tuta è stabile
Mi sento più leggero quando sono più in basso, sono più in alto quando sono pesante, oh ooh
Sono così in alto, la mia tuta mi porta così in alto
Sto volando da un incendio, da Nico e dai Niner, oh ooh
[Bridge]
I’m heavy, Jumpsuit is on steady
Lighter when I’m lower, higher when I’m heavy, oh
I’m so high, I’m so high
So high, I’m so high
Fire, Nico and the Niners
[Ponte]
Sono pesante, la tuta è stabile
Più leggero quando sono più in basso, più in alto quando sono pesante, oh
Sono così in alto, sono così in alto
Così in alto, sono in così alto
Fuoco, Nico e i Niner
[Verse 2]
What I say when I want to be enough
What a beautiful day for making a break for it
We’ll find a way to pay for it
Maybe from all the money we made razorblade stores
Rent a race horse and force a sponsor
And start a concert, a complete diversion
Start a mob and you can be quite certain
We’ll win but not everyone will get out
No, no
We’ll win but not everyone will get out
No, no
We’ll win but not everyone will get out
[Strofa 2]
Cosa che dico quando voglio essere sufficiente
Che bella giornata per svignarmela
Troveremo un modo per pagarlo
Forse con tutti i soldi che abbiamo fatto nei negozi di lamette
Affitta un cavallo da corsa e costringi qualcuno a finanziarci
E dai vita a un concerto, in modo che si distraggano
Dai vita a un folla e puoi stare certo
Che vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno
No, no
Vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno
No, no
Vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno
[Hook]
East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low
East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes
East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that
Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control
East is up
[Gancio]
L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso
L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle
L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che
Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla
[Outro]
I’m so high, so high
(So did they bury you?)
Fire, Nico and the Niners
I’m so high, so high
Fire, Nico and the Niners
[Conclusione]
Sono così in alto, così in alto
(Quindi ti seppellirono?)
Fuoco, Nico e i Niner
Sono così in alto, così in alto
Fuoco, Nico e i Niner
Lascia un commento