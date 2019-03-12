Tom Walker – Just You and I: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix





Just You and I è il nuovo singolo del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker estratto dal debut album What a Time to Be Alive, pubblicato il 1° marzo 2019.

Originariamente incluso nell’EP d’esordio Blessing, rilasciato nel 2017, dal 16 gennaio è disponibile la nuova versione della canzone, in radio dal 15 marzo.

La voce della hit “Leave a Light On”, che solo in Italia ha conquistato ben due dischi di platino, torna alla ribalta con questo interessante brano prodotto da Mark Ralph con la collaborazione di Jonathan Quarmby e scritto di suo pugno, disponibile anche nei remix di Paul Woolford, R3HAB, Crush Club e BODÉ.

Dopo la citata hit planetaria, l’esibizione al Festival sulle note di “Hola (I Say)” in duetto con Marco Mengoni ed aver conquistato il “British Breakthrough Act” ai Brit Awards 2019, Walker torna on air, propio qualche mese prima dei 2 concerti in Italia, che nello specifico avranno luogo al Teatro Romano di Verona e al Corte degli Agostiniani di Rimini (su TicketOne sono ancora disponibili i biglietti).

Il brano è chiaramente dedicato all’amore della sua vita: Annie, che sembra abbia accettato di sposarsi con l’artista. Walker ha infatti sostenuto che il 2018 è stato l’anno più bello della sua vita, ma non per i successi musicali, bensì perché la compagna ha detto di si e per festeggiare ha quindi fatto qualche modifica sulla versione originale di questo pezzo, che per lui e la fidanzata, la sua regina, significa davvero molto. Per vedere il video cliccate sull’immagine.

Tom Walker – Just You and I traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Strofa 1]

Ubriachiamoci

Parlerò col cuore

E’ senza dubbio stato un anno duro per noi

Brindiamo a uno migliore

Possano tutte le cose che abbiamo superato

Darci speranza perché

Io e te, possiamo reggere questo

Solo tu puoi capire come mi sento adesso, si

[Pre-Ritornello]

E so che posso dirti qualsiasi cosa

Tu non giudicherai, ascolterai e basta, sì

Perché sei la cosa più bella che mi sia mai successa

[Ritornello]

Perchè tesoro mio, io e te

Potremmo mangiarci il mondo

Un passo alla volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te)

Perché tu sei l’unica

Che porta luce come il sole

Una cosa per volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te)

[Strofa 2]

Ubriachiamoci

Ricorderemo i giorni in cui

Eravamo al verde, senza venir pagati

E viaggiavamo nel fine settimana

Quando venivo in macchina a prenderti

E facevamo baldoria

Ho bevuto troppo, svenirò

Perché non sono mai riuscito a stare al passo

Quattro bicchierini di vodka che sto per vomitare

[Pre-Ritornello]

E so che posso dirti qualsiasi cosa

Tu non giudicherai, ascolterai e basta, sì

Perché sei la cosa più bella che mi sia mai successa

[Ritornello]

Perchè tesoro mio, io e te

Potremmo mangiarci il mondo

Un passo alla volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te)

Perché tu sei l’unica

Che porta luce come il sole

Una cosa per volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te, solo io e te)





[Strofa 3]

Sono stanco di dare la caccia ai soldi

Di fissare questo schermo

Ho risparmiato per settimane

Solo per venire da te, tesoro mio

E anche se sei lontana da casa mia

Questo non sarà un fine settimana da sbronzo

Oh, il mio cuore si rafforza

Deve essere un amore in città

[Ritornello]

Perchè tesoro mio, io e te

Potremmo mangiarci il mondo

Un passo alla volta

Solo io e te

Perchè tesoro mio, io e te

Potremmo mangiarci il mondo

Un passo alla volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te)

Perché tu sei l’unica

Che porta luce come il sole

Una cosa per volta

Solo io e te (solo io e te)

[Conclusione]

Sì, un passo alla volta, solo io e te

Sì, un passo alla volta, solo io e te

Just You and I testo

[Verse 1]

Let’s get drunk

I’ll pour my heart out through my mouth

This year’s been hard for us, no doubt

Let’s raise a glass to a better one

Let all the things that we’ve overcome

Bring hope to us ’cause

Me and you, we can hold this out

Only you understand how I’m feeling now, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

And I know I can tell you anything

You won’t judge, you’re just listening, yeah

‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me

[Chorus]

‘Cause my darling, you and I

Could take over the world

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

‘Cause you’re the only one

Who brings light just like the sun

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

[Verse 2]

Let’s get drunk

We’ll reminisce about the days

We were broke, not getting paid

And taking trips on the weekend

When I would drive down to see ya

And we would paint the town

Too many shot, I’ll be passing out

‘Cause I can never keep up

Quad vods, now I’m puking up

[Pre-Chorus]

I know I can tell you anything

You won’t judge, you’re just listening, yeah

‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me

[Chorus]

‘Cause my darling, you and I

Could take over the world

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

‘Cause you’re the only one

Who brings light just like the sun

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I, just you and I)

[Verse 3]

Tired of chasing paper

Staring at this screen

Been saving up for weeks now

Just to get to you, my dear

And though you’re far from my home

This ain’t no weekend buzz

Though my heart grows fonder

Must be city love

[Chorus]

‘Cause my darling, you and I

Could take over the world

One step at a time

Just you and I

‘Cause my darling, you and I

Could take over the world

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

‘Cause you’re the only one

Who brings light just like the sun

One step at a time

Just you and I (Just you and I)

[Outro]

Yeah, one step at a time, just you and I

Yeah, one step at a time, just you and I





Ascolta su:



