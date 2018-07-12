Twenty One Pilots: Nico And The Niners: audio, testo e traduzione





Nico And The Niners e Jumpsuit sono due singoli dei Twenty One Pilots, pubblicati l’11 luglio 2018 al fine di promuovere il quinto album in studio “Trench”, il cui rilascio è fissato al 5 ottobre.

Ma chi sono Nico e il Niner? Nico è il nome di uno dei nove vescovi che governano una città fittizia di Dema (che rappresenta la depressione) mentre i Niners sono tutti i vescovi in ​​questa storia, che impediscono alle persone di tentare la fuga da questa città.

Secondo me questa canzone è niente male, come del resto Jumpsuit, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola. Per accedere all’audio su Youtube cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Nico And The Niners testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro (Reversed)]

We are banditos

You will leave Dema and head true east

We denounce Vialism

[Introduzione (invertito)]

Siamo banditi

Lascerai Dema e andrai a est

Denunciamo il vialismo

[Hook]

East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low

East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes

East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that

Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control

East is up

[Gancio]

L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso

L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle

L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che

Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla

L’est è su

[Verse 1]

They want to make you forget

They want to make you forget

Save your razorblades now, not yet

Save your razorblades now, not yet

[Strofa 1]

Vogliono farti dimenticare

Vogliono farti dimenticare

Ora conserva le tue lamette, almeno per adesso

Ora conserva le tue lamette, almeno per adesso

[Chorus]

I’m heavy, my Jumpsuit is on steady

I’m lighter when I’m lower, I’m higher when I’m heavy, oh ooh

I’m so high, my Jumpsuit takes me so high

I’m flying from a fire, from Nico and the Niners, oh

[Ritornello]

Sono pesante, la mia tuta è stabile

Mi sento più leggero quando sono più in basso, sono più in alto quando sono pesante, oh ooh

Sono così in alto, la mia tuta mi porta così in alto

Sto volando da un incendio, da Nico e dai Niner, oh





[Hook]

East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low

East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes

East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that

Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control

[Gancio]

L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso

L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle

L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che

Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla

[Chorus]

I’m heavy, my Jumpsuit is on steady

I’m lighter when I’m lower, I’m higher when I’m heavy, oh

I’m so high, my Jumpsuit takes me so high

I’m flying from a fire, from Nico and the Niners, oh ooh

[Ritornello]

Sono pesante, la mia tuta è stabile

Mi sento più leggero quando sono più in basso, sono più in alto quando sono pesante, oh ooh

Sono così in alto, la mia tuta mi porta così in alto

Sto volando da un incendio, da Nico e dai Niner, oh ooh

[Bridge]

I’m heavy, Jumpsuit is on steady

Lighter when I’m lower, higher when I’m heavy, oh

I’m so high, I’m so high

So high, I’m so high

Fire, Nico and the Niners





[Ponte]

Sono pesante, la tuta è stabile

Più leggero quando sono più in basso, più in alto quando sono pesante, oh

Sono così in alto, sono così in alto

Così in alto, sono in così alto

Fuoco, Nico e i Niner

[Verse 2]

What I say when I want to be enough

What a beautiful day for making a break for it

We’ll find a way to pay for it

Maybe from all the money we made razorblade stores

Rent a race horse and force a sponsor

And start a concert, a complete diversion

Start a mob and you can be quite certain

We’ll win but not everyone will get out

No, no

We’ll win but not everyone will get out

No, no

We’ll win but not everyone will get out

[Strofa 2]

Cosa che dico quando voglio essere sufficiente

Che bella giornata per svignarmela

Troveremo un modo per pagarlo

Forse con tutti i soldi che abbiamo fatto nei negozi di lamette

Affitta un cavallo da corsa e costringi qualcuno a finanziarci

E dai vita a un concerto, in modo che si distraggano

Dai vita a un folla e puoi stare certo

Che vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno

No, no

Vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno

No, no

Vinceremo ma non tutti usciranno

[Hook]

East is up, I’m fearless when I hear this on the low

East is up, I’m careless when I wear my rebel clothes

East is up, when Bishops come together they will know that

Dema don’t control us, Dema don’t control

East is up

[Gancio]

L’oriente è su, non ho paura quando sento questo sul basso

L’oriente è su, sono irresponsabile quando indosso i miei abiti da ribelle

L’Oriente è su, quando i Vescovi si riuniranno sapranno che

Dema non può controllarci, Dema non controlla

[Outro]

I’m so high, so high

(So did they bury you?)

Fire, Nico and the Niners

I’m so high, so high

Fire, Nico and the Niners

[Conclusione]

Sono così in alto, così in alto

(Quindi ti seppellirono?)

Fuoco, Nico e i Niner

Sono così in alto, così in alto

Fuoco, Nico e i Niner







