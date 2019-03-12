Tom Walker – Just You and I: video ufficiale, testo, traduzione e remix

Just You and I è il nuovo singolo del cantautore scozzese Tom Walker estratto dal debut album What a Time to Be Alive, pubblicato il 1° marzo 2019.
Originariamente incluso nell’EP d’esordio Blessing, rilasciato nel 2017, dal 16 gennaio è disponibile la nuova versione della canzone, in radio dal 15 marzo.
La voce della hit “Leave a Light On”, che solo in Italia ha conquistato ben due dischi di platino, torna alla ribalta con questo interessante brano prodotto da Mark Ralph con la collaborazione di Jonathan Quarmby e scritto di suo pugno, disponibile anche nei remix di Paul Woolford, R3HAB, Crush Club e BODÉ.
Dopo la citata hit planetaria, l’esibizione al Festival sulle note di “Hola (I Say)” in duetto con Marco Mengoni ed aver conquistato il “British Breakthrough Act” ai Brit Awards 2019, Walker torna on air, propio qualche mese prima dei 2 concerti in Italia, che nello specifico avranno luogo al Teatro Romano di Verona e al Corte degli Agostiniani di Rimini (su TicketOne sono ancora disponibili i biglietti).
Il brano è chiaramente dedicato all’amore della sua vita: Annie, che sembra abbia accettato di sposarsi con l’artista. Walker ha infatti sostenuto che il 2018 è stato l’anno più bello della sua vita, ma non per i successi musicali, bensì perché la compagna ha detto di si e per festeggiare ha quindi fatto qualche modifica sulla versione originale di questo pezzo, che per lui e la fidanzata, la sua regina, significa davvero molto. Per vedere il video cliccate sull’immagine.
Tom Walker – Just You and I traduzione
[Strofa 1]
Ubriachiamoci
Parlerò col cuore
E’ senza dubbio stato un anno duro per noi
Brindiamo a uno migliore
Possano tutte le cose che abbiamo superato
Darci speranza perché
Io e te, possiamo reggere questo
Solo tu puoi capire come mi sento adesso, si
[Pre-Ritornello]
E so che posso dirti qualsiasi cosa
Tu non giudicherai, ascolterai e basta, sì
Perché sei la cosa più bella che mi sia mai successa
[Ritornello]
Perchè tesoro mio, io e te
Potremmo mangiarci il mondo
Un passo alla volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te)
Perché tu sei l’unica
Che porta luce come il sole
Una cosa per volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te)
[Strofa 2]
Ubriachiamoci
Ricorderemo i giorni in cui
Eravamo al verde, senza venir pagati
E viaggiavamo nel fine settimana
Quando venivo in macchina a prenderti
E facevamo baldoria
Ho bevuto troppo, svenirò
Perché non sono mai riuscito a stare al passo
Quattro bicchierini di vodka che sto per vomitare
[Pre-Ritornello]
E so che posso dirti qualsiasi cosa
Tu non giudicherai, ascolterai e basta, sì
Perché sei la cosa più bella che mi sia mai successa
[Ritornello]
Perchè tesoro mio, io e te
Potremmo mangiarci il mondo
Un passo alla volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te)
Perché tu sei l’unica
Che porta luce come il sole
Una cosa per volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te, solo io e te)
[Strofa 3]
Sono stanco di dare la caccia ai soldi
Di fissare questo schermo
Ho risparmiato per settimane
Solo per venire da te, tesoro mio
E anche se sei lontana da casa mia
Questo non sarà un fine settimana da sbronzo
Oh, il mio cuore si rafforza
Deve essere un amore in città
[Ritornello]
Perchè tesoro mio, io e te
Potremmo mangiarci il mondo
Un passo alla volta
Solo io e te
Perchè tesoro mio, io e te
Potremmo mangiarci il mondo
Un passo alla volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te)
Perché tu sei l’unica
Che porta luce come il sole
Una cosa per volta
Solo io e te (solo io e te)
[Conclusione]
Sì, un passo alla volta, solo io e te
Sì, un passo alla volta, solo io e te
Just You and I testo
[Verse 1]
Let’s get drunk
I’ll pour my heart out through my mouth
This year’s been hard for us, no doubt
Let’s raise a glass to a better one
Let all the things that we’ve overcome
Bring hope to us ’cause
Me and you, we can hold this out
Only you understand how I’m feeling now, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
And I know I can tell you anything
You won’t judge, you’re just listening, yeah
‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me
[Chorus]
‘Cause my darling, you and I
Could take over the world
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
‘Cause you’re the only one
Who brings light just like the sun
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
[Verse 2]
Let’s get drunk
We’ll reminisce about the days
We were broke, not getting paid
And taking trips on the weekend
When I would drive down to see ya
And we would paint the town
Too many shot, I’ll be passing out
‘Cause I can never keep up
Quad vods, now I’m puking up
[Pre-Chorus]
I know I can tell you anything
You won’t judge, you’re just listening, yeah
‘Cause you’re the best thing that ever happened to me
[Chorus]
‘Cause my darling, you and I
Could take over the world
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
‘Cause you’re the only one
Who brings light just like the sun
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I, just you and I)
[Verse 3]
Tired of chasing paper
Staring at this screen
Been saving up for weeks now
Just to get to you, my dear
And though you’re far from my home
This ain’t no weekend buzz
Though my heart grows fonder
Must be city love
[Chorus]
‘Cause my darling, you and I
Could take over the world
One step at a time
Just you and I
‘Cause my darling, you and I
Could take over the world
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
‘Cause you’re the only one
Who brings light just like the sun
One step at a time
Just you and I (Just you and I)
[Outro]
Yeah, one step at a time, just you and I
Yeah, one step at a time, just you and I
